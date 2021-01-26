Sports Capsule

Casual Tennis Napa plays three days a week

Casual Tennis Napa meets Saturday mornings and Tuesday mornings, weather permitting, inviting players to connect casually, just for the fun of it. The group is currently holding play dates and is not shut down due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

For the next meeting time and location, email casualtennisnapa@comcast.net or check Casual Tennis Napa on Facebook.

Click bit.ly/2WtbiAC to watch the “2020 Sonoma Raceway Holiday Video.”

ARCA Menards Series West at Sonoma June 5

The first two ARCA Menards Series West dates have officially been added to the 2021 schedule.

Races at Sonoma Raceway and The Bullring at Las Vegas Motor Speedway have been confirmed, with the Sonoma date set for Saturday, June 5 and the race at The Bullring slated for Thursday, September 23. Both races will be held in conjunction with NASCAR Cup Series races.

Noah Gragson won the last time the ARCA Menards West raced at Sonoma Raceway in 2019. The 2020 race was moved to The Bullring at LVMS due to the pandemic. Gracie Trotter became the second female to win a West race, and the first female to win in the ARCA Menards Series platform, with her victory in that race last September.