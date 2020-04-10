Sports Capsule

Vintage accepting Hall of Fame nominations through May 8

The Vintage High School Athletic Hall of Fame is accepting nominations for the 2020 class.

The deadline to submit nominations is Friday, May 8.

Individuals may be nominated in one of the three following categories: athlete, coach, or special/other.

To be eligible for induction as an athlete, an individual must have graduated from Vintage High at least 15 years ago (class of 2005 or before), participated in at least one interscholastic sport at a varsity level while a student at Vintage High, and lived an adult life that did not discredit the school or the community.

To be eligible for induction as a coach, an individual must have coached at least one interscholastic team at Vintage High, been employed by or contributed services to Vintage High for at least five years and no longer be a coach at VHS, and lived an adult life that did not discredit the school or the community.