Boy Scouts Family Classic Golf Tournament June 30
The Boy Scouts Family Classic Golf Tournament is scheduled Sunday, June 30 at Vintner’s Golf Course in Yountville.
Entry fee is $150 per player, or $125 for each player who is on a team of two or more, and includes greens fees, cart, dinner and auction. Dinner only is $60.
The tournament will have a shotgun start and a Best Ball format. There will be awards for the Longest Drive, Longest Putt and Hole-In-One contest winners, and the top three teams.
teams.
Register scoutingevent.com/023-silveradogolf2019 or by contacting John Hagan at John.f.Hagan@comcast.net or 707-328-1353.
‘Brother Can You Spare a Dime’ trips to Giants games continue June 9
For the 61st year, the “Brother Can You Spare a Dime” community baseball outings program is again taking groups of special and deserving youngsters, senior citizens and the general public to San Francisco Giants baseball games for the 2019 season.
A group of tickets each game are donated free of charge to a local youth organization and the remaining tickets are sold to Napa seniors and local Giants fans.
Motor coach transportation is provided for the entire group along with refreshments and entertainment on the road.
The next game is June 9, against the Los Angeles Dodgers. Other games will be July 21 against the New York Mets, Aug. 11 against the Philadelphia Phillies, Sept. 15 against the Miami Marlins, and Sept. 29 against the Los Angeles Dodgers.
For more information or to request tickets, call Ryan Gregory at (707) 337-4962.
Warriors Basketball Camp at Justin-Siena June 10-14
Session VI of the 2019 Warriors Basketball Camp is June 10-14 at Justin-Siena, the Golden State Warriors announced.
It’s the 20th year of the camp, which will have 33 sessions at 23 Bay Area locations this summer.
Over the last 20 years, more than 250 guest appearances have been made by Warriors players and coaches at various sessions. Attendance has topped more than 4,000 in each of the last two summers. General sessions focus on individual skill development, the importance of fundamentals, and the development of a healthy team attitude for boys and girls, ages 7-15, of all skill levels and abilities.
For complete details, visit warriors.com/camps or call (510) 986-5310.
American Legion Youth Baseball Camp June 10-13
Napa American Legion Baseball will host a youth baseball camp for children of Little League age, 6 to 12, June 10-13 at the Veterans Home of California’s Borman Field in Yountville.
The four-day camp will be divided into two age categories. Players age 6-9 will go from 9 to 11:30 a.m., and ages 10-12 from 12 to 2:30 p.m. each day. Camp instructors will include Napa American Legion Baseball coaches and current and former players. Camp curriculum will include throwing, hitting, pitching, base running, infield-outfield drills, and controlled scrimmages.
The cost of the camp is $110 through June 1, or $120 after that, and includes a camp T-shirt.
For a registration form or more information, contact Billy Smith at napalegionbaseball@gmail.com or at (707) 259-0975. Payment and registration forms can be sent to Napa Legion Baseball, 1262 Pear Tree Lane, Napa, CA 94558. Checks are to be made payable to Napa Legion Baseball. A percentage of funds raised at this year’s camp will be donated to Alaina’s Voice and to the Daryl & Joe Horn Benefit Memorial Fund.
Prolific Prep junior academy starts June 10
Prolific Prep Academy is offering the Prolific Junior Summer Academy, for elementary and middle school students, from June 10 to Aug. 9, Monday through Friday.
Prolific Prep has scholarships to give out to families in need through a budget donated by the Napa County Office of Education. The junior academy staff has all played and coached at the college level.
The “All-Star” program includes a morning skill development training workout at Napa Christian Campus of Education, followed by a mid-day strength and conditioning workout at Franco Fitness.
The “All-League” program includes a morning skill development training workout at Napa Christian.
To register or for more information, email ProlificSummerAcademy@gmail.com or call 707-849-1212.
Chief and Roxie Green Memorial Scholarship Golf Tournament June 28
The 12th annual Chief and Roxie Green Memorial Scholarship Golf Tournament is Friday, June 28 at Chardonnay Golf Club. It’s a four-person scramble format. Check-in begins at 8:30 a.m. The tournament has a 10 a.m. shotgun start and will have three flights followed by a trophy presentation.
The cost is $125 per player and includes breakfast burritos, raffle prizes, refreshments on the course, and a buffet dinner. The tournament helps to sponsor two athletic scholarships at Napa High. To sign up or for more information, contact tournament chairman Duey Green at 707-225-1059.