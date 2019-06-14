Project Healing Waters in Concord June 22
The Veterans Home of California in Yountville announced that Project Healing Waters will hold a workshop at the Concord Vet Center at 10 a.m. Saturday, June 22.
Veterans who might be interested in learning about fly fishing and finding support and camaraderie with fellow veterans are encouraged to participate.
Lunch will be provided courtesy of Wounded Warrior Project, which will explain its programs supporting post-9/11 veterans.
Interested veterans are asked to sign up at the front desk or to call 925-680-4526 to participate; WWP members may have a separate registration process.
Vintage cross country workouts start June 17
The Vintage High School cross country team returns to the trails and roads starting Monday, June 17. The Crushers will practice most Mondays, Wednesdays, and Fridays from 8 to 10 a.m., meeting Mondays at the Alston Park’s south parking lot and Wednesdays and Fridays at the Vintage track. Email Coach Shari Costanzo at scostanzo@nvusd.org and Coach Brian Pruyn at bpruyn2@gmail.com for more information and to be added to the team email list.
Napa High boys basketball camp July 16-19
The fourth annual “Grow Our Game Basketball Camp will be held July 16-19 at Napa High, with the reigning Vine Valley Athletic League boys champions’ coaching staff and current and former Napa High boys and girls players instructing.
It will be open to all students going into the fifth through eighth grades in the fall.
Sessions will be from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. each day. The fee is $125 per participant; scholarships are available, and there is a discount of $25 for each additional sibling.
Each camper will receive individual skill development and instruction on fundamental defensive and offensive concepts, ball movement, and how to become a great teammate. Each will receive an individual feedback form on the final day, a camp T-shirt, a mid-morning snack, and water.
Email Zack Cook at zcook@nvusd.org for more information.
American Legion Youth Baseball Camp June 10-13
Napa American Legion Baseball will host a youth baseball camp for children of Little League age, 6 to 12, June 10-13 at the Veterans Home of California’s Borman Field in Yountville.
The four-day camp will be divided into two age categories. Players age 6-9 will go from 9 to 11:30 a.m., and ages 10-12 from 12 to 2:30 p.m. each day. Camp instructors will include Napa American Legion Baseball coaches and current and former players. Camp curriculum will include throwing, hitting, pitching, base running, infield-outfield drills, and controlled scrimmages.
The cost of the camp is $110 through June 1, or $120 after that, and includes a camp T-shirt.
For a registration form or more information, contact Billy Smith at napalegionbaseball@gmail.com or at (707) 259-0975. Payment and registration forms can be sent to Napa Legion Baseball, 1262 Pear Tree Lane, Napa, CA 94558. Checks are to be made payable to Napa Legion Baseball. A percentage of funds raised at this year’s camp will be donated to Alaina’s Voice and to the Daryl & Joe Horn Benefit Memorial Fund.
Warriors Basketball Camp at Justin-Siena June 10-14
Session VI of the 2019 Warriors Basketball Camp is June 10-14 at Justin-Siena, the Golden State Warriors announced. It’s the 20th year of the camp, which will have 33 sessions at 23 Bay Area locations this summer. Over the last 20 years, more than 250 guest appearances have been made by Warriors players and coaches at various sessions. Attendance has topped more than 4,000 in each of the last two summers. General sessions focus on individual skill development, the importance of fundamentals, and the development of a healthy team attitude for boys and girls, ages 7-15, of all skill levels and abilities.
For complete details, visit warriors.com/camps or call (510) 986-5310.
Prolific Prep junior academy starts June 10
Prolific Prep Academy is offering the Prolific Junior Summer Academy, for elementary and middle school students, from June 10 to Aug. 9, Monday through Friday.
Prolific Prep has scholarships to give out to families in need through a budget donated by the Napa County Office of Education. The junior academy staff has all played and coached at the college level.
The “All-Star” program includes a morning skill development training workout at Napa Christian Campus of Education, followed by a mid-day strength and conditioning workout at Franco Fitness.
The “All-League” program includes a morning skill development training workout at Napa Christian.
To register or for more information, email ProlificSummerAcademy@gmail.com or call 707-849-1212.
‘Brother Can You Spare a Dime’ trips to Giants games continue July 21
For the 61st year, the “Brother Can You Spare a Dime” community baseball outings program is again taking groups of special and deserving youngsters, senior citizens and the general public to San Francisco Giants baseball games for the 2019 season.
A group of tickets each game are donated free of charge to a local youth organization and the remaining tickets are sold to Napa seniors and local Giants fans.
Motor coach transportation is provided for the entire group along with refreshments and entertainment on the road.
The remaining games are July 21 against the New York Mets, Aug. 11 against the Philadelphia Phillies, Sept. 15 against the Miami Marlins, and Sept. 29 against the Los Angeles Dodgers.
For more information or to request tickets, call Ryan Gregory at (707) 337-4962.
Golf instructional programs at Silverado Resort
Silverado Resort and Spa is offering golf instructional programs, part of the Johnny Miller Academy, and adult golf classes.
The Junior Golf Academy has programs for “Just Getting Started,” “I’ve Played Some,” “I Want to Play Competitively.”
Registration is also open for PGA junior summer golf camps.
For more information and to register for classes, contact PGA golf instructor Matt Dito at mdito@troon.com or 415-640-3127.
Casual Tennis Napa plays three days a week
Connect with other tennis players casually, just for the fun of it. Casual Tennis Napa meets Saturday mornings, Tuesday mornings and Thursday evenings, weather permitting. For the current meeting time and location, check Casual Tennis Napa on Facebook or email casualtennisnapa@comcast.net.
Sonoma Stack needs 18U baseball players
The Sonoma Stack 18-and-under baseball team is looking for players for the 2019 summer season.
Stack players typically come from Sonoma, Napa, Fairfield, Cloverdale and Kelseyville. Players from the program have gone on to have all-league seasons as well as gain exposure to the next level.
Practices will be held in Sonoma and at Justin-Siena High School. The team will play in one showcase at the University of San Francisco and in three other tournaments, including the Keith Connelly Joe DiMaggio League 4th of July Tournament at Cleve Borman FIeld in Yountville.
For more information about costs, scheduling and securing a roster spot, call or text Sam Alton at 707-849-8500.
Chief and Roxie Green Memorial Scholarship Golf Tournament June 28
The 12th annual Chief and Roxie Green Memorial Scholarship Golf Tournament is Friday, June 28 at Chardonnay Golf Club. It’s a four-person scramble format. Check-in begins at 8:30 a.m. The tournament has a 10 a.m. shotgun start and will have three flights followed by a trophy presentation.
The cost is $125 per player and includes breakfast burritos, raffle prizes, refreshments on the course, and a buffet dinner. The tournament helps to sponsor two athletic scholarships at Napa High. To sign up or for more information, contact tournament chairman Duey Green at 225-1059.
Boy Scouts Family Classic Golf Tournament June 30
The Boy Scouts Family Classic Golf Tournament is scheduled Sunday, June 30 at Vintner’s Golf Course in Yountville. Entry fee is $150 per player, or $125 for each player who is on a team of two or more, and includes greens fees, cart, dinner and auction. Dinner only is $60.
The tournament will have a shotgun start and a Best Ball format. There will be awards for the Longest Drive, Longest Putt and Hole-In-One contest winners, and the top three teams.
Register at bit.ly/2EUQRUz or by contacting John Hagan at john.f.hagan@comcast.net or 328-1353.