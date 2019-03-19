Casual Tennis Napa meets three days a week
Connect with other tennis players –casual and just for the fun of it.
Casual Tennis Napa meets Tuesday mornings, Saturday mornings and Thursday evenings, weather permitting. For the current meeting time and location, check Casual Tennis Napa on Facebook or email casualtennisnapa@comcast.net.
Bill Nunes Memorial Crusher Classic Golf Tournament May 11
The Vintage High School Athletic Booster Club’s 25th annual Bill Nunes Memorial Crusher Classic Golf Tournament is Saturday, May 11 at Chardonnay Golf Club.
There is a 1 p.m. shotgun start. A reception and awards dinner will be held starting at 6 p.m.
The cost is $600 for a foursome and there is a $150 cost per single. The cost for dinner-only is $50.
To purchase tickets online, go to vintageboosters.com. For more information, contact Sandy Rody, chairperson of the tournament, at sandy.rody@stjoe.org.
Vintage Hall of Fame accepting nominations through May 3
The Vintage High School Athletic Hall of Fame is accepting nominations for the 2019 class.
The deadline to submit nominations is Friday, May 3.
Individuals may be nominated in one of the three following categories: athlete, coach, or special/other.
To be eligible for induction as an athlete, an individual must have graduated from Vintage High at least 15 years ago (class of 2004 or before), participated in at least one interscholastic sport at a varsity level while a student at Vintage High, and lived an adult life that did not discredit the school or the community.
To be eligible for induction as a coach, an individual must have coached at least one interscholastic team at Vintage High, been employed by or contributed services to Vintage High for at least five years and no longer be a coach at VHS, and lived an adult life that did not discredit the school or the community.
To be eligible for induction in the special/other category, an individual must have participated in an activity that brought honor or positive recognition to the athletic department at Vintage High, contributed in some substantial and significant way to the improvement of the Vintage High athletic program, and lived an adult life that did not discredit the school or the community.
The cost per nomination is $25. Checks are payable to Vintage High School Athletic Hall of Fame Foundation.
Nominations are to be mailed to Vintage High School, 1375 Trower Ave., Napa, CA 94558, Attention: Vintage High Athletic Hall of Fame.
For more information, contact Cam Neal, president of the Hall of Fame committee, via email at cneal@nvusd.org.
Shannon Lemieux Aquatics Day at Vintage set March 23
The 15th annual Shannon Nicole Lemieux Memorial Aquatics Celebration will be from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, March 23 at the Vintage High Aquatics Center.
“The Shannon” is a fundraising event that invites swimmers, divers and water polo players from Justin-Siena, Napa, American Canyon, St. Helena, Calistoga and Vintage high schools to compete for fun in unusual coed swimming relays such as costume, T-shirt and floatie relays. There will be also synchronized swimming, water polo and diving demonstrations.
Admission is $5 for adults and $3 for kids age 12 and younger. There will be a silent auction and snack shack. All proceeds benefit the Shannon Lemieux Memorial Scholarship Fund, which to date has awarded $112,500 in scholarships to deserving graduates from all participating schools.
For more information, contact Dan and Lori Lemieux at email lemnapa@yahoo.com or 255-7818.
Table tennis at Veterans Home of California April 25
Table tennis, with demonstration challenge matches, is Thursday, April 25 at 1:30 p.m. at Grant Hall at the Veterans Home of California in Yountville. Admission is free.
Napa SIR plays golf weekly at local courses
Along with bocce, bike riding and camping, Napa SIR (Sons in Retirement) Branch 149 offers weekly golf weekly at local courses. Contact Larry Yost, the director of golf for Area 7 SIRs, at (707) 492-6078 or lyost48@aol.com for additional information.
Junior golf programs at Silverado Resort continue March 20
Silverado Resort and Spa’s month-to-month junior golf development program, part of the Johnny Miller Junior Golf Academy, is led by PGA and LPGA professionals and provides instruction on fundamentals such as the full swing, short game, golf course management, and personal character traits.
Class size is limited, with an 8:1 student to teacher ratio.
The March schedule:
* Just Getting Started: Wednesdays, March 20 and 27, 2:45-3:30 p.m.
In this introductory level, junior golfers learn basic full swing fundamentals, safety, and etiquette. Familiarization with the golf course and facility will be explored and basic chipping and pitching skills will be introduced. It’s for boys and girls, ages 5-8. The cost is $79 for the month.
* I’ve Played Some: Tuesday, March 26, 3:30-4:45 p.m.; Thursdays, March 21, 28, 3:30-4:45 p.m.; Friday, March 22, 29, 4-5:15 p.m.; Saturday, March 23, 30, 9:30-10:45 a.m. In this intermediate level, juniors will further develop full swing techniques, chipping and pitching skills, bunker play and putting. Additionally, junior golfers will be introduced to on-course play where etiquette and rules will be discussed. It’s for boys and girls, ages 8-13. The cost is $99 for the month.
* I Want to Play Competitively: Saturday, March 23 and 30, 9:30-10:45 a.m. In this advanced play-based level, junior golfers will fine-tune their full swing, chipping, pitching, bunker, and putting skills, be introduced to proper shot and club selection, and learn how to play competitive golf. Junior golfers will have the opportunity to receive instruction and spend more time on the golf course to learn more about their total game from tee to green. It’s for boys and girls, ages 10-15. The cost is $99 for the month.
For more information and to register, contact Matt Dito at mdito@troon.com or (415) 640-3127.
Adult golf classes at Silverado Resort continue March 20
Silverado Resort and Spa offers the following golf classes for adults:
* Understanding the full swing: Wednesday, March 20 and 27, 11 a.m. to 12 p.m.; Saturday, March 16 and 23, 12:30-1:30 p.m.
* Mastering the short game: Friday, March 22, 9:30-10:30 a.m.; Saturday, March 23, 11 a.m.-12 p.m.
The cost is $199 per student, per class.
For more information and to register, contact Matt Dito at mdito@troon.com or (415) 640-3127.
Kids 4 Golf Youth Tour tees off April 13
The first tournament of the 2019 Kids 4 Golf Youth Tour is scheduled to tee off at 2 p.m. Saturday, April 13 at Chardonnay Golf Club.
There will be nine tournaments in all, culminating with the 2019 Youth Tour Championship at Silverado Resort & Spa on Aug. 7.
The other tournaments will be at 2 p.m. April 27 at Cypress Lakes, at 2 p.m. May 11 at Napa Golf Course at Kennedy Park, at 2 p.m. May 18 at Paradise Valley, at 12:30 p.m. June 12 at Cypress Lakes, at 12:30 p.m. June 26 at Napa Golf Course at Kennedy Park, at 12:30 p.m. July 17 at Paradise Valley, and at 12:30 p.m. July 31 at Chardonnay.
Visit kids4golf.org for more information.
Napa High Hall of Fame accepting nominations through April 30
The Napa High School Athletic Hall of Fame Foundation is accepting nominations for its 2019 class.
Individuals may be nominated in one of three categories: athlete, coach and special.
To be eligible as an athlete, an individual must have graduated from Napa High at least 15 years ago (2004 or earlier), participated in at least one interscholastic sport as an undergraduate, and lived an adult life that did not discredit the school or the community.
To be eligible as a coach, an individual must have coached at least one interscholastic athletic team at Napa High, been employed by or contributed services to Napa High as a coach for at least five years, no longer be active as a coach at Napa High, and lived an adult life that did not discredit the school or community.
To be eligible in the special category, an individual must have participated in an activity that brought honor or positive recognition to the athletic department of Napa High, contributed in some substantial way to the improvement of Napa High athletic programs, and lived an adult life that did not discredit the school or the community.
Nominations are open through April 30. There is a $20 fee for each nomination. To obtain a nomination form, or for more information, contact Carol Stein at (707) 226-5090 or csstein@pacbell.net.
Visit napahighhof.org for more information.
Warriors Basketball Camp at Justin-Siena June 10-14
Session VI of the 2019 Warriors Basketball Camp is June 10-14 at Justin-Siena High School, the Golden State Warriors announced.
This year marks the 20th anniversary of Warriors Basketball Camp, which will have 33 camp sessions at 23 Bay Area locations this summer. Registration for all general summer camp sessions and special overnight sessions is available at Warriors.com/camps.
Over the last 20 years, over 250 guest appearances have been made by Warriors players and coaches at various camps sessions.
Attendance in Warriors Basketball Camp has topped over 4,000 boys and girls in each of the last two summers.
General sessions focus on individual skill development, the importance of fundamentals and the development of a healthy team attitude for boys and girls, ages 7-15, of all skill levels and abilities.
For complete details on Warriors Basketball Camp and to sign-up online, visit warriors.com/camps or call (510) 986-5310.
Napa City Golf Group taking signups
The Napa City Golf Group is accepting new members for 2019. The group has been in existence since 1968 and plays monthly tournaments at a variety of courses.
All play levels are welcome to enjoy some lightly competitive fun. Annual dues are $65, with $19 rates for juniors. Courses played last year included Silverado Resort and Spa, Rancho Solano Golf Course, Eagle Vines Golf Club, Haggin Oaks Golf Complex in Sacramento, and one in Carson City.
Contact Cory Roche at three-putts@att.net for more information, or send fees to P.O. Box 3704, Napa, CA 94558.
Head coaches needed at Justin-Siena
Justin-Siena is seeking head coaches for its water polo and cross country programs during the 2019-20 school year. The Braves compete in the Vine Valley Athletic League and the North Coast Section. Candidates must have a commitment to building a loving, inclusive community and to developing holistic growth in student-athletes.
The position is part-time and comes with a competitive stipend. However, some consideration for a full-time position may be determined based on qualification. The water polo and cross country seasons begin in August and last through October.
The successful candidate will articulate a vision for a successful program that aligns with the core principles of a Lasallian school. Further, it is expected the head coach will lead the program in all phases, including practice planning, conditioning, strategy and tactics, directing the staff and JV coaches, scheduling, and budget oversight.
Head coaches report directly to the Director of Athletics, and must embrace the responsibility of being a positive role model and mentor for students and as a representative of Justin-Siena High School.
Preferred qualifications are three or more years of successful coaching experience, a bachelor’s degree, an understanding of California Interscholastic Federation bylaws and guidelines, demonstrated ability to lead others, and effective communication and organizational skills.
To apply, email a letter of interest, resume, contact information for three references, a statement of coaching philosophy, and employment application (found at justin-siena.org" target="_blank">justin-siena.org under Career Opportunities) to Debbie Skillings, Assistant for Student Services, at dskillings@justin-siena.org.
Review of applications will begin immediately, and the position are open until filled. The selected candidate must pass a pre-employment background check. Justin-Siena is an AA/EO/Title IX Employer.
Visit justin-siena.org and/or contact Athletic Director George Nessman at gnessman@justin-siena.org for more information.