Chief and Roxie Green Memorial Scholarship Golf Tournament June 28
The 12th annual Chief and Roxie Green Memorial Scholarship Golf Tournament is Friday, June 28 at Chardonnay Golf Club. It’s a four-person scramble format. Check-in begins at 8:30 a.m. The tournament has a 10 a.m. shotgun start and will have three flights followed by a trophy presentation.
The cost is $125 per player and includes breakfast burritos, raffle prizes, refreshments on the course, and a buffet dinner. The tournament helps to sponsor two athletic scholarships at Napa High. To sign up or for more information, contact tournament chairman Duey Green at 707-225-1059.
Project Healing Waters in Concord June 22
The Veterans Home of California in Yountville announced that Project Healing Waters will hold a workshop at the Concord Vet Center at 10 a.m. Saturday, June 22.
Veterans who might be interested in learning about fly fishing and finding support and camaraderie with fellow veterans are encouraged to participate.
Lunch will be provided courtesy of the Wounded Warrior Project, which will explain its programs supporting post-9/11 veterans.
Interested veterans are asked to sign up at the front desk or to call 925-680-4526 to participate; WWP members may have a separate registration process.
Vintage Cheer & Dance Camp July 27
The Vintage High School Cheer & Dance Summer Camp will be from 9 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. Saturday, July 27 at the gym.
It is open to boys and girls ages 4-14. Participants should each bring lunch and a water bottle and dress in athletic attire – shorts, shirt or tank top, socks, shoes with laces, longer hair secured in a ponytail, and no chewing gum or jewelry. Each participant will receive a new camp T-shirt.
There will also be a morning-only option. The first 25 who register will each receive a free water bottle and backpack.
Contact Angie Ruiz at vhscheeranddance@gmail.com or 280-9323 to sign up or for more information.
Boy Scouts Family Classic Golf Tournament June 30
The Boy Scouts Family Classic Golf Tournament is scheduled Sunday, June 30 at Vintner’s Golf Course in Yountville. Entry fee is $150 per player, or $125 for each player who is on a team of two or more, and includes greens fees, cart, dinner and auction. Dinner only is $60.
The tournament will have a shotgun start and a Best Ball format. There will be awards for the Longest Drive, Longest Putt and Hole-In-One contest winners, and the top three teams.
Register at bit.ly/2EUQRUz or by contacting John Hagan at john.f.hagan@comcast.net or 328-1353.