Sports Capsule

Lemieux aquatic meet scratched for March 28
The 16th annual Shannon Nicole Lemieux Memorial Aquatics Celebration, originally scheduled for this Saturday, March 28, at the Vintage High Aquatics Center, has been postponed indefinitely.
“We’re looking for a future date to hold the event,” said Bob Saunders, one of the event’s organizers.
One purpose of “The Shannon” has been to raise money for the Shannon Lemieux Memorial Scholarship Fund, which over the last 15 years has awarded $121,500 in scholarships to 243 deserving graduates from all participating schools.
“Regardless of what happens, we’ll still be awarding scholarships thanks to all the support our event has received in the past,” Saunders said.
The Shannon is a day of family fun that includes a synchronized swimming performance followed by water polo, diving, and zany coed swimming relays in which aquatics athletes from all Napa County high schools compete against each other as a break from their rigorous schedules. Most popular are the Costume, T-shirt and Floatie relays.
Fastpitch softball signups under way
The Napa Valley Girls Fastpitch Association is taking registration for its 2020 season at Kiwanis Park. The recreational softball league is for girls age 12 (by April 1) to 19 and is expected to run from late May to late July. Visit nvgfa.com to sign up or for more information.
In addition, the Napa Sports Officials Association is looking for people to umpire the games and “have fun making some extra money and getting some exercise, and you get to have the best seat in the house. We train people and no experience is necessary.”
Those interested in umpiring can call Cathy Sapata at 707-486-9945 or Michelle Reed 707-888-2323.
Napa Hall of Fame nominations accepted through April 30
The Napa High School Athletic Hall of Fame Foundation is accepting nominations for its 2020 class.
Individuals may be nominated in one of three categories: athlete, coach and special.
To be eligible as an athlete, an individual must have graduated from Napa High at least 15 years ago (2005 or earlier), participated in at least one interscholastic sport as an undergraduate, and lived an adult life that did not discredit the school or the community.
To be eligible as a coach, an individual must have coached at least one interscholastic athletic team at Napa High, been employed by or contributed services to Napa High as a coach for at least five years, no longer be active as a coach at Napa High, and lived an adult life that did not discredit the school or community.
To be eligible in the special category, an individual must have participated in an activity that brought honor or positive recognition to the athletic department of Napa High, contributed in some substantial way to the improvement of Napa High athletic programs, and lived an adult life that did not discredit the school or the community.
The inductees will be honored just before the Napa High varsity football game on Friday, Oct. 16, and with a dinner at Embassy Suites on Saturday, Oct. 17.
Nominations are open through April 30. There is a $20 fee for each nomination. To obtain a nomination form, or for more information, contact Carol Stein at (707) 226-5090 or csstein@pacbell.net.
Visit napahighhof.org for more information.
Vintage accepting Hall of Fame nominations through May 8
The Vintage High School Athletic Hall of Fame is accepting nominations for the 2020 class. The deadline is Friday, May 8.
Individuals may be nominated in one of the three following categories: athlete, coach, or special/other.
To be eligible for induction as an athlete, an individual must have graduated from Vintage High at least 15 years ago (class of 2005 or before), participated in at least one interscholastic sport at a varsity level while a student at Vintage High, and lived an adult life that did not discredit the school or the community.
To be eligible for induction as a coach, an individual must have coached at least one interscholastic team at Vintage High, been employed by or contributed services to Vintage High for at least five years and no longer be a coach at VHS, and lived an adult life that did not discredit the school or the community.
To be eligible for induction in the special/other category, an individual must have participated in an activity that brought honor or positive recognition to the athletic department at Vintage High, contributed in some substantial and significant way to the improvement of the Vintage High athletic program, and lived an adult life that did not discredit the school or the community.
The cost per nomination is $25. Checks are payable to Vintage High School Athletic Hall of Fame Foundation. Nominations are to be mailed to Vintage High School, 1375 Trower Ave., Napa, CA 94558, Attention: Vintage High Athletic Hall of Fame.
For more information, contact Cam Neal, president of the Hall of Fame committee, via email at cneal@nvusd.org.
St. Helena Hall of Fame accepting nominations through May 1
Nominations are being accepted for the St. Helena High School Athletic Hall of Fame Class of 2020. The deadline for nominations is May 1.
Individuals can be nominated in three categories: athlete, coach and distinguished service.
To be eligible as an athlete, they must have graduated from SHHS at least 10 years ago (2010 or earlier) and have participated in at least one sport.
To be eligible as a coach, they must have coached at least one team at SHHS and been employed or contributed services as a coach for at least five years.
To be eligible in the distinguished service category, they must have participated in an activity that brought honor or positive recognition or contributed in some substantial way to the SHHS athletic department.
Additionally, all nominees must have lived an adult life that did not discredit the school or the community.
For a nomination application, or for more information about the Hall of Fame or nomination process, contact SHHS athletic director Tom Hoppe at thoppe@sthelenaunified.org or 707-967-2757.
