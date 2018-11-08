Optimist Youth Basketball sign-ups Nov. 10
Optimist Youth Basketball sign-ups will be held for the 9th-10th Grade and 11th-12th Grade boys’ divisions at the Napa Valley College gym from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 10. Other signups will be from 6 to 8 p.m. Nov. 14, and from 9 to 11 a.m. Nov. 17.
The fee is $80, plus a $20 uniform deposit that will be returned when the uniform is returned. Scholarships are available upon request.
Late sign-ups for the 6th-8th Grade Girls division will be accepted at these registrations. Those unable to make the sign-ups should call Rich Beck (grades 9-10) at 226-2220 or Parker Hall (grades 11-12) at 252-0739.
Day of Dance & Cheer set Dec. 2
The Napa High School Spiritleaders will host their third annual Day of Dance & Cheer at Messner Gym at 11 a.m. Sunday, Dec. 2. Dance and cheer teams from elementary schools, middle schools, high schools, colleges, all-star teams, youth teams and dance studios have all been invited to participate.
Teams slated to perform include the Napa Saints, Academy of Danse, Pepperette’s Baton and Dance Club, Justin Cheer, Napa Valley Dance Center, Vintage Cheer and Dance Department, The Dance House, Emerge Dance Project adult team, Savage Cookies middle school, Harvest middle school, St. John’s Lutheran school, Napa High School Spiritleaders and Dance Department.
It is an opportunity to unite all of the dancers and cheerleaders in the community. Teams showcase some of their favorite routines and share their love of dance and cheer in a supportive environment. Family, friends and other dance and cheer enthusiasts are encouraged to come out and support these talented artists and athletes.
Check in time for coaches and teams is 10:30 a.m. Admission is $10 for adults, $5 for students, and free for children age 5 and younger. Gift baskets will be raffled off and a full snack bar will be available.
It is a fundraiser for the Spiritleaders, who last year donated $500 of the profits to the local fire victims relief funds.
Email Hollie Schmidt at hschmidt@nvusd.org for more information.
Beam Queen Bootcamp at Gymnastics Zone planned Nov. 10-11
The Beam Queen Bootcamp, a two-day, traveling gymnastics clinic focusing on skills, drills, and body movement for the balance beam, comes to Napa’s Gymnastics Zone for the first time Nov. 10-11. It will be from 8 a.m. to 12 p.m. the first day, and 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. the second day.
The goal of the camp is to give competitive gymnasts more confidence on beam and teach them tools on how to perform and master the event.
Its creator, PAC 12 commentator Samantha Peszek, was a silver medalist at the 2008 Summer Olympics in Beijing, a 2007 World Championships gold medalist, and a three-time NCAA champion, twice on beam.
“Beam is always the ‘make it or break it’ event,” she said, “so to master the beam leads to confidence on the other events as well.”
The staff also includes Valorie Kondos, head coach of seven-time NCAA champion UCLA and author of the book “Life is Short, Don’t Wait to Dance,” unveiled in October; Jordyn Wieber, a 2012 Olympic gold medalist, 2011 world champion and UCLA volunteer assistant coach; Hallie Mossett, a UCLA undergrad assistant and choreographer for the 2018 national champions who will teach choreography/dance to conquer the presentation aspect of balance beam; and former UCLA national champions Ariana Berlin and Nassim Bickham.
Beth Keller, a Level 10 judge, will educate gymnasts on what judges are looking for on balance beam.
Kondos will have a book signing open to the public immediately after the first day’s session, starting at 12 p.m. Email beamqueenbootcamp@gmail.com or follow @BeamQueenBC on Twitter, BeamQueenBootcamp on Instagram, or Beam Queen Bootcamp on Facebook for more on the clinic.
Gymnastics Zone is at 253 Walnut St, Napa, CA 94559. Call 257-2053, email napagymnasticszone@gmail.com or visit napagymnasticszone.com for more information.
Open gym badminton at ACMS continues Nov. 12
The City of American Canyon Parks and Rec Department has been holding open gym badminton for ages 5 and older, with skills sessions for young or beginning players, at the American Canyon Middle School gym from 3:30 to 5 p.m. Remaining sessions are Nov. 12 and 19, and Dec. 3, 10 and 17.
There are six courts available. Racquets and birdies will be supplied. Feather birdies are not available, but can be brought to the sessions.
Monthly enrollment is available at the Parks and Rec office, 100 Benton Way. Anyone age 18 or younger must have a parent or guardian sign a consent waiver at registration.
Prolific Prep basketball camp Nov. 19-21
Prolific Prep of Napa is offering a Thanksgiving basketball camp Nov. 19-21, from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m., at the Napa Christian gymnasium, located at 2201 Pine St., Napa.
Early registration (a week before the start date) is $160.
The registration is $190 within seven days of the camp start date.
Single day pricing depends on the number of sign-ups. It may or may not be available at $60. Call for details, (707) 849-1212 or via email, info@prolificprep.org.
The camp is open to boys and girls in all grade levels. Players will be separated by age/skill level.
All drills will be directed by Ryan Scott Sypkens Jeremy Russotti, Elimane Diallo and Nate Marsing, as well as the Prolific Prep players.
To sign up for the camp, visit http://store.jglove.com/thanksgiving
For more information, contact: Jeremy Russotti, the founder of Prolific Prep, at (707) 849-1212 or via email, info@prolificprep.org.
Youth basketball camp at American Canyon Dec. 2
Team Rampage will host its first-ever junior basketball clinic for boys and girls ages 3-7. The clinic is powered by the Junior NBA and the Sacramento Kings and will be from 9 to 11 a.m. Sunday, Dec. 2 at American Canyon High School. Registration is $60. No basketball experience is required.
The camp will also have mini baskets to allow the young athletes to develop their fundamentals the right way and have a lot of fun learning the game and meeting new people. Visit teamrampagebasketball.org or call 816-1196 to register or more information.