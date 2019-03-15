Warriors Basketball Camp at Justin-Siena June 10-14
Session VI of the 2019 Warriors Basketball Camp is June 10-14 at Justin-Siena High School, the Golden State Warriors announced.
This year marks the 20th anniversary of Warriors Basketball Camp, which will have 33 camp sessions at 23 Bay Area locations this summer. Registration for all general summer camp sessions and special overnight sessions is available at Warriors.com/camps.
Over the last 20 years, over 250 guest appearances have been made by Warriors players and coaches at various camps sessions.
Attendance in Warriors Basketball Camp has topped over 4,000 boys and girls in each of the last two summers.
General sessions focus on individual skill development, the importance of fundamentals and the development of a healthy team attitude for boys and girls, ages 7-15, of all skill levels and abilities.
For complete details on Warriors Basketball Camp and to sign-up online, visit warriors.com/camps or call (510) 986-5310.
Napa High School Athletic Hall of Fame accepting nominations through April 30
The Napa High School Athletic Hall of Fame Foundation is accepting nominations for its 2019 class.
Individuals may be nominated in one of three categories: athlete, coach and special.
To be eligible as an athlete, an individual must have graduated from Napa High at least 15 years ago (2004 or earlier), participated in at least one interscholastic sport as an undergraduate, and lived an adult life that did not discredit the school or the community.
To be eligible as a coach, an individual must have coached at least one interscholastic athletic team at Napa High, been employed by or contributed services to Napa High as a coach for at least five years, no longer be active as a coach at Napa High, and lived an adult life that did not discredit the school or community.
To be eligible in the special category, an individual must have participated in an activity that brought honor or positive recognition to the athletic department of Napa High, contributed in some substantial way to the improvement of Napa High athletic programs, and lived an adult life that did not discredit the school or the community.
Nominations are open through April 30. There is a $20 fee for each nomination. To obtain a nomination form, or for more information, contact Carol Stein at (707) 226-5090 or csstein@pacbell.net.
Visit napahighhof.org for more information.
Vintage High Athletic Hall of Fame accepting nominations through May 3
The Vintage High School Athletic Hall of Fame is accepting nominations for the 2019 class.
The deadline to submit nominations is Friday, May 3.
Individuals may be nominated in one of the three following categories: athlete, coach, or special/other.
To be eligible for induction as an athlete, an individual must have graduated from Vintage High at least 15 years ago (class of 2004 or before), participated in at least one interscholastic sport at a varsity level while a student at Vintage High, and lived an adult life that did not discredit the school or the community.
To be eligible for induction as a coach, an individual must have coached at least one interscholastic team at Vintage High, been employed by or contributed services to Vintage High for at least five years and no longer be a coach at VHS, and lived an adult life that did not discredit the school or the community.
To be eligible for induction in the special/other category, an individual must have participated in an activity that brought honor or positive recognition to the athletic department at Vintage High, contributed in some substantial and significant way to the improvement of the Vintage High athletic program, and lived an adult life that did not discredit the school or the community.
The cost per nomination is $25. Checks are payable to Vintage High School Athletic Hall of Fame Foundation.
Nominations are to be mailed to Vintage High School, 1375 Trower Ave., Napa, CA 94558, Attention: Vintage High Athletic Hall of Fame.
For more information, contact Cam Neal, president of the Hall of Fame committee, via email at cneal@nvusd.org.