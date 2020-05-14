Sports Capsule

Screening for Vintage grad’s basketball film May 16
A one-day-only virtual screening of the women’s basketball film “After the Game: A 20 Year Look at Three Former Athletes,” co-produced by April Abeyta and former Vintage High two-sport star Kim Nunley, will be available Saturday, May 16.
“While we’re still doing private online screenings for college sporting teams and organizations, we wanted to give everyone a chance to watch it,” Nunley said. “We figured that everyone could use some uplifting women in sports stories right now, and we wanted to help continue the great momentum women in sports has built. It also allows people to view the film in the safety of their homes.”
Viewers may pre-order the rental of the film in advance through Vimeo and watch it any time on Saturday. The first 100 ticket holders will also have access to a live film discussion and question-and-answer session evening at 7 p.m. Abeyta and the entire cast will be a part of the event.
Visit vimeo.com/ondemand/afterthegame to pre-order, or afterthegamethemovie.com/screenings for more information.
Napa Hall of Fame nomination deadline extended to May 31
The Napa High School Athletic Hall of Fame Foundation has extended the deadline for submitting nominations for its 2020 class to Sunday, May 31.
The inductees are still scheduled to be honored just before the Napa High varsity football game on Friday, Oct. 16, and with a dinner at Embassy Suites on Saturday, Oct. 17.
Individuals may be nominated in one of three categories: athlete, coach and special.
To be eligible as an athlete, an individual must have graduated from Napa High at least 15 years ago (2005 or earlier), participated in at least one interscholastic sport as an undergraduate, and lived an adult life that did not discredit the school or the community.
To be eligible as a coach, an individual must have coached at least one interscholastic athletic team at Napa High, been employed by or contributed services to Napa High as a coach for at least five years, no longer be active as a coach at Napa High, and lived an adult life that did not discredit the school or community.
To be eligible in the special category, an individual must have participated in an activity that brought honor or positive recognition to the athletic department of Napa High, contributed in some substantial way to the improvement of Napa High athletic programs, and lived an adult life that did not discredit the school or the community.
There is a $20 fee for each nomination. To obtain a nomination form, or for more information, contact Carol Stein at (707) 226-5090 or csstein@pacbell.net.
Visit napahighhof.org for more information.
Justin-Siena needs head coaches for cheer, water polo
Justin-Siena, a Catholic high school in the Lasallian tradition, needs head coaches for its cheer, boys water polo and girls water polo programs.
Coaches at the school, a member of the CIF-North Coast Section that competes in the Vine Valley Athletic League, report to the athletic director.
Each successful candidate will articulate a vision for a successful program that aligns with the core principles of a Lasallian school and is expected to lead the program in practice planning, conditioning, strategy and tactics, and direction of assistant coaches, scheduling and budget oversight. The head coach embraces the responsibility of being a positive role model/mentor for students and as a representative of the school.
Preferred qualifications are three or more years of successful coaching experience, a bachelor’s degree, an understanding of CIF bylaws and guidelines, a demonstrated ability to lead others, and effective communication and organizational skills.
The cheer position is for coaching only, with stipends for head and assistant coaches. Team organizational meetings and preseason conditioning begin in May 2020 and the team is active from August 2020 through February 2021.
Each water polo head coach position is part-time and comes with a competitive stipend, with consideration for a full-time position based on qualifications. Each program will be active from August through October 2020.
To apply, send a letter of interest, resume, contact information for three references, and a statement of coaching philosophy to Justin-Siena High School, 4026 Maher St, Napa, CA 94558 ATTN: Debbie Skillings/Athletics or email it to her at dskillings@justin-siena.org. Paperless applications are appreciated.
Visit justin-siena.org or contact Athletic Director George Nessman at gnessman@justin-siena.org for more information. Review of applications will begin immediately for the positions, which will be open until filled. Each selected candidate must pass a pre-employment background check. Justin-Siena is an AA/EO/Title IX Employer.
