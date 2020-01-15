Evolve Volleyball Prep Program starts Jan. 27 and 28
The Evolve Volleyball club’s next Prep Program runs from Jan. 27 through March 15 for ages 9-12 and Jan. 28-March 15 for ages 13-16.
The program was designed to help young players grow their individual skills and create confidence on the court. It will be held Mondays for ages 9-12 and Tuesdays for ages 13-16, from 4 to 5 p.m. or 5 to 6 p.m. at Las Flores Community Center, and Tuesday evenings for ages 13-16. Each player will be placed on a team and play in a five-week league on Sundays, the younger group from 9 to 10 a.m. and the older group from 10:30 to 11:30 a.m.
Visit evolvevbnapa.weebly.com or the Napa Parks and Rec website for more information.
Lemieux aquatics meet at Vintage March 28
The 16th annual Shannon Nicole Lemieux Memorial Aquatics Celebration will be held from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, March 28 at the Vintage High Aquatics Center.
“The Shannon” is a day of family fun that includes a synchronized swimming performance followed by water polo, diving, and zany coed swimming relays in which aquatics athletes from all Napa County high schools compete against each other as a break from their rigorous schedules. Most popular are the Costume, T-shirt and Floatie relays.
Admission is $5 for adults and $3 for kids age 12 and younger. There will be a fabulous silent auction and a snack shack for lunch.
All proceeds benefit the Shannon Lemieux Memorial Scholarship Fund, which over the last 15 years has awarded $121,500 in scholarships to 243 deserving graduates from all participating schools. The fund is a 501©3 nonprofit, so donations are tax deductible. The EIN# is 56-2513094.
For more information, call Dan and Lori Lemieux at 255-7818.
Napa High crab feed Feb. 22
The Napa High School Athletic Boosters will hold its annual “Blue for Gold” crab feed and auction on from 5 to 11 p.m. Feb. 22. It will be the event’s third year at the Generations Room in Yountville Community Hall, 6515 Washington St. It sold out last year and expects 250 to 300 people to return in 2020.
Cost is $85 per person and includes crab, steak and an auction. Tickets are available at nhsathleticboosters.org and attendees must be 21 or older.
The boosters club, a nonprofit, said it strives to “foster amateur athletic competition and sportsmanship and to develop the youth of today into good citizens of the future by providing spirit, enthusiasm, model behavior and financial support for the total athletic program of all sports at Napa High School. Youth sports not only provide a healthy outlet for the youth of Napa, it contributes to the values of self-esteem, self-confidence, and teamwork for the youth of Napa. The Napa Boosters contributes to over 800 athletes every year at NHS alone.”
Napa Valley Swim Team taking signups
The Napa Valley Swim Team is accepting new members of all ages and ability levels for its year-round program. Whether parents are looking for a positive competitive experience or a wholesome fitness activity for their child, NVST has four experienced and fully certified professional coaches.
The nonprofit USA Swimming team and is the largest, oldest, and most successful swimming program in the Napa community. For more information or to arrange a placement evaluation, visit napavalleyswim.org or call 257-7946. The team also has Facebook and Instagram pages.
Napa High seeks boys-girls lacrosse coach
The position of boys and girls varsity lacrosse head coach is being offered at Napa High School. Candidates should have coaching experience, a resume of working with student-athletes at the high school level, and extensive knowledge of lacrosse. The school is looking for applicants who are passionate about the prospect of building a premier program.
Applicants will be required to obtain First Aid/CPR, NFHS Fundamentals of Coaching, NFHS Sudden Cardiac Arrest, NFHS Concussion in Sports and NFHS Heat and Illness prevention, as well as all other Napa Valley Unified School District Human Resources required documents. The season begins in February and runs through May, however some offseason activities are expected. The position receives a district-paid stipend. Duties include developing a nonleague schedule, conducting daily practices, managing equipment, traveling with team to away games, developing positive relationships with parents and players, attending league meetings, and planning an end-of-season awards and recognition event.
Applicants must have basic knowledge of the character-building aspects of sports, including techniques and methods of teaching and reinforcing the core values comprising sportsmanship and good
character; knowledge of physical capacities and limitations of the age group coached; coaching principles related to educational philosophy, adolescent; psychology, nutrition, risk management and the rules and strategies of the sport; and oversight and responsibility of the entire lacrosse program.
Candidates who wish to be considered can apply through edjoin.org. The position will be open until filled. Email Athletic Director Darci Ward at darci_ward@nvusd.org for more information.
Casual Tennis Napa plays three days a week
Connect with other tennis players casually, just for the fun of it. Casual Tennis Napa meets Saturday mornings, Tuesday mornings and Thursday evenings, weather permitting. For the current meeting time and location, check Casual Tennis Napa on Facebook or email casualtennisnapa@comcast.net.
American Canyon has opening for track head coach
American Canyon High School is accepting applications for the position of track and field head coach. Candidates should be experienced in the sport and have coaching experience and a resume of working with student-athletes at the high school level. Applicants will be required to obtain First Aid/CPR, NFHS Fundamentals of Coaching, NFHS Sudden Cardiac Arrest, NFHS Concussion in Sports and Heat and Illness prevention, as well as all other Napa Valley Unified School District requirements.
The season begins in February and ends in May.
The head coach receives a district stipend. Duties include developing a nonleague schedule, conducting daily practice, managing equipment, traveling with team to away games, developing positive relationships with parents and players, attending league meetings, and planning an end-of-season awards and recognition event.
They must have basic knowledge of the character-building aspects of sports, including techniques and methods of teaching and reinforcing the core values comprising sportsmanship and good character. They must have knowledge of the physical capacities and limitations of the age group coached, and have coaching principles related to educational philosophy, adolescent psychology, nutrition, risk management and the rules and strategies of the sport. They will oversee and be responsible for the entire track and field program, at all levels.
Candidates who wish to be considered can apply through edjoin.org. The position will be open until filled. Email Jill Stewart at jstewart@nvusd.org for more information.
Sonoma Raceway launches high-performance driving center
Sonoma Raceway is launching a new experiential automotive program that will allow drivers of all skill levels to enjoy the high-speed thrills of the premier wine country motorsports venue.
The Sears Point Racing Experience will offer high-performance driving courses, racing programs, safe driver training, corporate outings, manufacturer showcases, go-karting and more. Programs can utilize the raceway’s vehicle fleet or customers can test their own cars on the famed 2.52-mile road course.
The new venture, launched Jan. 1, builds upon instruction platforms and assets previously operated by the Simraceway Performance Driving Center. New programs, schedules and options will be rolled out in the coming months. All programs and gift cards previously purchased from Simraceway will be honored and executed by the Sears Point Racing Experience.
The new venture continues the facility’s 46-year history of hosting an on-site racing school. Since 1973, the raceway has been home to four different top-tier performance driving/racing schools beginning with the Bob Bondurant School of High Performance Driving (1973-1990), Skip Barber Racing School (1990-1995), Jim Russell Racing Drivers School (1995-2006) and Simraceway Performance Driving Center (2006-2019).
“The hands-on automotive experience has always been the core of our day-to-day business and the demand for these activities has grown dramatically over the last decade,” said Steve Page, Sonoma Raceway president and general manager. “We are very excited to launch this new venture and to further integrate these behind-the-wheel opportunities with our existing menu of customer experiences.”
The Racing Experience will operate from the existing 18,000-square foot facility adjacent to Turn 1 of the 12-turn road course; karting operations will also continue at the ¾-mile Sonoma Raceway Karting Center.
The raceway will host a formal grand-opening for the Sears Point Racing Experience at a later date. For more information on available programs and opportunities, visit searspointracing.com or call 800-733-0345. The Sears Point Racing Experience is also on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter @racesearspoint.