Diamond Mountain Stables jumping exhibition Oct. 26
Diamond Mountain Stables held its first-ever jumping exhibition two weeks ago with great success. More than 50 adults and children were in attendance to watch the horses and riders of DMS perform.
It was so popular, in fact, that a number of people were turned away because of limited parking at the DMS facilities.
Because of that, DMS is hosting another event on Oct. 26 from 3 to 5 p.m. The event is is free but attendees are encouraged to bring a snack and something to drink.
Email Jen Gaster at jrgaster@gmail.com if you are interested in attending.
Tickets available for Nov. 1 football Big Game XLVIII
Vintage High School, the host for Big Game 48 against Napa High School on Friday, Nov. 1 at Memorial Stadium, announces that tickets to the rivalry football contest will be available for purchase beginning on Wednesday, Oct. 16.
Tickets can be purchased from 8 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. daily at both Vintage High, 1375 Trower Ave., and Napa High, 2475 Jefferson St., until the end of lunch on game day. In addition, tickets will be available at all Bank of Marin locations – 600 Trancas St., 2007 Redwood Rd, #101, and 1715 Second St. – during their regular business hours until noon Thursday, Oct. 31.
Beginning at 1:30 p.m. Nov. 1, there will be limited ticket sales at Memorial Stadium, 1340 Menlo Avenue. Due to a cap on ticket sales, spectators are urged to buy their tickets prior to game day.
On Nov. 1, Memorial Stadium’s gates will open for entry at 4 p.m.
A ticket does not guarantee a seat. Ticket prices are $10 for adults and $5 for senior citizens (60 and older) and $5 for all students K-12. Any middle school or elementary school student must be accompanied by an adult.
Any Vintage High student with a Super Punch will receive a free ticket that must be picked up at the Vintage Activities Office; those without a Super Punch will be charged $5. All ticket sales are cash only; personal checks, credit cards and debit cards will not be accepted.
Only CIF, VVAL, and Vintage High Athletic Booster passes will be honored. Vintage Booster Pass and Reserved Seating holders can pick up their tickets at the Vintage High School main office before noon Nov. 1. Napa Booster Pass holders must purchase a ticket, but NHS reserved seating will be honored.
Napa High fans must enter through the Napa gate and Vintage High fans must enter through the Vintage gate. There will be no crossing over once inside the stadium. There are no in-and-out privileges. A portion of the stadium will be reserved for student rooters and band. All middle and high school students must present school ID upon entry. No bags, backpacks, coolers, thermoses, liquids nor folding chairs are permitted. No bikes, skateboards, scooters, drones, nor pets (except service dogs). No saving of seats. Purses are subject to search.
Optimist Youth Basketball sign-ups start Oct. 22
Optimist Youth Basketball sign-ups for the 7th-8th Grade Boys, 6th-7th-8th Grade Girls, and High School Boys divisions are scheduled in the Napa Valley College gym starting next week.
The sign-ups will be from 6 to 8 p.m. Oct. 22, 24, 29 and 30, and from 9 a.m. to noon Oct. 26 and Nov. 2.
Players can also visit napaoyb.org to sign up and pay online. For more information, call Jake Wilson at 738-8115.
Maxwell Cup Tournament Nov. 8
The 26th annual Maxwell Cup golf tournament is currently taking sign up ahead of the event at Silverado Country Club on Nov. 8. The tournament, organized and put on by Pacific Union College, supports the Maxwell Scholarship, which funds the full cost of tuition for incoming freshmen who are “deserving and determined students seeking an inspired Christian education.”
The tournament fee of $200, per player, includes green fees, golf carts, a continental breakfast, lunch, team photo and an awards event. Reservations are accepted on a first come, first served basis and space is limited.
Player registration ends on Oct. 22 but could remain open for longer.
For more information on the tournament, go to maxwellcup.com.
Mixed martial arts event at Expo Oct. 26
You have free articles remaining.
San Francisco Combat will hold its first martial arts event, SFC 1 Premier, on Saturday, Oct. 26 in Chardonnay Hall at the Napa Valley Expo.
It’s the fifth MMA event organized by Napa’s Steve Barnett, who promoted the first four events as Bay Area Combat before forming SFC with Ashanti Altovese Griffin.
Fighter weigh-ins and the event after-party will take place the same day at Billco’s Billiards and Darts in downtown Napa.
Competing for the 205-pound title belt will be Geoff Stovall and Sean Foster, two top-level amateur athletes looking to make their mark on the Bay Area combat sports scene.
To follow updates from the company, check out their Facebook page at SF Combat, Instagram page at @sfcombat, or Twitter page @SfCombat.
Big Game car raffle to benefit Vintage and Napa athletes
For the first time ever, the booster organizations at Vintage High and Napa High are joining forces to fundraise for their athletic programs, as Hanlee’s of Napa has donated a 2019 Volkswagen Jetta to be raffled off for a drawing at halftime of this year’s football Big Game on Nov. 1.
Tickets are $20 each and may be purchased from a student-athlete or parent or at the front office of each school from Sept. 1 until the week of the game. No online purchase option will be available.
The raffle is anyone age 18 and older who is a legal U.S. resident physically residing in the United States. There is no limit as to how many tickets a person can purchase.
Vintage and Napa thank Hanlee’s for its generous donation of the car, which is valued at $23,000 (including tax and license).
Casual Tennis Napa plays three days a week
Connect with other tennis players casually, just for the fun of it. Casual Tennis Napa meets Saturday mornings, Tuesday mornings and Thursday evenings, weather permitting. For the current meeting time and location, check Casual Tennis Napa on Facebook or email casualtennisnapa@comcast.net.
Napa Valley Swim Team taking signups
The Napa Valley Swim Team is accepting new members of all ages and ability levels for its year-round program. Whether parents are looking for a positive competitive experience or a wholesome fitness activity for their child, NVST has four experienced and fully certified professional coaches.
The nonprofit USA Swimming team and is the largest, oldest, and most successful swimming program in the Napa community. For more information or to arrange a placement evaluation, visit napavalleyswim.org or call 257-7946. The team also has Facebook and Instagram pages.
Napa Aerial Fitness offers scholarships
Napa Aerial Fitness, having seen its youth program grow, has decided to offer three scholarships to Napa and Sonoma residents. The facility is at 3377 Solano Ave., Napa.
“We are so excited and hope to help inspire our youth to have fitness goals and stay focused in school,” said Napa Aerial Fitness owner Kat Martucci.
Each scholarship is a 6 weeks long for one class per week, with a 15-percent discount after that, and is offered to low-income households.
Visit aerialartsstudio253.com/youth-scholarship for more information.
Special Olympics coaches needed
Napa Valley Special Olympics needs volunteer coaches and assistants. After having to postpone three sports due to a lack of volunteers, NVSO is recruiting for 2020 so all sports will be back on the calendar. It’s also an opportunity for students older than 14 to earn community hours. The program lasts eight weeks, with a 90-minute practice and weekend tournament each week.
Basketball runs January through March, swimming February through May, volleyball and bocce March through May, track and field March through June, softball June through August, soccer August through October, and bowling, flag football and floor hockey September through-November.
Email napavalleyso@gmail.com for more information.