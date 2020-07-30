Sports Capsule

American Canyon High School has an opening for varsity girls soccer head coach and is accepting applications for the position.

Applicants should have experience as a soccer coach and have worked with student-athletes at the high school level. The season is scheduled to begin in November and end in February, barring delays caused by the COVID-19 pandemic. The coach receives a Napa Valley Unified School District stipend.

Duties include developing a nonleague schedule, conducting daily practice, managing equipment, traveling with the team to away games, developing positive relationships with parents and players, attending league meetings, and planning an end-of-season awards and recognition event.

The successful candidate must also have basic knowledge of the character-building aspects of sports, including techniques and methods of teaching and reinforcing the core values comprising sportsmanship and good character; knowledge of physical capacities and limitations of the age group coached; coaching principles related to educational philosophy, adolescent; psychology, nutrition, risk management and the rules and strategies of the sport; and oversight and responsibility of the entire girls soccer program at all levels.