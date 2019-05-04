Joe DiMaggio Baseball signups May 5
Napa Valley Joe DiMaggio Baseball will hold sign-ups at its tryouts from 1 to 3:30 p.m. Sunday, May 5, at Justin-Siena High School.
Napa has one team that will play about 25 games in the competitive summer league, which was founded in 1972. Players cannot be 20 years old before Aug. 1, 2019.
Each player should bring a copy of his birth certificate and $300 to sign-up. Those under the age of 18 will need a parent’s signature. Those not selected will be given a full refund. All returning players must sign up. Games begin after Memorial Day weekend and will culminate with the state tournament in late July or early August. Games are usually played on Wednesdays with three games on the weekends.
Half of the games will be at home, and played at the Veterans Home of California’s Cleve Borman Field in Yountville or at Justin-Siena. Other teams include Lake County, Vacaville, Sheldon, Elk Grove, Rancho Cordova and Pleasant Grove. Napa will sponsor a 4th of July Tournament July 3-7, showcasing 16 teams from throughout the Bay Area.
Questions may be directed to Player Agent John Hagan at john.f.hagan@comcast.net or 707-328-1353, or to President Rick Romero at rick7romero@gmail.com or 707-294-0878.
Twilight Track and Field Meet at Justin-Siena May 10
The 10th annual Saint Apollinaris Twilight Track and Field Meet will welcome young athletes from all over Napa and beyond on Friday, May 10, at Justin Siena High School. As many as 500 grammar and middle school track athletes will compete in the high school-format meet, including sprint, distance, relay and field events.
Many former and current local high school track athletes are Twilight Meet alumni and event record holders. The list includes Arial Kivela, Hannah Chau and Kendall Martin, all of whom are competing collegiately, and Gianna Troppy, Mary Deeik, Jane McLoughlin, Josephine Weis, Casey Potrebic, Liam Wallace Harper, Tristan Hug, Emilio Kalten, Catherine Sherburne, Miles Martin, Seth Morrison, Sofia Tinnon and Kevin Galvin, all of whom are currently competing for local high schools.
The meet, run in memory of longtime coach Frank Defillippis, includes athletes from the Catholic School League, ACE teams, and the Napa Track Club. All third- through eighth-grade athletes are invited to register unattached if their school does not have a track team. Individual registration is available at athletic.net, and team registration information is available through Saint Apollinaris Catholic School. There are timed track and field events for transitional kindergarten through eighth grade. The event is scheduled to begin at 3 p.m. for upper-grade long jump, and at 4 p.m. for all other events. Admission is $2 for adults. A snack bar will be open from 4 to 8:30 p.m.
American Legion Youth Baseball Camp June 10-13
Napa American Legion Baseball will host a youth baseball camp for children of Little League age, 6 to 12, June 10-13 at the Veterans Home of California’s Borman Field in Yountville.
The four-day camp will be divided into two age categories. Players age 6-9 will go from 9 to 11:30 a.m., and ages 10-12 from 12 to 2:30 p.m. each day. Camp instructors will include Napa American Legion Baseball coaches and current and former players. Camp curriculum will include throwing, hitting, pitching, base running, infield-outfield drills, and controlled scrimmages.
The cost of the camp is $110 through June 1, or $120 after that, and includes a camp T-shirt.
For a registration form or more information, contact Billy Smith at napalegionbaseball@gmail.com or at (707) 259-0975. Payment and registration forms can be sent to Napa Legion Baseball, 1262 Pear Tree Lane, Napa, CA 94558. Checks are to be made payable to Napa Legion Baseball. A percentage of funds raised at this year’s camp will be donated to Alaina’s Voice and to the Daryl & Joe Horn Benefit Memorial Fund.
Coaches needed at American Canyon
American Canyon High School is seeking a varsity girls water polo head coach, a varsity girls golf head coach, and a varsity boys soccer head coach.
Candidates should be experienced in the sport, have coaching experience, and a resume of working with student-athletes at the high school level. Duties include developing a nonleague schedule, conducting daily practice, managing equipment, traveling with team to away games, developing positive relationships with parents and players, attending league meetings, and planning an end-of-season awards and recognition event. They also must have basic knowledge of the character-building aspects of sports, including techniques and methods of teaching and reinforcing the core values comprising sportsmanship and good character; knowledge of physical capacities and limitations of the age group coached; coaching principles related to educational philosophy, adolescent; psychology, nutrition, risk management and the rules and strategies of the sport; and oversight and responsibility of all levels of the program.
Candidates who wish to be considered can apply through edjoin.org. The position will be open until it is filled. Contact Jill Stewart at jstewart@nvusd.org for more information.
Tickets available for Louie Vermeil Classic at Calistoga Speedway
Tickets are about to go on sale for Calistoga Speedway’s Labor Day weekend racing tradition, the Louie Vermeil Classic. Fans who have purchased reserved seats previously get first call to renew their tickets for 2019 on May 8. Open sale of reserved seats will begin on May 28. All ticket reservations can be made by calling HMC Promotions at 916-773-7223.
The 12th annual Louie Vermeil Classic on Aug. 30 and Sept. 1 is the first of two major race weekends slated this fall on the half-mile oval, which has been idle in 2019 as Napa County and the City of Calistoga have discussed a potential change of ownership of the fairgrounds property that includes the racetrack.
“We appreciate the cooperation of Napa County that has allowed us to run the Louie Vermeil Classic during this time of transition,” said Tommy Hunt, promoter of Calistoga Speedway. “Fans from many parts of the country look forward to this race, which is also very important to the town of Calistoga and the Vermeil family.”
The Calistoga Speedway Hall of Fame Dinner will open the Vermeil Classic weekend Friday, Aug. 30. The track will host the World of Outlaws “Wine Country Showdown” two weeks later, on Saturday, Sept. 14.
“Although our 2019 racing season will be short, we will have two of the best weekends any sprint car fan could ask for on Calistoga’s big half-mile,” said Hunt.
In a format change for 2019, the winged sprint cars of the King of the West Fujitsu series will replace the midget cars that have been a mainstay of the Louie Vermeil Classic, joining the traditional non-wing USAC/CRA sprint cars.
Two-day golf and wine experience May 14-15
A two-day Napa Valley golf and wine experience is May 14 and 15 at Chardonnay Golf Club.
The program includes Pros 2 Go golf instruction at the practice facilities, lunch in The View Bar and Grill, golf each day after lunch, personalized Cobra Golf club fitting using a TrackMan Golf-Launch Monitor, $500 retail value of Cobra credit toward a custom-fit equipment order, and a private wine tasting experience at Falcor Winery.
David Knox (PGA) and Susan Briske (LPGA) are the Pros 2 Go instructors and club fitters. The cost is $1,495 per person. To register, call Knox at (916) 533-4108.
‘Brother Can You Spare a Dime’ trips to Giants games continue June 9
For the 61st year, the “Brother Can You Spare a Dime” community baseball outings program is again taking groups of special and deserving youngsters, senior citizens and the general public to San Francisco Giants baseball games for the 2019 season.
A group of tickets each game are donated free of charge to a local youth organization and the remaining tickets are sold to Napa seniors and local Giants fans.
Motor coach transportation is provided for the entire group along with refreshments and entertainment on the road.
The next game is June 9, against the Los Angeles Dodgers. Other games will be July 21 against the New York Mets, Aug. 11 against the Philadelphia Phillies, Sept. 15 against the Miami Marlins, and Sept. 29 against the Los Angeles Dodgers.
For more information or to request tickets, call Ryan Gregory at (707) 337-4962.
Warriors Basketball Camp at Justin-Siena June 10-14
Session VI of the 2019 Warriors Basketball Camp is June 10-14 at Justin-Siena, the Golden State Warriors announced. It’s the 20th year of the camp, which will have 33 sessions at 23 Bay Area locations this summer. Over the last 20 years, more than 250 guest appearances have been made by Warriors players and coaches at various sessions. Attendance has topped more than 4,000 in each of the last two summers. General sessions focus on individual skill development, the importance of fundamentals, and the development of a healthy team attitude for boys and girls, ages 7-15, of all skill levels and abilities.
For complete details, visit warriors.com/camps or call (510) 986-5310.
Chief and Roxie Green Memorial Scholarship Golf Tournament June 28
The 12th annual Chief and Roxie Green Memorial Scholarship Golf Tournament is Friday, June 28 at Chardonnay Golf Club. It’s a four-person scramble format. Check-in begins at 8:30 a.m. The tournament has a 10 a.m. shotgun start and will have three flights followed by a trophy presentation.
The cost is $125 per player and includes breakfast burritos, raffle prizes, refreshments on the course, and a buffet dinner. The tournament helps to sponsor two athletic scholarships at Napa High. To sign up or for more information, contact tournament chairman Duey Green at 707-225-1059.
Casual Tennis Napa plays three days a week
Connect with other tennis players casually, just for the fun of it. Casual Tennis Napa meets Tuesday mornings, Saturday mornings and Thursday evenings, weather permitting. For the current meeting time and location, check Casual Tennis Napa on Facebook or email casualtennisnapa@comcast.net.