Sports Capsule

Vintage, Napa High athletic directors on SportsVine Aug. 29

Former Vintage High football assistant coach Kent Fry will be the guest host of the SportsVine this Saturday, Aug. 29, from 9 to 10 a.m. on KVON 1440 AM. His guest will be Vintage High senior Jacob Aaron, who will be in his third season as the Crushers’ starting varsity quarterback and fourth season as their top golfer this school year.

The local sports radio talk show, which returned July 25 after a five-month hiatus because of the coronavirus pandemic, is engineered by KVON Sports Director Ira Smith. The show repeats the following Wednesday each week at 11 a.m.

Duey Green is the scheduled host for the first Saturday of each month, Bob Chance and Rick Vasquez for the second Saturday, Dino Alessio for the third Saturday, and Fry or Chance for the fifth Saturday.

REGISTER STAFF

Casual Tennis Napa plays three days a week

Casual Tennis Napa meets Saturday mornings, Tuesday mornings and Thursday evenings, weather permitting, inviting players to connect casually, just for the fun of it. The group is currently holding play dates and is not shut down due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

For the next meeting time and location, email casualtennisnapa@comcast.net or check Casual Tennis Napa on Facebook.