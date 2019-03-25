Napa High Spiritleaders’ try-out prep classes continue March 28
The Napa High School Spiritleaders’ try-out prep classes for seventh graders through 12th graders are from 4 to 5 p.m. Thursdays, resuming March 28. No experience is needed. Attendees will be taught dance fundamentals in jazz, pom, hip hop and Acro.
Classes are $10, with a drop-in fee and a one-time waiver located on the Spiritleaders’ Instagram (@nhsspiritleaders) or Facebook account.
Contact director Hollie Schmidt at hschmidt@nvusd.org for more information.
Napa SIR plays golf weekly at local courses
Along with bocce, bike riding and camping, Napa SIR (Sons in Retirement) Branch 149 offers weekly golf weekly at local courses. Contact Larry Yost, the director of golf for Area 7 SIRs, at (707) 492-6078 or lyost48@aol.com for additional information.
Napa City Golf Group taking signups
The Napa City Golf Group is accepting new members for 2019. The group has been in existence since 1968 and plays monthly tournaments at a variety of courses.
All play levels are welcome to enjoy some lightly competitive fun. Annual dues are $65, with $19 rates for juniors. Courses played last year included Silverado Resort and Spa, Rancho Solano Golf Course, Eagle Vines Golf Club, Haggin Oaks Golf Complex in Sacramento, and one in Carson City.
Contact Cory Roche at three-putts@att.net for more information, or send fees to P.O. Box 3704, Napa, CA 94558.
Casual Tennis Napa plays three days a week
Connect with other tennis players –casual and just for the fun of it.
Casual Tennis Napa meets Tuesday mornings, Saturday mornings and Thursday evenings, weather permitting. For the current meeting time and location, check Casual Tennis Napa on Facebook or email casualtennisnapa@comcast.net.
Kids 4 Golf Youth Tour tees off April 13
The first tournament of the 2019 Kids 4 Golf Youth Tour is scheduled to tee off at 2 p.m. Saturday, April 13 at Chardonnay Golf Club.
There will be nine tournaments in all, culminating with the 2019 Youth Tour Championship at Silverado Resort & Spa on Aug. 7.
The other tournaments will be at 2 p.m. April 27 at Cypress Lakes, at 2 p.m. May 11 at Napa Golf Course at Kennedy Park, at 2 p.m. May 18 at Paradise Valley, at 12:30 p.m. June 12 at Cypress Lakes, at 12:30 p.m. June 26 at Napa Golf Course at Kennedy Park, at 12:30 p.m. July 17 at Paradise Valley, and at 12:30 p.m. July 31 at Chardonnay.
Visit kids4golf.org for more information.
St. Helena High Athletic Hall of Fame nomination deadline April 22
The nomination window is officially open for the St. Helena High School Athletic Hall of Fame class of 2019.
The deadline for nominations is April 22.
Individuals can be nominated in three categories: athlete, coach, and special category.
To be eligible as an athlete, he or she must have graduated 10 years ago (2009 or earlier) and have participated in at least two interscholastic sports as an undergraduate.
To be eligible for coach, he or she must have coached at least one interscholastic athletic team at SHHS and been employed or contributed services as a coach for at least five years.
To be eligible in the special category, he or she must have participated in an activity that brought honor and positive recognition or contributed in some substantial way to the SHHS athletic department. Additionally, all nominees must have lived an adult life that did not discredit the school or community. It is the responsibility of the nominator to provide the correct name, current address, telephone, and graduation class of the nominee. If deceased, the next of kin, with address and telephone number. The nominator must also provide accurate accomplishments of nominee (i.e. years played or coached, sports played or coached, awards won, records set, leadership awards, scholastic awards, scholarships, etc.). Documentation must also be provided and may be in the form of newspaper articles, yearbooks, coaches or teammates’ letters, copies of certificates or any other proof of statement. Please limit documentation to 10-20 pages. There is also a $20 nomination fee.
For more information about the Hall of Fame or nomination process, contact SHHS athletic director Tom Hoppe by phone at 967-2757 or email at thoppe@sthelenaunified.org.
Table tennis at Veterans Home of California April 25
Table tennis, with demonstration challenge matches, is Thursday, April 25 at 1:30 p.m. at Grant Hall at the Veterans Home of California in Yountville.
Admission is free.
Napa High School Athletic Hall of Fame accepting nominations through April 30
The Napa High School Athletic Hall of Fame Foundation is accepting nominations for its 2019 class.
Individuals may be nominated in one of three categories: athlete, coach and special.
To be eligible as an athlete, an individual must have graduated from Napa High at least 15 years ago (2004 or earlier), participated in at least one interscholastic sport as an undergraduate, and lived an adult life that did not discredit the school or the community.
To be eligible as a coach, an individual must have coached at least one interscholastic athletic team at Napa High, been employed by or contributed services to Napa High as a coach for at least five years, no longer be active as a coach at Napa High, and lived an adult life that did not discredit the school or community.
To be eligible in the special category, an individual must have participated in an activity that brought honor or positive recognition to the athletic department of Napa High, contributed in some substantial way to the improvement of Napa High athletic programs, and lived an adult life that did not discredit the school or the community.
Nominations are open through April 30. There is a $20 fee for each nomination. To obtain a nomination form, or for more information, contact Carol Stein at (707) 226-5090 or csstein@pacbell.net.
Visit napahighhof.org for more information.
Vintage High Athletic Hall of Fame accepting nominations through May 3
The Vintage High School Athletic Hall of Fame is accepting nominations for the 2019 class.
The deadline to submit nominations is Friday, May 3.
Individuals may be nominated in one of the three following categories: athlete, coach, or special/other.
To be eligible for induction as an athlete, an individual must have graduated from Vintage High at least 15 years ago (class of 2004 or before), participated in at least one interscholastic sport at a varsity level while a student at Vintage High, and lived an adult life that did not discredit the school or the community.
To be eligible for induction as a coach, an individual must have coached at least one interscholastic team at Vintage High, been employed by or contributed services to Vintage High for at least five years and no longer be a coach at VHS, and lived an adult life that did not discredit the school or the community.
To be eligible for induction in the special/other category, an individual must have participated in an activity that brought honor or positive recognition to the athletic department at Vintage High, contributed in some substantial and significant way to the improvement of the Vintage High athletic program, and lived an adult life that did not discredit the school or the community.
The cost per nomination is $25. Checks are payable to Vintage High School Athletic Hall of Fame Foundation.
Nominations are to be mailed to Vintage High School, 1375 Trower Ave., Napa, CA 94558, Attention: Vintage High Athletic Hall of Fame.
For more information, contact Cam Neal, president of the Hall of Fame committee, via email at cneal@nvusd.org.
Bill Nunes Memorial Crusher Classic Golf Tournament May 11
The Vintage High School Athletic Booster Club’s 25th annual Bill Nunes Memorial Crusher Classic Golf Tournament is Saturday, May 11 at Chardonnay Golf Club.
There is a 1 p.m. shotgun start.
The cost is $600 for a foursome and there is a $150 cost per single.
A reception and awards dinner will be held starting at 6 p.m.
The cost for dinner-only is $50.
To purchase tickets online, go to www.vintageboosters.com.
For more information, contact Sandy Rody, chairperson of the tournament, at sandy.rody@stjoe.org.
Two-day golf and wine experience May 14-15
A two-day Napa Valley golf and wine experience is May 14 and 15 at Chardonnay Golf Club.
The program includes:
* Pros 2 Go golf instruction at the practice facilities at Chardonnay Golf Club.
* Lunch in The View Bar and Grill.
* Golf at Chardonnay Golf Club each day after lunch.
* Personalized Cobra Golf club fitting using a TrackMan Golf-Launch Monitor.
* $500 retail value of Cobra credit toward a custom-fit equipment order.
* Private wine tasting experience at Falcor Winery.
David Knox (PGA) and Susan Briske (LPGA) are the Pros 2 Go instructors and club fitters.
The cost is $1,495 per person.
To register, call David Knox at (916) 533-4108.
Warriors Basketball Camp at Justin-Siena June 10-14
Session VI of the 2019 Warriors Basketball Camp is June 10-14 at Justin-Siena High School, the Golden State Warriors announced.
This year marks the 20th anniversary of Warriors Basketball Camp, which will have 33 camp sessions at 23 Bay Area locations this summer. Registration for all general summer camp sessions and special overnight sessions is available at Warriors.com/camps.
Over the last 20 years, over 250 guest appearances have been made by Warriors players and coaches at various camps sessions.
Attendance in Warriors Basketball Camp has topped over 4,000 boys and girls in each of the last two summers.
General sessions focus on individual skill development, the importance of fundamentals and the development of a healthy team attitude for boys and girls, ages 7-15, of all skill levels and abilities.
For complete details on Warriors Basketball Camp and to sign-up online, visit warriors.com/camps or call (510) 986-5310.