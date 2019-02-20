Baseball umpires needed
Umpires are needed for the 2019 baseball season. Teams involved will be from Napa Babe Ruth (under age 15), Cal Ripken leagues (under 12), Napa Joe DiMaggio League (under 19) and the Napa Valley Baseball Club American Legion teams (under 17 and under 15).
Games will begin in March. Umpires can work around their current schedules in these are paid positions, for which they will receive training on and off the field. Umpires must be age 14 or older and have some baseball knowledge.
A clinic will be held from 1 to 4 p.m. Saturday, March 9 at Silverado Middle School for those new to umpiring to learn field mechanics. There will be a general meeting from 1 to 4 p.m. Sunday, March 10, at Justin-Siena High School’s Gasser Library, across from the varsity baseball field.
For more information, email Steve Meyer at coachmeyer@sbcglobal.net or text him at 312-0188.
Napa High boosters’ crab feed and auction Feb. 23
The Napa High School Athletic Boosters’ Blue for Gold Crab Feed and Auction fundraiser is scheduled from 5 to 11 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 23 in the Generations Room at Yountville Commaunity Center, 6515 Washington St.
The club supports each of the 20 sports offered at the school and proceeds from the feed allow the club to make expenditures for the student athletes and ensures they have the means to strive for excellence.
The crab and steak dinner will include a salad, dessert dash and dancing. Attendees must be age 21 or older. Those interested may also purchase a table and/or become a sponsor for the event.
The event sold out last year, so early ticket purchase is encouraged. Visit bit.ly/2RBeEkj or nhsathleticboosters.org for tickets, donation form and sponsorship opportunities.
Evolve Prep Volleyball training starts Feb. 25
Evolve Prep Volleyball, offered through the Napa Parks and Recreation Department, will soon begin three weeks of training, meeting twice a week.
The 12-and-under age group will meet Mondays at Las Flores Community Center, 4300 Linda Vista Ave., starting Feb. 25 and Sundays at Napa High starting March 3, from 3 to 5 p.m. each day.
The 13- to 16-and-under age groups will meet Thursdays at Las Flores starting Feb. 28, and Sundays at Napa High starting March 3, from 3 to 5 p.m. daily.
For more information or to register, visit evolvevbnapa.weebly.com or call Napa Parks and Rec at 257-9210.
Fastpitch softball registration open online
Softball players can register for the Napa Valley Girls Fastpitch Association season at nvgfa.com by clicking the “Register Here!” link. Regular fees of $175 per player are available through Feb. 28. The discount code “Softball19” will save $25 off registration costs.
Late registration will be March 1 through March 31. The season runs from April 1 through July 26.
Trinity Prep needs girls soccer coach
Trinity Prep is looking for a girls soccer coach for the spring 2019 season. High school coaching experience is preferred, and the candidate should have the ability to meet all CIF, league and school requirements to coach.
Those interested should contact athletic director Jim Klaczak at jklaczak@kolbetrinity.org or 707-258-9030.
Head coaches needed at Justin-Siena
Justin-Siena is seeking head coaches for its water polo and cross country programs during the 2019-20 school year. The Braves compete in the Vine Valley Athletic League and the North Coast Section. Candidates must have a commitment to building a loving, inclusive community and to developing holistic growth in student-athletes.
The position is part-time and comes with a competitive stipend. However, some consideration for a full-time position may be determined based on qualification. The water polo and cross country seasons begin in August and last through October.
The successful candidate will articulate a vision for a successful program that aligns with the core principles of a Lasallian school. Further, it is expected the head coach will lead the program in all phases, including practice planning, conditioning, strategy and tactics, directing the staff and JV coaches, scheduling, and budget oversight.
Head coaches report directly to the Director of Athletics, and must embrace the responsibility of being a positive role model and mentor for students and as a representative of Justin-Siena High School.
Preferred qualifications are three or more years of successful coaching experience, a bachelor’s degree, an understanding of California Interscholastic Federation bylaws and guidelines, demonstrated ability to lead others, and effective communication and organizational skills.
To apply, email a letter of interest, resume, contact information for three references, a statement of coaching philosophy, and employment application (found at justin-siena.org under Career Opportunities) to Debbie Skillings, Assistant for Student Services, at dskillings@justin-siena.org.
Review of applications will begin immediately, and the position are open until filled. The selected candidate must pass a pre-employment background check. Justin-Siena is an AA/EO/Title IX Employer.
Visit justin-siena.org and/or contact Athletic Director George Nessman at gnessman@justin-siena.org for more information.
Napa City Golf Group taking signups
The Napa City Golf Group is accepting new members for 2019. The group has been in existence since 1968 and plays monthly tournaments at a variety of courses.
All play levels are welcome to enjoy some lightly competitive fun. Annual dues are $65, with $19 rates for juniors. Courses played last year included Silverado Resort and Spa, Rancho Solano Golf Course, Eagle Vines Golf Club, Haggin Oaks Golf Complex in Sacramento, and one in Carson City.
Contact Cory Roche at three-putts@att.net for more information, or send fees to P.O. Box 3704, Napa, CA 94558.
Team Rampage boys basketball tryouts March 10
Team Rampage High School Tryouts, for boys in grades 9-12, will be held Sunday, March 10, at American Canyon High School.
Tryouts for the 15-and-under age group will be from 8 to 9:30 a.m., 16-and-under tryouts from 9:30 to 11 a.m.; and 17-and-under tryouts from 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.
The tryout fee is $10.
Team Rampage says it offers “player development, college exposure tournaments, brotherhood, and life counseling. We have produced over 30 college student-athletes.”
Call 707-816-1196 for more information.
Shannon Lemieux Aquatics Day at Vintage set March 23
The 15th annual Shannon Nicole Lemieux Memorial Aquatics Celebration will be from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, March 23 at the Vintage High Aquatics Center.
“The Shannon” is a fundraising event that invites swimmers, divers and water polo players from Justin-Siena, Napa, American Canyon, St. Helena, Calistoga and Vintage high schools to compete for fun in unusual coed swimming relays such as costume, T-shirt and floatie relays. There will be also synchronized swimming, water polo and diving demonstrations.
Admission is $5 for adults and $3 for kids age 12 and younger. There will be a silent auction and snack shack. All proceeds benefit the Shannon Lemieux Memorial Scholarship Fund, which to date has awarded $112,500 in scholarships to deserving graduates from all participating schools.
For more information, contact Dan and Lori Lemieux at email lemnapa@yahoo.com or 255-7818.