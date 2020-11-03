Sports Capsule

LaRocco, Adams slated as SportsVine guests for Nov. 7

Brandon LaRocco, who is in his fifth season as head coach of the Justin-Siena football program, and new Napa High football head coach Askari Adams will be the Nov. 7 guests of the SportsVine, a local sports radio talk show that airs from 9 to 10 a.m. Saturdays on Napa station KVON 1440 AM.

Bob Chance and Rick Vasquez will be the hosts and Cadence Pepper will be the engineer. The show repeats the following Wednesday each week at 11 a.m.

Chance and Vasquez are now the scheduled hosts on the first Saturday of each month, with Duey Green now on the second Saturday, Dino Alessio on the third, Cam Neal on the fourth, and Fry or Chance on the fifth.

Justin-Siena has opening for JV volleyball coach

Justin-Siena, a Catholic high school in the Lasallian tradition, invites applications for the position of junior varsity girls volleyball head coach. The Napa school is in the CIF North Coast Section and Vine Valley Athletic League.

The successful candidate will articulate a vision for a successful program that aligns with the core principles of a Lasallian school and embrace the responsibility of being a positive role model/mentor for students and as a representative of Justin-Siena.