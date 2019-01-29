Silverado’s adult golf instructional programs start Feb. 1
Silverado Resort and Spa is offering golf instructional programs for adults. There are full swing and short game classes.
* Understanding the Full Swing: Saturday, Feb. 2, 9, 16, 23, from 1-2 p.m.; Wednesday, Feb. 6, 13, 20, 27, 10-11 a.m. The cost is $199.
The four-week, four-hour class has been structured to target play from tee to green and will focus on producing a simple, repeatable swing, making cleaner contact, and understanding the factors that affect overall distance and direction.
* Mastering the Short Game: Saturday, Feb. 2, 9, 16, 23, 11:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m.; Friday, Feb. 1, 8, 15, 22, 10-11 a.m. The cost is $199.
The four-week, four-hour class will restore confidence in students’ short game by discussing proper shot and club selection, setup, distance control and shot execution with a variety of clubs from on and around the putting surfaces.
For more information, and to register, contact Matt Dito at mdito@troon.com or call 707-257-5476.
Junior golf programs at Silverado Resort start Feb. 5
Silverado Resort and Spa’s month to month junior golf development program, part of the Johnny Miller Academy, offers a junior academy that is a unique, fun, and safe educational product that goes beyond teaching just the physical skills associated with golf.
Led by PGA and LPGA professionals, the junior golf academy is designed to develop a complete golfer by providing valuable instruction on aspects of fundamentals, the full swing, short game, golf course management, personal character traits, and a love for the game.
Junior academy classes will be offered on Tuesdays, Wednesdays and Thursdays.
Class times will be increased by 30 minutes beginning March 1.
The February schedule:
* Just Getting Started: Wednesday, Feb. 6, 13, 20, 27, 2:45-3:30 p.m. It’s for boys and girls, ages 5-8. The cost is $79 for the month.
In this introductory level, junior golfers learn basic full swing fundamentals, safety, and etiquette. Familiarization with the golf course and facility will be explored and basic chipping and pitching skills will be introduced.
* I’ve Played Some: Tuesday, Feb. 5, 12, 19, 26, 3:30-4:30 p.m., or Thursday, Feb. 7, 14, 21, 28, from 3:30-4:30 p.m. It’s for boys and girls, ages 8-13. The cost is $99 for the month.
In this intermediate level, juniors will further develop full swing techniques, chipping and pitching skills, bunker play and putting. Additionally, junior golfers will be introduced to on-course play where etiquette and rules will be discussed.
* I Want to Play Competitively: Wednesday, Feb. 6, 13, 20, 27 (instruction), 3:45-4:45 p.m.; Thursday, Feb. 7, 14, 21, 28 (play), 3:30-4:45 p.m. It’s for boys and girls, ages 10-15. The cost is $99 for the month.
In this advanced play-based level, junior golfers will fine-tune their full swing, chipping, pitching, bunker, and putting skills, and will be introduced to proper shot and club selection, and learn how to play competitive golf. Junior golfers will have the opportunity to receive instruction and spend more time on the golf course to learn more about their total game from tee to green.
For more information, and to register, contact Matt Dito at mdito@troon.com or call (415) 640-3127.
Class size is limited to an 8 to 1, student to teacher ratio.
Trinity Prep needs girls soccer coach
Trinity Prep is looking for a girls soccer coach for the spring 2019 season. High school coaching experience is preferred, and the candidate should have the ability to meet all CIF, league and school requirements to coach.
Those interested should contact athletic director Jim Klaczak at jklaczak@kolbetrinity.org or 707-258-9030.
Shannon Lemieux Aquatics Day at Vintage set March 23
The 15th annual Shannon Nicole Lemieux Memorial Aquatics Celebration will be from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, March 23 at the Vintage High Aquatics Center.
“The Shannon” is a fundraising event that invites swimmers, divers and water polo players from Justin-Siena, Napa, American Canyon, St. Helena, Calistoga and Vintage high schools to compete for fun in unusual coed swimming relays such as costume, T-shirt and floatie relays. There will be also synchronized swimming, water polo and diving demonstrations.
Admission is $5 for adults and $3 for kids age 12 and younger. There will be a silent auction and snack shack. All proceeds benefit the Shannon Lemieux Memorial Scholarship Fund, which to date has awarded $112,500 in scholarships to deserving graduates from all participating schools.
For more information, contact Dan and Lori Lemieux at email lemnapa@yahoo.com or 255-7818.
Head coaches needed at Justin-Siena
Justin-Siena is seeking head coaches for its water polo and cross country programs during the 2019-20 school year. The Braves compete in the Vine Valley Athletic League and the North Coast Section. Candidates must have a commitment to building a loving, inclusive community and to developing holistic growth in student-athletes.
The position is part-time and comes with a competitive stipend. However, some consideration for a full-time position may be determined based on qualification. The water polo and cross country seasons begin in August and last through October.
The successful candidate will articulate a vision for a successful program that aligns with the core principles of a Lasallian school. Further, it is expected the head coach will lead the program in all phases, including practice planning, conditioning, strategy and tactics, directing the staff and JV coaches, scheduling, and budget oversight.
Head coaches report directly to the Director of Athletics, and must embrace the responsibility of being a positive role model and mentor for students and as a representative of Justin-Siena High School.
Preferred qualifications are three or more years of successful coaching experience, a bachelor’s degree, an understanding of California Interscholastic Federation bylaws and guidelines, demonstrated ability to lead others, and effective communication and organizational skills.
To apply, email a letter of interest, resume, contact information for three references, a statement of coaching philosophy, and employment application (found at justin-siena.org under Career Opportunities) to Debbie Skillings, Assistant for Student Services, at dskillings@justin-siena.org.
Review of applications will begin immediately, and the position are open until filled. The selected candidate must pass a pre-employment background check. Justin-Siena is an AA/EO/Title IX Employer.
Visit justin-siena.org and/or contact Athletic Director George Nessman at gnessman@justin-siena.org for more information.
Napa City Golf Group taking signups
The Napa City Golf Group is accepting new members for 2019. The group has been in existence since 1968 and plays monthly tournaments at a variety of courses.
All play levels are welcome to enjoy some lightly competitive fun. Annual dues are $65, with $19 rates for juniors. Courses played last year included Silverado Resort and Spa, Rancho Solano Golf Course, Eagle Vines Golf Club, Haggin Oaks Golf Complex in Sacramento, and one in Carson City.
Contact Cory Roche at three-putts@att.net for more information, or send fees to P.O. Box 3704, Napa, CA 94558.
Ripken-Babe Ruth signups online now; tryouts Feb. 9
Napa Babe Ruth/Cal Ripken is excited to announce its 50th year of youth baseball. Online signups are open at leagues.bluesombrero.com/napabr for all age groups. New users need to establish a secure login for online registration.
The Cal Ripken-Babe Ruth League has programs for players ages 4-18. The Rookie (ages 6-8) and Minor (ages 9-10) divisions play on 60-foot bases. The Rookies use a pitching machine and the Minors are always taught player pitch. The Major division (ages 11-12) plays on 70-foot bases and players are taught pro-style baseball with lead-offs, stolen bases and big league moves by pitchers and catchers. The focus is on transitioning players to the big 90-foot field with longer base paths and real baseball situations.
The Babe Ruth Division is for ages 13-15. Teams play on a professional-sized 90 ft. baseball diamonds.
A player’s league age is as of April 30, 2019. New registrants to the league will need to provide a birth certificate (or other valid identification) via upload or at the in-person sign ups that shows the player’s birthdate at time of registration.
Major Cal Ripken and Babe Ruth tryouts will be held Saturday, Feb. 9 at Silverado Middle School. All players trying out will be placed on teams. Team placement for all other age groups is based on player preference.
Registration fees are $75 for T-Ball (ages 4-6), $160 for Rookies (ages 7-8), $160 for Minors (ages 9-10) and Majors (ages 11-12) and $225 for age 13-15 Babe Ruth.
Visit leagues.bluesombrero.com/napabr or e-mail napababeruth@gmail.com for more information.
Napa High boosters’ crab feed and auction Feb. 23
The Napa High School Athletic Boosters’ Blue for Gold Crab Feed and Auction fundraiser is scheduled from 5 to 11 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 23 in the Generations Room at Yountville Commaunity Center, 6515 Washington St.
The club supports each of the 20 sports offered at the school and proceeds from the feed allow the club to make expenditures for the student athletes and ensures they have the means to strive for excellence.
The crab and steak dinner will include a salad, dessert dash and dancing. Attendees must be age 21 or older. Those interested may also purchase a table and/or become a sponsor for the event.
The event sold out last year, early ticket purchase is encouraged. Visit bit.ly/2RBeEkj or nhsathleticboosters.org for tickets, donation form, and sponsorship opportunities.