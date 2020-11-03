Sports Capsule

LaRocco, Adams slated as SportsVine guests for Nov. 7
Brandon LaRocco, who is in his fifth season as head coach of the Justin-Siena football program, and new Napa High football head coach Askari Adams will be the Nov. 7 guests of the SportsVine, a local sports radio talk show that airs from 9 to 10 a.m. Saturdays on Napa station KVON 1440 AM.
Bob Chance and Rick Vasquez will be the hosts and Cadence Pepper will be the engineer. The show repeats the following Wednesday each week at 11 a.m.
Chance and Vasquez are now the scheduled hosts on the first Saturday of each month, with Duey Green now on the second Saturday, Dino Alessio on the third, Cam Neal on the fourth, and Fry or Chance on the fifth.
Justin-Siena has opening for JV volleyball coach
Justin-Siena, a Catholic high school in the Lasallian tradition, invites applications for the position of junior varsity girls volleyball head coach. The Napa school is in the CIF North Coast Section and Vine Valley Athletic League.
The successful candidate will articulate a vision for a successful program that aligns with the core principles of a Lasallian school and embrace the responsibility of being a positive role model/mentor for students and as a representative of Justin-Siena.
The JV coach will report directly to varsity head coach Kate Reilley. It is a coaching-only position with a stipend as compensation. Stipends are also available for assistant coaches. The 2020-21 season includes a team organizational meeting and pre-season conditioning in October. Practices begin Dec. 7 and matches run through February.
Preferred qualifications are three or more years of successful coaching experience, a bachelor’s degree, an understanding of CIF bylaws and guidelines, demonstrated ability to lead others, and effective communication and organizational skills.
Contact Kate Reilley at kreilley@justin-seina.org for more information. The position is open until filled.
The selected candidate must pass a pre-employment background check. Justin-Siena is an AA/EO/Title IX Employer.
Casual Tennis Napa plays three days a week
Casual Tennis Napa meets Saturday mornings, Tuesday mornings and Thursday evenings, weather permitting, inviting players to connect casually, just for the fun of it. The group is currently holding play dates and is not shut down due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
For the next meeting time and location, email casualtennisnapa@comcast.net or check Casual Tennis Napa on Facebook.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!