Youth basketball camp Jan. 2-4, youth league Jan. 13-Feb. 24
North Bay Basketball Academy is offering a three-day camp for third- through eighth-graders Jan. 2-4 at Harvest Middle School, from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. daily, and a league for kindergartners through third-graders Jan. 13 through Feb. 24 at the Boys and Girls Club of Napa.
The coaches will be Tony Prescott and his NBBA staff.
The camp will provide a fun and competitive learning environment and emphasize the fundamentals of basketball, including ball handling, passing, shooting and defense. Campers will be split into groups by age and skill level. Each day, they will take part in various contests and skill development stations and have a chance to put their skills to use in many competitive scrimmages and games. After the camp, participants will be given a detailed player evaluation to take home.
The K-3 league will be on Sundays. Kindergartners and first-graders will meet from 9 to 10:30 a.m., and second- and third-graders from 10:30 a.m. to 12 p.m. Each day will start with a 45-minute practice that focuses on the fundamentals of ball handling, shooting and offensive footwork, and be followed by 45 minutes of games.
To register for the camp or K-3 league, visit north baybasketballacademy.com and select WIne Country Region. For more information, call Tony Prescott at 287-3213.
Napa City Golf Group taking signups
The Napa City Golf Group is accepting new members for 2019. The group has been in existence since 1968 and plays monthly tournaments at a variety of courses.
All play levels are welcome to enjoy some lightly competitive fun. Annual dues are $65, with $19 rates for juniors. Courses played last year included Silverado Resort and Spa, Rancho Solano Golf Course, Eagle Vines Golf Club, Haggin Oaks Golf Complex in Sacramento, and one in Carson City.
Contact Cory Roche at three-putts@att.net for more information, or send fees to P.O. Box 3704, Napa, CA 94558.
Baseball camp at Solano starts Jan. 6
Solano Community College will host a four-week baseball camp starting Jan. 6. Falcons head coach Tyren Sillanpaa will direct the program in conjunction with U.S. Baseball Academy.
Sessions are available for players in grades 1-12 and are limited to seven players per coach. Sessions are offered in advanced hitting, pitching, catching, fielding and base running.
Space is limited. Registration is now under way. For more information, visit www.USBaseballAcademy.com, or call toll-free 866-622-4487.
Cal Ripken-Babe Ruth signups online now, in person Jan. 14, Feb. 4
Online signups are open for the Napa Cal Ripken and Babe Ruth League spring baseball programs at leagues.bluesombrero.com/napabr for all age groups. New users will need to establish a secure login for on-line registration.
There will be in-person signups from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Jan. 14 and Feb. 4 at Athletic Feat, 3367 Solano Ave. in Napa, where league staff will be able to assist with the online registration process.
The Cal Ripken-Babe Ruth League has programs for players ages 4-18. The Cal Ripken Rookie and Minor divisions play on 60-foot bases, and the Major Division plays on 70-foot bases. In the Majors Division, pitchers are taught to work from the stretch. Players are allowed to lead off and steal bases. The focus is on preparing players for Tournament/Travel style baseball on longer base paths and real baseball situations.
The Babe Ruth Division is for ages 13-15 and 16-19. Teams play on a professional-sized 90 ft. baseball diamonds.
A player’s league age is as of April 30, 2017. New registrants to the league will need to provide a birth certificate (or other valid identification) via upload or at the in-person sign ups that shows the player’s birthdate at time of registration.
Tryouts for Major Cal Ripken (11- and 12-year olds) and Babe Ruth (13- to 15-year-olds) will be held Saturday, Feb. 11 at Silverado Middle School. All players trying out will be placed on teams. Team placement for all other age groups are based on player preference.
Registration fees are $60 for T-Ball (ages 4-6), $145 for Rookies (ages 7-8), $165 for Minors (ages 9-10) and Majors (ages 11-12), $225 for age 13-15 Babe Ruth, and $260 for age 16-19 Babe Ruth.
Sign up fees increase by $15 after Feb. 4. Visit leagues.bluesombrero.com/napabr or e-mail napababeruth@gmail.com for more information.