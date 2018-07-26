Express U12 softball tryouts Aug. 5
The Napa Valley Express 12-and-under travel softball team will hold tryouts for the fall season on Sunday, Aug. 5 at the Napa High field.
Pitchers and catchers will try out from 9:30 a.m. to 12 p.m. All other players will tryout from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. Attendees are asked to arrive 20 minutes before their start time to warm up and fill out paperwork.
For more information, call John O'Connor at 252-6139.
Carmen Policy, Keena Turner on hand for Aug. 15 event
A special event on Aug. 15 to raise money for “Brother Can You Spare a Dime” will feature special guests Carmen Policy and Keena Turner talking sports, championships and the San Francisco 49ers’ upcoming season.
The event will be held on Wednesday, Aug. 15 at the Westin Verasa, 1314 McKinstry St., Napa.
There is a 5:30 p.m. reception, which will be followed by dinner at 6:30 p.m. by La Toque’s Chef, Ken Frank. The event will conclude at 9 p.m.
Tickets are $150 per person.
The event will benefit “Brother Can You Spare a Dime,” a kids baseball outings program of the Kiwanis Club of Napa. The program, which began in 1958, takes groups of kids, senior citizens and the general public to see San Francisco Giants games. A group of ticket are donated free of charge each game to a local youth organization and the remaining tickets are sold to Napa seniors and local Giants fans.
Tickets for the event can be purchased at: https://www.eventbrite.com/e/a-special-evening-with-49ers-legends-tickets-48211705509?aff=affiliate1
For more information, contact Ryan Gregory at (707) 337-4962 or ryan@kgplanningpartners.com
Policy is a former 49ers President and Chief Executive Officer. His work in football administration spans four decades.
Policy joined the Niners as vice president and counsel in 1979 and played a key role in San Francisco’s Super Bowl victories in 1982, 1985, 1989, 1990 and 1995.
Policy worked in the organization’s front office through 1998, rising from vice-president and legal counsel while helping shape the 49ers into a championship team with his day to day management.
Turner played for the 49ers from 1980 to 1990 as a linebacker. Turner was a four-time Super Bowl champion.
Turner is the Vice President of Football Affairs for the 49ers.
St. Helena High Athletic Hall of Fame dinner Oct. 13
Ceremonies honoring the newest inductees for the St. Helena High School Athletic Hall of Fame will be on Oct. 13 at Native Sons Hall in St. Helena.
Four standout athletes, whose graduating years span six decades, and a longtime coach who was recognized as one of California’s 10 CIF Section Honor Coaches in 1971 for track and field, comprise the 2018 class of inductees for the St. Helena High School Athletic Hall of Fame, organizers announced.
The newest inductees are Harold “Toppa” Rutherford, from the Class of 1941; Brian Smith, from the Class of 1971; Lisa Carston Lyon, from the Class of 1988; Cliff Little, from the Class of 1999; and coach Roger Snipe, who was St. Helena’s track and field coach from 1961-1971.
This is the sixth year of the St. Helena High School Athletic Hall of Fame.
A cocktail hour begins at 6 p.m. and is followed by a dinner at 7 p.m.
The cost is $55 per person. Checks are to be made payable to “SHHS Hall of Fame” and mailed to 1075 Crinella Ct., St. Helena, CA 94574.
Please include the names of all people attending on your reservation.
For more information, contact Mike Werle at (707) 963-2420 or michaelwerle@comcast.net, or Tom Hoppe at (707) 963-0500 or tomhoppe@comcast.net.
North Bay Basketball Academy camp July 30-Aug. 2
The North Bay Basketball Academy will have a summer camp for boys and girls, in grades 3-7, from July 30 to Aug. 2. The camp goes from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. at Harvest Middle School.
The coaches will be members of the NBBA coaching staff.
For more information, and to register, go to the northbaybasketballacademy.com website. Click on Wine Country Region, then click on summer camps.
For more information, contact North Bay Basketball Academy League Director Tony Prescott at 707-287-3213 or tprescott707@gmail.com.
Burwash tennis camp at Silverado Aug. 9-12
Peter Burwash International will host a four-day intensive tennis camp Aug. 9-12 at Silverado Resort and Spa in Napa. It is part of the World Camp Series, which is held at some of the most beautiful and highly rated exclusive tennis destinations in the world.
“We are very excited to host our second PBI World Tennis camp at Silverado,” Silverado Director of Tennis Katie Dellich said. “With the successes of both our 2017 camp and the series of 2018 camps that have occurred at other PBI destinations, our team is excited to be a part of this unique and fun tennis experience again.”
In addition to Silverado staff members Quinn Saine, Joey Coleman, John Weston and Dellich, guest PBI coaches confirmed for the camp include Fabio Vasconcellos and Zack Miskel.
“The PBI coaches at Silverado excel at making meaningful and memorable experiences for their guests,” PBI President Rene Zondag said. “To have the chance to be in the beautiful Napa Valley for a World Camp in that setting, with that level of coaching, is a very unique and special opportunity.”
The PBI World Camps are open to all levels and participants are paired with comparable players. The Silverado camp features over 20 hours of world class instruction with PBI professionals, drills, round robins, gifts, photographs, and a welcome dinner.
Since 1975, PBI has provided quality tennis instruction and tennis management services for many of the world’s best resorts, hotels and clubs. Using simplicity checkpoints and fundamentals that provide individualized instruction, PBI has taught over 3 million students from beginners to professionals.
Visit pbitennis.com/tennis-camps for more information.
Skyline Swimmers meet Mondays, Wednesdays at NVC
The Napa Valley Swim Team offers a program for adult swimmers and triathletes, the NVST Skyline Swimmers.
The group is for adult swimmers of all ability levels, whether they want to improve overall fitness, swim just for fun, develop better technique, or train for triathlons or swimming competitions. It convenes from 6 to 7:30 a.m. Mondays and Wednesdays at the Napa Valley College pool.
Skyline Swimmers are coached by experienced swim coach and professional triathlete Emily Cocks. Each workout has a drop-in fee of $10, or a monthly fee of $60. All attending swimmers must be registered with US Masters swimming.
Email Cocks at emilycocks@gmail.com for more information on the Skyline Swimmers. For information on any NVST program, email napavalleyswim@yahoo.com or call 257-7946, visit napavalleyswim.com or find NVST on various social media sites.
Vintage has summer cross country practices
Vintage High School cross country will hold summer practice Mondays at Alston Park and Wednesdays and Fridays at the Vintage track from 8 to 9:45 a.m. “Fall success begins in the summer,” said coach Brian Pruyn. Email him at bpruyn2@gmail.com or coach Shari Costanzo at scostanzo@nvusd.org for more information.
Casual Tennis Napa plays Tuesdays and Saturdays
Connect with other tennis players, casually and just for the fun of it.
Casual Tennis Napa meets Tuesday and Saturday mornings, weather permitting. For the current meeting time and location, check Casual Tennis Napa's Facebook page or send a message directly to casualtennisnapa@comcast.net.