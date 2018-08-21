Napa Valley Swim Team evaluations Sept. 14
The Napa Valley Swim Team is holding open evaluations on Friday, Sept. 14, at the Napa Valley College pool from 5 to 6 p.m. The team is currently accepting new members ages 6-18 for its year-round competitive swimming program. Memberships are available for all levels of its program, and less-experienced swimmers are welcome.
Prospective swimmers should be able to swim at least 25 yards of backstroke and freestyle with side breathing. The nonprofit USA Swimming program is Napa’s largest, oldest and most successful swim team.
For more information or to arrange a placement evaluation on another date, call 257-7946, email napavalleyswim@yahoo.com or visit napavalleyswim.com or the club’s Facebook page.
Skyline Swimmers meet Mondays, Wednesdays
The Napa Valley Swim Team offers a program for adult swimmers and triathletes, the NVST Skyline Swimmers. The group is for adult swimmers of all ability levels, whether they want to improve overall fitness, swim just for fun, develop better technique, or train for triathlons or swimming competitions. It convenes from 6 to 7:30 a.m. Mondays and Wednesdays at the Napa Valley College pool.
Skyline Swimmers are coached by experienced swim coach and professional triathlete Emily Cocks. Each workout has a drop-in fee of $10, or a monthly fee of $60. All attending swimmers must be registered with US Masters swimming.
Email Cocks at emilycocks@gmail.com for more information on the Skyline Swimmers. For information on any NVST program, email napavalleyswim@yahoo.com or call 257-7946, visit napavalleyswim.com or find NVST on various social media sites.
St. Helena High Hall of Fame dinner Oct. 13
Ceremonies honoring the newest inductees for the St. Helena High School Athletic Hall of Fame will be on Oct. 13 at Native Sons Hall in St. Helena.
Four standout athletes, whose graduating years span six decades, and a longtime coach who was recognized as one of California’s 10 CIF Section Honor Coaches in 1971 for track and field, comprise the 2018 class of inductees for the St. Helena High School Athletic Hall of Fame, organizers announced.
The newest inductees are Harold “Toppa” Rutherford, from the Class of 1941; Brian Smith, from the Class of 1971; Lisa Carston Lyon, from the Class of 1988; Cliff Little, from the Class of 1999; and coach Roger Snipe, who was St. Helena’s track and field coach from 1961-1971.
This is the sixth year of the St. Helena High School Athletic Hall of Fame. A cocktail hour begins at 6 p.m. and is followed by a dinner at 7 p.m.
The cost is $55 per person. Checks are to be made payable to “SHHS Hall of Fame” and mailed to 1075 Crinella Ct., St. Helena, CA 94574. Please include the names of all people attending on your reservation.
For more information, contact Mike Werle at (707) 963-2420 or michaelwerle@comcast.net, or Tom Hoppe at (707) 963-0500 or tomhoppe@comcast.net.
‘Ball Kids’ needed for Oct. 6-14 pro tennis tourney
Organizers of the $100,000 NorthBay Healthcare Men’s Pro Tennis Championship need volunteering “ball kids,” ages 11 and older, to chase down balls at the Oct. 6-14 professional tournament at Solano Community College.
“Ball kids can make or break the tournament,” said Rafael “Raf” Rovira, assistant director of the tournament and the head men’s and women’s tennis coach at the college. “In the last few years we’ve had some good ones who have really been into it. Ball kids get the best seat in the house and get to watch some of the best players in the world up close.”
They will receive training, a tournament shirt, and meals. There are two shifts each day, one beginning at 9:30 a.m. and the other starting at 2 p.m. Each shift lasts slightly more than four hours and there are frequent breaks. They must remain focused and alert and have the ability to keep score in tennis, including tiebreakers, so they can stay aware of what is happening on the court. They must also wear dark shorts and shoes with non-marking soles.
The Fairfield tournament is the final leg of the men’s worldwide ATP Challenger Tour swing through Northern California. It benefits the Dr. Chris Cammisa Tennis and Educational Foundation, an organization that supports the women’s and men’s teams at Solano College and also introduces tennis and a related educational program to underserved youths in Solano County.
There will be 32 players in singles and 16 teams in doubles once the draw is set after the opening weekend qualifying tournament. There is also a Pro-Am in which local players can team up with professionals in friendly competition against each other. “Ball Kids” are needed for all the tournament action on the courts.
Visit fairfieldprotennis.com and click on “Ball Kids” to sign up. For more information on this and other volunteer opportunities, or sponsorships, contact tournament director Phil Cello at cellotennis@comcast.net or 853-0915, or Rovira at rafael.rovira@Solano.edu or 246-0990, or search for “Chris Cammisa Tennis and Education Foundation” on Facebook.
Casual Tennis Napa plays Saturdays and Tuesdays
Connect with other tennis players, casually and just for the fun of it.
Casual Tennis Napa meets Saturday and Tuesday mornings, weather permitting. For the current meeting time and location, check Casual Tennis Napa’s Facebook page or send a message directly to casualtennisnapa@comcast.net.