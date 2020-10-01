Sports Capsule

SportsVine guests announced for Oct. 3

Max Alvarez, a 2009 Napa High graduate who was a two-time Napa County Boys Soccer Player of the Year before playing for Sacramento State and professionally, and Napa High varsity softball head coach Ron Walston are the scheduled guests of the SportsVine this Saturday, Oct. 3, with host Duey Green from 9 to 10 a.m. on Napa station KVON 1440 AM.

The local sports radio talk show is engineered by KVON Sports Director Ira Smith. The show repeats the following Wednesday each week at 11 a.m.

Green is the scheduled host for the first Saturday of each month, Bob Chance and Rick Vasquez on the second Saturday, Dino Alessio on the third Saturday, Cam Neal on the fourth Saturday, and Kent Fry or Chance on the fifth Saturday.

Casual Tennis Napa plays three days a week

Casual Tennis Napa meets Saturday mornings, Tuesday mornings and Thursday evenings, weather permitting, inviting players to connect casually, just for the fun of it. The group is currently holding play dates and is not shut down due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

For the next meeting time and location, email casualtennisnapa@comcast.net or check Casual Tennis Napa on Facebook.