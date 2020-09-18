Sports Capsule

SportsVine guests announced for Sept. 19, 26
Mark Ibanez, sports director for KTVU Channel 2, will be the guest of the SportsVine this Saturday, Sept 19 with host Dino Alessio from 9 to 10 a.m. on Napa station KVON 1440 AM.
Next Saturday, Sept. 26, the scheduled guests are Arik Housley, an owner of the Napa Valley 1839 FC men’s soccer team, and Dylan Leach, head coach of the Vintage High football program. Vintage Athletic Director Cam Neal will be the host.
The local sports radio talk show, which returned July 25 after a five-month hiatus because of the coronavirus pandemic, is engineered by KVON Sports Director Ira Smith. The show repeats the following Wednesday each week at 11 a.m.
Duey Green is the scheduled host for the first Saturday of each month, Bob Chance and Rick Vasquez on the second Saturday, Alessio on the third Saturday, Neal on the fourth Saturday, and Kent Fry or Chance on the fifth Saturday.
Napa BMX League
North Bay BMX, a bicycle motocross facility at 291 Streblow Ave., adjacent to Kennedy Park, will host a free open house for the Napa BMX League this Sunday, Sept. 20. According to the league’s Facebook page at bit.ly/3kmFmri the Group 1 session, from 10:30 a.m. to noon, is sold out. But a Group 2 session, from 12:45 to 2:15 p.m., still had openings as of Thursday morning.
“Get the kids off the couch, outside and back on a bicycle, where they'll be the hero of their very own video game,” the post exclaims. “The open house is a structured event designed for girls and boys ages 3-15 and offers riders of all shapes, sizes and personalities an appetizer portion of our Napa BMX League program, which begins Sept. 27. A beginners-only experience that kids and parents will love!”
Visit napabmxleague.com for more information.
Casual Tennis Napa plays three days a week
Casual Tennis Napa meets Saturday mornings, Tuesday mornings and Thursday evenings, weather permitting, inviting players to connect casually, just for the fun of it. The group is currently holding play dates and is not shut down due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
For the next meeting time and location, email casualtennisnapa@comcast.net or check Casual Tennis Napa on Facebook.
