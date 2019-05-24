Silverado Resort named No. 14 tennis program in world
Tennis Resorts Online recently released its annual world ranking, and has the program at Silverado Resort and Spa at No. 14.
Reviewers are asked to rate their tennis experience in a variety of categories, including overall tennis experience, quality of the teaching staff, youth programs and player matching. Hotel experience is also taken into account, including rating lodging, amenities and services, and cuisine.
The tennis program at Silverado Resort and Spa is managed by Peter Burwash International, which landed honors with 16 properties among the top 50 in the rankings.
Silverado Resort and Spa Director of Tennis Katie Dellich said she and her team are honored to receive the recognition.
“We put our hearts into running and evolving this tennis program and are so excited to receive positive feedback,” she said.
Added head teaching professional Quinn Saine, “We have so much fun with the program and what we get to give people through playing tennis.”
For more information, call the tennis office at 257-5541.
Sonoma Stack needs 18U baseball players
The Sonoma Stack 18-and-under baseball team is looking for players for the 2019 summer season.
Stack players typically come from Sonoma, Napa, Fairfield, Cloverdale and Kelseyville. Players from the program have gone on to have all-league seasons as well as gain exposure to the next level.
Practices will be held in Sonoma and at Justin-Siena High School. The team will play in one showcase at the University of San Francisco and in three other tournaments, including the Keith Connelly Joe DiMaggio League 4th of July Tournament at Cleve Borman FIeld in Yountville.
For more information about costs, scheduling and securing a roster spot, call or text Sam Alton at 707-849-8500.
Casual Tennis Napa plays three days a week
Connect with other tennis players casually, just for the fun of it. Casual Tennis Napa meets Saturday mornings, Tuesday mornings and Thursday evenings, weather permitting. For the current meeting time and location, check Casual Tennis Napa on Facebook or email casualtennisnapa@comcast.net.
Tickets for Louie Vermeil Classic go on sale May 28
Open sale of reserved seats will begin on May 28 for the 12th annual Louie Vermeil Classic, scheduled Aug. 30 and Sept. 1 at Calistoga Speedway.
The Calistoga Speedway Hall of Fame Dinner will open the festivities on Aug. 30. The track will host the World of Outlaws “Wine Country Showdown” two weeks later, on Saturday, Sept. 14.
In a format change for 2019, the winged sprint cars of the King of the West Fujitsu series will replace the midget cars that have been a mainstay of the Louie Vermeil Classic, joining the traditional non-wing USAC/CRA sprint cars.
Tickets are available by calling HMC Promotions at 916-773-7223.
Prolific Prep junior academy starts June 10
Prolific Prep Academy is offering the Prolific Junior Summer Academy, for elementary and middle school students, from June 10 to Aug. 9, Monday through Friday.
Prolific Prep has scholarships to give out to families in need through a budget donated by the Napa County Office of Education. The junior academy staff has all played and coached at the college level.
The “All-Star” program includes a morning skill development training workout at Napa Christian Campus of Education, followed by a mid-day strength and conditioning workout at Franco Fitness.
The “All-League” program includes a morning skill development training workout at Napa Christian.
To register or for more information, email ProlificSummerAcademy@gmail.com or call 707-849-1212.
Chief and Roxie Green Memorial Scholarship Golf Tournament June 28
The 12th annual Chief and Roxie Green Memorial Scholarship Golf Tournament is Friday, June 28 at Chardonnay Golf Club. It’s a four-person scramble format. Check-in begins at 8:30 a.m. The tournament has a 10 a.m. shotgun start and will have three flights followed by a trophy presentation.
The cost is $125 per player and includes breakfast burritos, raffle prizes, refreshments on the course, and a buffet dinner. The tournament helps to sponsor two athletic scholarships at Napa High. To sign up or for more information, contact tournament chairman Duey Green at 707-225-1059.
Golf instructional programs at Silverado Resort
Silverado Resort and Spa is offering golf instructional programs, part of the Johnny Miller Academy, and adult golf classes.
The Junior Golf Academy has programs for “Just Getting Started,” “I’ve Played Some,” “I Want to Play Competitively.”
Registration is also open for PGA junior summer golf camps.
For more information and to register for classes, contact PGA golf instructor Matt Dito at mdito@troon.com or 415-640-3127.
Coaches needed at Calistoga
The Calistoga Junior/Senior High School is looking to fill several coaching vacancies for next school year.
The school is looking for head and assistant coaches for the varsity boys and girls soccer teams, as a well as a head soccer coach at the junior high. The school is also looking for a sideline cheer coach and an assistant varsity football coach.
All opening positions are posted on edjoin.org and will remain posted until filled.
Boy Scouts Family Classic Golf Tournament June 30
The Boy Scouts Family Classic Golf Tournament is scheduled Sunday, June 30 at Vintner’s Golf Course in Yountville. Entry fee is $150 per player, or $125 for each player who is on a team of two or more, and includes greens fees, cart, dinner and auction. Dinner only is $60.
The tournament will have a shotgun start and a Best Ball format. There will be awards for the Longest Drive, Longest Putt and Hole-In-One contest winners, and the top three teams.
Register scoutingevent.com/023-silveradogolf2019 or by contacting John Hagan at John.f.Hagan@comcast.net or 707-328-1353.
Coaches needed at American Canyon
American Canyon High School is seeking a varsity girls water polo head coach, a varsity girls golf head coach, and a varsity boys soccer head coach.
Candidates should be experienced in the sport, have coaching experience, and a resume of working with student-athletes at the high school level. Duties include developing a nonleague schedule, conducting daily practice, managing equipment, traveling with team to away games, developing positive relationships with parents and players, attending league meetings, and planning an end-of-season awards and recognition event. They also must have basic knowledge of the character-building aspects of sports, including techniques and methods of teaching and reinforcing the core values comprising sportsmanship and good character; knowledge of physical capacities and limitations of the age group coached; coaching principles related to educational philosophy, adolescent; psychology, nutrition, risk management and the rules and strategies of the sport; and oversight and responsibility of all levels of the program.
Candidates who wish to be considered can apply through edjoin.org. The position will be open until it is filled. Contact Jill Stewart at jstewart@nvusd.org for more information.
Napa SIR plays golf weekly at local courses
Along with bocce, bike riding and camping, Napa SIR (Sons in Retirement) Branch 149 offers weekly golf weekly at local courses. Contact Larry Yost, the director of golf for Area 7 SIRs, at (707) 492-6078 or lyost48@aol.com for additional information.
Napa Valley Swim Team taking signups
The Napa Valley Swim Team is currently accepting new members for its year-round program—swimmers of all ages and ability levels, competitive and noncompetitive. The club is offering an introductory special for the summer. From May 1 through July, monthly dues will be half off for new members, with a further discount for swimmers registering for the entire three months; the first week of August will be free of charge. The offer excludes the Tadpole program.
The club will hold open placement evaluations and registration for new swimmers from 5 to 6 p.m. April 26 at the Napa Valley College pool. For more information or to arrange a placement evaluation on another date, email napavalleyswim@yahoo.com or call 257-7946. The NVSTis a nonprofit USA Swimming team and has existed for over 60 years. Visit its pages on Facebook and Instagram or at napavalleyswim.com for more information.
‘Brother Can You Spare a Dime’ trips to Giants games continue June 9
For the 61st year, the “Brother Can You Spare a Dime” community baseball outings program is again taking groups of special and deserving youngsters, senior citizens and the general public to San Francisco Giants baseball games for the 2019 season.
A group of tickets each game are donated free of charge to a local youth organization and the remaining tickets are sold to Napa seniors and local Giants fans.
Motor coach transportation is provided for the entire group along with refreshments and entertainment on the road.
The next game is June 9, against the Los Angeles Dodgers. Other games will be July 21 against the New York Mets, Aug. 11 against the Philadelphia Phillies, Sept. 15 against the Miami Marlins, and Sept. 29 against the Los Angeles Dodgers.
For more information or to request tickets, call Ryan Gregory at (707) 337-4962.
Warriors Basketball Camp at Justin-Siena June 10-14
Session VI of the 2019 Warriors Basketball Camp is June 10-14 at Justin-Siena, the Golden State Warriors announced. It’s the 20th year of the camp, which will have 33 sessions at 23 Bay Area locations this summer. Over the last 20 years, more than 250 guest appearances have been made by Warriors players and coaches at various sessions. Attendance has topped more than 4,000 in each of the last two summers. General sessions focus on individual skill development, the importance of fundamentals, and the development of a healthy team attitude for boys and girls, ages 7-15, of all skill levels and abilities.
For complete details, visit warriors.com/camps or call (510) 986-5310.
American Legion Youth Baseball Camp June 10-13
Napa American Legion Baseball will host a youth baseball camp for children of Little League age, 6 to 12, June 10-13 at the Veterans Home of California’s Borman Field in Yountville.
The four-day camp will be divided into two age categories. Players age 6-9 will go from 9 to 11:30 a.m., and ages 10-12 from 12 to 2:30 p.m. each day. Camp instructors will include Napa American Legion Baseball coaches and current and former players. Camp curriculum will include throwing, hitting, pitching, base running, infield-outfield drills, and controlled scrimmages.
The cost of the camp is $110 through June 1, or $120 after that, and includes a camp T-shirt.
For a registration form or more information, contact Billy Smith at napalegionbaseball@gmail.com or at (707) 259-0975. Payment and registration forms can be sent to Napa Legion Baseball, 1262 Pear Tree Lane, Napa, CA 94558. Checks are to be made payable to Napa Legion Baseball. A percentage of funds raised at this year’s camp will be donated to Alaina’s Voice and to the Daryl & Joe Horn Benefit Memorial Fund.