Sports Capsule

Skill assessments are required for new and returning players March 7 at the Grace Church of Napa Valley gym, 3765 Solano Ave., Napa. They will be for boys in grades 5-8 from 2-3 p.m., high school boys from 3-4 p.m., and girls in grades 5-12 from 4-5 p.m. The skill assessment has a $10 cash fee to cover gym and staff costs. Players will be selected for travel teams following the last assessment. A few players not yet ready for travel teams will be selected as development players to practice with the team and assigned to play when they are determined to be ready by the Legends staff. Each team will play in three or four Saturday tournaments, in two or three games at each, within 60 to 90 minutes of Napa.