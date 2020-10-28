Sports Capsule

LeMasters slated as SportsVine guest for Oct. 31

Tom LeMasters, Napa High School’s Athlete of the Year in 1975, a Napa High Athletic Hall of Fame inductee in 1997, and the president of Bank of Napa since 2008, is the scheduled guest of the SportsVine this Saturday, Oct. 31, with co-host Kent Fry from 9 to 10 a.m. on Napa station KVON 1440 AM.

LeMasters was also inducted into the Napa Valley College Athletic Hall of Fame in 2015 and saw son Joe become the first second-generation Napa High Hall of Fame inductee in 2019.

The local sports radio talk show is co-hosted by KVON Sports Director Ira Smith and co-engineered by Cadence Pepper and Smith. The show repeats the following Wednesday each week at 11 a.m.

Duey Green is the scheduled host for the first Saturday of each month, Bob Chance and Rick Vasquez on the second Saturday, Dino Alessio on the third Saturday, Cam Neal on the fourth Saturday, and Fry or Chance on the fifth Saturday.

Justin-Siena has opening for JV volleyball coach

Justin-Siena, a Catholic high school in the Lasallian tradition, invites applications for the position of junior varsity girls volleyball head coach. The Napa school is in the CIF North Coast Section and Vine Valley Athletic League.