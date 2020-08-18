Sports Capsule

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Napa Valley's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Vintage, Napa High athletic directors on SportsVine Aug. 22

Cam Neal, who is starting his 10th school year as Vintage High School’s athletic director, is hosting the SportsVine on KVON 1440 AM the fourth Saturday of each month and will have Napa High School athletic director Darci Ward as his first guest from 9 to 10 a.m. this Saturday, Aug. 22.

The local sports radio talk show, which returned July 25 after a five-month hiatus because of the coronavirus pandemic, is engineered by KVON Sports Director Ira Smith. The show repeats the following Wednesday each week at 11 a.m.

Duey Green is the scheduled host for the first Saturday of each month, Bob Chance and Rick Vasquez for the second Saturday, Dino Alessio for the third Saturday, and Kent Fry or Chance for the fifth Saturday.

Ward was Napa High’s girls basketball head coach from 2003 to 2019 with her sister, Michelle Lewis, as her assistant coach. They guided Napa High to nine Monticello Empire League championships. Ward’s career coaching records were 295-149 overall and 122-38, with many Sac-Joaquin Section playoff appearances. The 1995 Napa High graduate and was inducted into the school’s Athletic Hall of Fame in 2010. She competed in tennis, basketball, cross country, and track and field for the school.