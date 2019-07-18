Legends Hoops has youth basketball openings
Legends Hoops has openings on its summer youth basketball teams, which are holding practices at Grace Church of Napa Valley, 3765 Solano Ave, Napa, with a focus on defense, teamwork, game skills and conditioning.
Incoming sixth-, seventh- and eighth-grade boys are practicing through Aug. 9 on Mondays and Fridays, from 6 to 7:30 p.m., and Wednesdays, from 7 to 8:30 p.m. The team also has four Saturday tournaments. Interested players must RSVP online. New players will be accepted after attending a practice session for skill assessments. Visit bit.ly/2LEmRRm for more information.
The Lady Legends program is for girls entering the sixth and seventh grade. The team will practice from at 3:45 to 5:30 p.m. Tuesdays, Wednesdays and Thursdays through Aug. 8, and also has four Saturday tournaments. Interested players must RSVP online with new players attending a practice session for skill assessment. Visit bit.ly/2L7brGa for more information.
Legends is a local nonprofit AAU youth basketball organization dedicated to providing quality instruction, training and competitive development at an affordable cost using. It has a coaching staff with college coaching experience.
Contact Legends recruiter and teams manager Cliff Sherlock at interrace@gmail.com for more information.
Vintage Cheer & Dance Camp July 27
The Vintage High School Cheer & Dance Summer Camp will be from 9 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. Saturday, July 27 at the gym.
It is open to boys and girls ages 4-14. Participants should each bring lunch and a water bottle and dress in athletic attire – shorts, shirt or tank top, socks, shoes with laces, longer hair secured in a ponytail, and no chewing gum or jewelry. Each participant will receive a new camp T-shirt.
There will also be a morning-only option. The first 25 who register will each receive a free water bottle and backpack.
Contact Angie Ruiz at vhscheeranddance@gmail.com or 280-9323 to sign up or for more information.
Coaches needed at Calistoga
The Calistoga Junior/Senior High School is looking to fill several coaching vacancies for next school year.
The school is looking for head and assistant coaches for the varsity boys and girls soccer teams, as a well as a head soccer coach at the junior high. The school is also looking for a sideline cheer coach and an assistant varsity football coach.
All opening positions are posted on edjoin.org and will remain posted until filled.
Justin-Siena needs girls lacrosse head coach
Justin-Siena High School invites applications for the position of girls lacrosse head coach. Justin-Siena is a member of the CIF-North Coast Section and competes in the Vine Valley Athletic League. Head Coaches report directly to the Director of Athletics.
The successful candidate will articulate a vision for a successful program that aligns with the core principles of a Lasallian school. The head coach is to lead the program in all phases, including practice planning, conditioning, strategy and tactics, directing the staff, assistant coaches, scheduling and budget oversight. The head coach also embraces the responsibility of being a positive role model/mentor for students and as a representative of the school.
This is a coaching-only position with a stipend; there are stipends for assistants available as well. The season lasts from February through May 2020. A team organizational meeting will be held and preseason conditioning will begin in January.
Preferred qualifications are three or more years of successful coaching experience, a bachelor’s degree, an understanding of California Interscholastic Federation bylaws and guidelines, a demonstrated ability to lead others, and effective communication and organizational skills
To apply, send a letter of interest, resume, contact information for three references, and a statement of coaching philosophy to Justin-Siena High School, 4026 Maher St, Napa, CA 94558, ATTN: Debbie Skillings/Athletics, or email it to her at dskillings@justin-siena.org. Paperless applications are appreciated.
Visit justin-siena.org or contact Athletic Director George Nessman at gnessman@justin-siena.org for more information. Review of applications will begin immediately, and the position is open until filled.
The selected candidate must pass a pre-employment background check. Justin-Siena is an AA/EO/Title IX Employer.