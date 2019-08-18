Napa Valley 1839 FC Members Cup Aug. 24
The Napa Valley 1839 FC Members Cup will be Saturday, Aug. 24 at Justin-Siena’s Dodd Stadium, showcasing teams such as the New York Cosmos, Chattanooga FC and Detroit City FC.
An amateur team, Napa Valley 1839 FC is a member of the National Premier Soccer League. Players from the NPSL have gone on to sign professional contracts with Major League Soccer and European clubs and play for national teams. The team got its name from the year George C. Yount planted the first grapevines in the Valley.
Napa Valley 1839 FC’s first season saw one game draw 2,100 fans to Memorial Stadium. Its goal at the Members Cup is to draw 3,000-plus fans – and several more thousand watching the games online as they are streamed live.
A ticket for all five games costs $39 and is available at the gate.
American Legion Combat Veterans’ Golf Tournament Oct. 8
The American Legion Combat Veterans’ Golf Tournament is scheduled Tuesday, Oct. 8 at Silverado Resort and Spa in Napa with a 1 p.m. shotgun start.
Registration will be from 10 to 11 a.m. the day of the tournament. Advance registration can be done by phone at 252-0837, online at napalegion.org or in person at the American Legion Post 113 building, 1240 Pearl St., Napa.
Awards will go to the top three finishers. There will also be a putting contest, a hole-in-one contest sponsored by Napa Ford, and separate Closest to the Pin and Longest Drive contests for men and women. The awards ceremony and silent auction will be held at Silverado Resort Arbor, and appetizers and drinks will be served.
Tournament proceeds benefit American Legion Post 113 and its support for Napa County Veterans’ Mentis, which helps veterans by providing clinical and emotional support and teaching coping skills that are critical for achieving stability. Portions of each donation may be tax-deductible (mentis IRS code 501 C3). American Legion’s IRS tax code is 501 C19.
St. Helena High Hall of Fame ceremony Oct. 19
The St. Helena High School Athletic Hall of Fame induction ceremony will take place Saturday, October 19 at the Native Sons Hall in St. Helena. A cocktail hour begins at 6 p.m. and dinner will be served at 7 p.m. with the induction ceremony to follow.
The cost is $60 per person. Make checks payable to the "SHHS Hall of Fame” and send them to 1075 Crinella Ct., St. Helena, 94574. There are no tickets per se, but your name(s) will be on a reservation list at the door, so please include the names of all people attending on your reservation.
For more information, contact Mike Werle at 707-963-2420 or michaelwerle@comcast.net, or Tom Hoppe 707-815-5535 or tom Hoppe@comcast.net.
Coaches needed at Calistoga
The Calistoga Junior/Senior High School is looking to fill several coaching vacancies for next school year.
The school is currently looking for head and assistant coaches for the girls soccer team, as a well as a head soccer coach at the junior high.
The school is also looking to hire a varsity boys basketball head coach, a junior high boys basketball head coach, a junior varsity girls head coach and a boys varsity soccer assistant coach.
All opening positions are posted on edjoin.org and will remain posted until filled.
Casual Tennis Napa plays three days a week
Connect with other tennis players casually, just for the fun of it. Casual Tennis Napa meets Saturday mornings, Tuesday mornings and Thursday evenings, weather permitting. For the current meeting time and location, check Casual Tennis Napa on Facebook or email casualtennisnapa@comcast.net.
’Brother Can You Spare a Dime’ trips to Giants games continue Sept. 15
For the 61st year, the “Brother Can You Spare a Dime” community baseball outings program is again taking groups of special and deserving youngsters, senior citizens and the general public to San Francisco Giants baseball games for the 2019 season.
A group of tickets each game are donated free of charge to a local youth organization and the remaining tickets are sold to Napa seniors and local Giants fans.
Motor coach transportation is provided for the entire group along with refreshments and entertainment on the road.
The remaining games are on Sept. 15 against the Miami Marlins, and Sept. 29 against the Los Angeles Dodgers.
For more information or to request tickets, call Ryan Gregory at (707) 337-4962.
Big Game car raffle to benefit Vintage and Napa athletes
For the first time ever, the booster organizations at Vintage High and Napa High are joining forces to fundraise for their athletic programs, as Hanlee’s of Napa has donated a 2019 Volkswagen Jetta to be raffled off for a drawing at halftime of this year’s football Big Game on Nov. 1.
Tickets are $20 each and may be purchased from a student-athlete or parent or at the front office of each school from Sept. 1 until the week of the game. No online purchase option will be available.
The raffle is anyone age 18 and older who is a legal U.S. resident physically residing in the United States. There is no limit as to how many tickets a person can purchase.
Vintage and Napa thank Hanlee's for its generous donation of the car, which is valued at $23,000 (including tax and license).