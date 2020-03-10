Sports Capsule

St. Helena Hall of Fame accepting nominations through May 1
Nominations are being accepted for the St. Helena High School Athletic Hall of Fame Class of 2020. The deadline for nominations is May 1.
Individuals can be nominated in three categories: athlete, coach and distinguished service.
To be eligible as an athlete, they must have graduated from SHHS at least 10 years ago (2010 or earlier) and have participated in at least one sport.
To be eligible as a coach, they must have coached at least one team at SHHS and been employed or contributed services as a coach for at least five years. To be eligible in the distinguished service category, they must have participated in an activity that brought honor or positive recognition or contributed in some substantial way to the SHHS athletic department. Additionally, all nominees must have lived an adult life that did not discredit the school or the community.
For a nomination application, or for more information about the Hall of Fame or nomination process, contact SHHS athletic director Tom Hoppe at thoppe@sthelenaunified.org or 707-967-2757.
Wednesday Night Drags at Sonoma revs up March 11
Sonoma Raceway’s popular Wednesday Night Drags program enters its 32nd season this year, running most Wednesdays from March 11-Nov. 18. The amateur drag racing competition gives anyone with a driver license and a car that passes a simple technical inspection a chance to race down the quarter-mile drag strip. The fan-favorite Top the Cops™ program, which gives teens the chance to race against law enforcement officers, who compete in full uniform in their official vehicles on the quarter-mile drag strip, will run from April through August in conjunction with Wednesday Night Drags.
All Wednesday night drag racing and bracket events can be watched live at SonomaRaceway.com/live. For more information on these programs, complete drag strip schedules and more, visit sonomaraceway.com or call 800-870-RACE (7223) ext. 209.
Napa Hall of Fame accepting nominations through April 30
The Napa High School Athletic Hall of Fame Foundation is accepting nominations for its 2020 class.
Individuals may be nominated in one of three categories: athlete, coach and special.
To be eligible as an athlete, an individual must have graduated from Napa High at least 15 years ago (2005 or earlier), participated in at least one interscholastic sport as an undergraduate, and lived an adult life that did not discredit the school or the community.
To be eligible as a coach, an individual must have coached at least one interscholastic athletic team at Napa High, been employed by or contributed services to Napa High as a coach for at least five years, no longer be active as a coach at Napa High, and lived an adult life that did not discredit the school or community.
To be eligible in the special category, an individual must have participated in an activity that brought honor or positive recognition to the athletic department of Napa High, contributed in some substantial way to the improvement of Napa High athletic programs, and lived an adult life that did not discredit the school or the community.
The inductees will be honored just before the Napa High varsity football game on Friday, Oct. 16, and with a dinner at Embassy Suites on Saturday, Oct. 17.
Nominations are open through April 30. There is a $20 fee for each nomination. To obtain a nomination form, or for more information, contact Carol Stein at (707) 226-5090 or csstein@pacbell.net.
Visit napahighhof.org for more information.
Lemieux aquatics meet at Vintage March 28
The 16th annual Shannon Nicole Lemieux Memorial Aquatics Celebration will be held from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, March 28 at the Vintage High Aquatics Center.
“The Shannon” is a day of family fun that includes a synchronized swimming performance followed by water polo, diving, and zany coed swimming relays in which aquatics athletes from all Napa County high schools compete against each other as a break from their rigorous schedules. Most popular are the Costume, T-shirt and Floatie relays.
Admission is $5 for adults and $3 for kids age 12 and younger. There will be a fabulous silent auction and a snack shack for lunch.
All proceeds benefit the Shannon Lemieux Memorial Scholarship Fund, which over the last 15 years has awarded $121,500 in scholarships to 243 deserving graduates from all participating schools. The fund is a 501©3 nonprofit, so donations are tax deductible. The EIN# is 56-2513094.
For more information, call Dan and Lori Lemieux at 255-7818.
Casual Tennis Napa plays three days a week
Connect with other tennis players casually, just for the fun of it. Casual Tennis Napa meets Saturday mornings, Tuesday mornings and Thursday evenings, weather permitting. For the current meeting time and location, check Casual Tennis Napa on Facebook or email casualtennisnapa@comcast.net.