Sports Capsule

Dan Clark Tournament at Justin-Siena March 9-15
The 54th annual Dan Clark Basketball Tournament for eighth-graders, with 14 boys teams and 10 girls teams entered, is scheduled to run Monday through Sunday next week at Justin-Siena High School’s Clark Gym.
Sponsored by St. John the Baptist Catholic School, it has boys teams from Napa's St. Apollinaris, Redwood Middle School, St. John’s Catholic, Harvest/River Middle School, Silverado Middle School, St. John’s Lutheran and Veritas Christian Academy, American Canyon Middle School, Vallejo’s St. Basil, St. Catherine and St. Vincent, Fairfield’s Holy Spirit, Sonoma’s St. Francis, and Benicia’s St. Dominic.
The girls field has of St. Apollinaris, St. John’s Catholic, St. John’s Lutheran, Veritas, Silverado, Harvest/River, American Canyon, Holy Spirit, St. Vincent and St. Basil.
The tournament was founded by Dan Clark, the head boys basketball coach at Justin-Siena from 1967-1978 who guided the Braves to a Sac-Joaquin Section title in 1974.
Clark taught math and religion at Justin-Siena from 1967 to 1997. He also served as the Braves’ first athletic director, basketball coach and golf coach, and rally and key club moderator. He was a member of the Napa County Board of Education from 1979 to 1997, and assisted KVON-1440 AM in its radio coverage of high school athletics.
Ceremonies dedicating Clark Gym took place in May of 1998. Clark passed away in 1997 at age 56.
“I am again honored to be the director of the Dan Clark Tournament and continue my father’s legacy of athletics in our Napa community,” said 1985 Justin-Siena graduate Mike Clark, who played football, basketball and baseball for the Braves.
Dan Clark grew up in Sacramento and played high school basketball at Christian Brothers. He went on to play basketball and golf at Saint Mary’s College in Moraga.
This year’s tournament will honor Greg Schmitz, who is completing his 46th year in Catholic education. He worked at Justin-Siena for 28 years, 1978 to 2006, as athletic director for four years, dean of students for seven years, vice principal and head of the guidance department for five years, and principal for 12 years. He also taught in the math department and was a basketball coach for 10 years.
During his time at Justin-Siena, Schmitz was active in running what is now the Dan Clark Tournament. During his run, the tournament expanded to include a girls division and become a major fundraiser for the athletic department. He worked closely with longtime former Justin-Siena athletic director Lynn McCarroll, assuring that the tournament provided a meaningful experience for all involved, especially the student athletes.
Schmitz was a colleague and friend of Dan Clark and, upon Clark’s passing, was one of those instrumental in the renaming of the South Gym in Clark’s memory. Schmitz is the Director of Community Life at Sacred Heart Cathedral High School in San Francisco and lives in Napa with his wife, Chris. Their seven children all played in the Dan Clark Tournament and graduated from Justin-Siena.
“I am very humbled to be able to honor Coach Greg Schmitz this year,” said Mike Clark. “The name of the tournament, gym and current state of the tournament would not exist without Greg’s tireless, historical efforts.”
First-round games in the boys division are on Monday, starting at 4, 5:15, 6:30 and 7:45 p.m. First-round games in the girls division are on Tuesday, starting at 4, 5:15, 6:30 and 7:45 p.m. The tournament will present awards to first-, second- and third-place teams, as well as the consolation champions. There are additional awards for most valuable player and all-tournament teams. There will also be a hot shot competition.
Mike Clark and fellow tournament organizer Molly Towey are the scheduled guests of the local sports talk show SportsVine from 9 to 10 a.m. Saturday on KVON 1440 AM. Duey Green will host the program.
Event at Sonoma Raceway canceled due to virus concerns
Shell Oil Company is closely monitoring the spread of COVID-19 and on Friday canceled the 2020 Shell Eco-marathon Americas event scheduled April 1-4 at Sonoma Raceway.
“The difficult decision was not made lightly, and many risks, outcomes and impacts were carefully assessed and considered,” read a press release. “Ultimately, given the current environment, Shell could not guarantee the safety and health of all participants and therefore had no choice but to take this action.”
Shell Eco-marathon is a global academic program that challenges high school and college students from around the world to design, build and test ultra-energy-efficient vehicles, according to the release, and is dedicated to addressing the growing need for more and cleaner energy solutions in the real world, and empowering talented and passionate science, technology, engineering and math (STEM) students with a platform to put their own energy consumption theories and ideas into action.
“We have truly enjoyed hosting this event for the past two years and were very much looking forward to this year’s event,” said Steve Page, Sonoma Raceway president and general manager. “We understand this is the responsible thing to do based on the health and safety of all participants, but we’re disappointed for all of the students who’ve invested so much time, effort and imagination into this competition.”
Shell said in the release that it is researching ways in which it can still honor the work students have completed over the year and how the company can use a digital environment for further activities.
Legends Hoops assessments March 7
Legends Hoops is offering nonprofit AAU travel team youth basketball for players committed to their development to become high school players and potentially college players. Teams are offered for grade 5-12 for girls and boys teams. Teams have two coaches each and have a 90-minute practice three times a week. Practices focus on defense, game skills, teamwork, basketball specific strength and conditioning, and game IQ. The majority of coaches have played or coached at the college level.
Skill assessments are required for new and returning players March 7 at the Grace Church of Napa Valley gym, 3765 Solano Ave., Napa. They will be for boys in grades 5-8 from 2-3 p.m., high school boys from 3-4 p.m., and girls in grades 5-12 from 4-5 p.m. The skill assessment has a $10 cash fee to cover gym and staff costs. Players will be selected for travel teams following the last assessment. A few players not yet ready for travel teams will be selected as development players to practice with the team and assigned to play when they are determined to be ready by the Legends staff. Each team will play in three or four Saturday tournaments, in two or three games at each, within 60 to 90 minutes of Napa.
Legends coaches and trainers will utilize specialized training equipment and facilities to develop individual and game skills.
Practices start in mid-March and end before Memorial Day weekend. The fee is $450 per player and reversible custom uniforms are $100 for jersey and shorts. Visit bit.ly/383gEpD and click Spring 2020 Teams for more details or email Cliff Sherlock at interrace@gmail.com.
Wednesday Night Drags at Sonoma revs up March 11
Sonoma Raceway’s popular Wednesday Night Drags program enters its 32nd season this year, running most Wednesdays from March 11-Nov. 18. The amateur drag racing competition gives anyone with a driver license and a car that passes a simple technical inspection a chance to race down the quarter-mile drag strip. The fan-favorite Top the Cops™ program, which gives teens the chance to race against law enforcement officers, who compete in full uniform in their official vehicles on the quarter-mile drag strip, will run from April through August in conjunction with Wednesday Night Drags.
All Wednesday night drag racing and bracket events can be watched live at SonomaRaceway.com/live. For more information on these programs, complete drag strip schedules and more, visit sonomaraceway.com or call 800-870-RACE (7223) ext. 209.
Napa Hall of Fame accepting nominations through April 30
The Napa High School Athletic Hall of Fame Foundation is accepting nominations for its 2020 class.
Individuals may be nominated in one of three categories: athlete, coach and special.
To be eligible as an athlete, an individual must have graduated from Napa High at least 15 years ago (2005 or earlier), participated in at least one interscholastic sport as an undergraduate, and lived an adult life that did not discredit the school or the community.
To be eligible as a coach, an individual must have coached at least one interscholastic athletic team at Napa High, been employed by or contributed services to Napa High as a coach for at least five years, no longer be active as a coach at Napa High, and lived an adult life that did not discredit the school or community.
To be eligible in the special category, an individual must have participated in an activity that brought honor or positive recognition to the athletic department of Napa High, contributed in some substantial way to the improvement of Napa High athletic programs, and lived an adult life that did not discredit the school or the community.
The inductees will be honored just before the Napa High varsity football game on Friday, Oct. 16, and with a dinner at Embassy Suites on Saturday, Oct. 17.
Nominations are open through April 30. There is a $20 fee for each nomination. To obtain a nomination form, or for more information, contact Carol Stein at (707) 226-5090 or csstein@pacbell.net.
Visit napahighhof.org for more information.
Lemieux aquatics meet at Vintage March 28
The 16th annual Shannon Nicole Lemieux Memorial Aquatics Celebration will be held from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, March 28 at the Vintage High Aquatics Center.
“The Shannon” is a day of family fun that includes a synchronized swimming performance followed by water polo, diving, and zany coed swimming relays in which aquatics athletes from all Napa County high schools compete against each other as a break from their rigorous schedules. Most popular are the Costume, T-shirt and Floatie relays.
Admission is $5 for adults and $3 for kids age 12 and younger. There will be a fabulous silent auction and a snack shack for lunch.
All proceeds benefit the Shannon Lemieux Memorial Scholarship Fund, which over the last 15 years has awarded $121,500 in scholarships to 243 deserving graduates from all participating schools. The fund is a 501(c)3 nonprofit, so donations are tax deductible. The EIN# is 56-2513094.
For more information, call Dan and Lori Lemieux at 255-7818.
Casual Tennis Napa plays three days a week
Connect with other tennis players casually, just for the fun of it. Casual Tennis Napa meets Saturday mornings, Tuesday mornings and Thursday evenings, weather permitting. For the current meeting time and location, check Casual Tennis Napa on Facebook or email casualtennisnapa@comcast.net.