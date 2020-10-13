Sports Capsule

Blanton slated as SportsVine guest for Oct. 17

Joe Blanton, who played for seven Major League Baseball clubs — including the Oakland Athletics and Los Angeles Dodgers in two stints apiece — is the scheduled guest of the SportsVine this Saturday, Oct. 17, with co-host Dino Alessio from 9 to 10 a.m. on Napa station KVON 1440 AM.

The local sports radio talk show is engineered and co-hosted by KVON Sports Director Ira Smith. The show repeats the following Wednesday each week at 11 a.m.

Duey Green is the scheduled host for the first Saturday of each month, Bob Chance and Rick Vasquez on the second Saturday, Alessio on the third Saturday, Cam Neal on the fourth Saturday, and Kent Fry or Chance on the fifth Saturday.

Casual Tennis Napa plays three days a week

Casual Tennis Napa meets Saturday mornings, Tuesday mornings and Thursday evenings, weather permitting, inviting players to connect casually, just for the fun of it. The group is currently holding play dates and is not shut down due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

For the next meeting time and location, email casualtennisnapa@comcast.net or check Casual Tennis Napa on Facebook.