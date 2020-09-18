Sports Capsule

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

SportsVine guests announced for Sept. 19, 26

Mark Ibanez, sports director for KTVU Channel 2, will be the guest of the SportsVine this Saturday, Sept 19 with host Dino Alessio from 9 to 10 a.m. on Napa station KVON 1440 AM.

Next Saturday, Sept. 26, the scheduled guests are Arik Housley, an owner of the Napa Valley 1839 FC men’s soccer team, and Dylan Leach, head coach of the Vintage High football program. Vintage Athletic Director Cam Neal will be the host.

The local sports radio talk show, which returned July 25 after a five-month hiatus because of the coronavirus pandemic, is engineered by KVON Sports Director Ira Smith. The show repeats the following Wednesday each week at 11 a.m.

Duey Green is the scheduled host for the first Saturday of each month, Bob Chance and Rick Vasquez on the second Saturday, Alessio on the third Saturday, Neal on the fourth Saturday, and Kent Fry or Chance on the fifth Saturday.

