Napa Boosters Meet & Greet May 9
The 2019-20 Napa High Athletic Booster Club will hold a Meet & Greet from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. Thursday, May 9, at Hop Creek Pub, 3253 Browns Valley Road, in Napa.
The board invites the community to meet the Napa High coaches, athletic director and involved parents to learn how to participate in supporting Napa High student-athletes. Appetizers will be provided with a no-host bar.
“All parents with student‐athletes are boosters,” said the club. “The decisions we make will have great
Impact for our teams and programs. Help us provide the finest sports programs to continue Napa’s tradition of developing the highest caliber student‐athletes on and off the field. We can make a difference, and truly do what is best for our kids.”
Visit facebook.com/napahighathleticboosters or nhsathleticboosters.org for more information.
Bill Nunes Memorial Crusher Classic Golf Tournament May 11
The Vintage High School Athletic Booster Club’s 25th annual Bill Nunes Memorial Crusher Classic Golf Tournament is Saturday, May 11 at Chardonnay Golf Club.
There is a 1 p.m. shotgun start. A reception and awards dinner will be held starting at 6 p.m.
The cost is $600 for a foursome and there is a $150 cost per single. The cost for dinner-only is $50.
To purchase tickets online, go to vintageboosters.com. Email Sandy Rody, chairperson of the tournament, at sandy.rody@stjoe.org for more information.
Free football camps at Santa Rosa JC on May 11
The Santa Rosa Junior College Football Academy will offer a free football camp May 11 for offensive and defensive linemen in grades 7-12. Registration is at 1:30 p.m. and will be followed by an introduction at 2 p.m., positional field work at 2:10 p.m., and a barbecue at 5 p.m. Players are asked to bring cleats, running shoes and water.
Two-day golf and wine experience May 14-15
A two-day Napa Valley golf and wine experience is May 14 and 15 at Chardonnay Golf Club.
The program includes Pros 2 Go golf instruction at the practice facilities, lunch in The View Bar and Grill, golf each day after lunch, personalized Cobra Golf club fitting using a TrackMan Golf-Launch Monitor, $500 retail value of Cobra credit toward a custom-fit equipment order, and a private wine tasting experience at Falcor Winery.
David Knox (PGA) and Susan Briske (LPGA) are the Pros 2 Go instructors and club fitters. The cost is $1,495 per person. To register, call Knox at (916) 533-4108.
Big Game mini-golf May 15
The 17th annual Big Game Mini-Golf Match between Napa High and Vintage High student leaders will be held at 4 p.m. May 15 at Scandia Family Center in Fairfield. Ten putters from each school will compete in a 1 on 1 competition over 18 holes. The low total score in each match is worth 1 point. Ties are a half-point each. Napa Leadership is the defending champion and leads in the all-timeseries 9-7.
Trophies will be presented to the winning team and best individual putter, and “go bananas” treats will be shared by all. Rules to be explained on site by tournament director Roger Bubel.
’Brother Can You Spare a Dime’ trips to Giants games continue June 9
For the 61st year, the “Brother Can You Spare a Dime” community baseball outings program is again taking groups of special and deserving youngsters, senior citizens and the general public to San Francisco Giants baseball games for the 2019 season.
A group of tickets each game are donated free of charge to a local youth organization and the remaining tickets are sold to Napa seniors and local Giants fans.
Motor coach transportation is provided for the entire group along with refreshments and entertainment on the road.
The next game is June 9, against the Los Angeles Dodgers. Other games will be July 21 against the New York Mets, Aug. 11 against the Philadelphia Phillies, Sept. 15 against the Miami Marlins, and Sept. 29 against the Los Angeles Dodgers.
For more information or to request tickets, call Ryan Gregory at (707) 337-4962.
Warriors Basketball Camp at Justin-Siena June 10-14
Session VI of the 2019 Warriors Basketball Camp is June 10-14 at Justin-Siena, the Golden State Warriors announced. It’s the 20th year of the camp, which will have 33 sessions at 23 Bay Area locations this summer. Over the last 20 years, more than 250 guest appearances have been made by Warriors players and coaches at various sessions. Attendance has topped more than 4,000 in each of the last two summers. General sessions focus on individual skill development, the importance of fundamentals, and the development of a healthy team attitude for boys and girls, ages 7-15, of all skill levels and abilities.
For complete details, visit warriors.com/camps or call (510) 986-5310.
Chief and Roxie Green Memorial Scholarship Golf Tournament June 28
The 12th annual Chief and Roxie Green Memorial Scholarship Golf Tournament is Friday, June 28 at Chardonnay Golf Club. It’s a four-person scramble format. Check-in begins at 8:30 a.m. The tournament has a 10 a.m. shotgun start and will have three flights followed by a trophy presentation.
The cost is $125 per player and includes breakfast burritos, raffle prizes, refreshments on the course, and a buffet dinner. The tournament helps to sponsor two athletic scholarships at Napa High. To sign up or for more information, contact tournament chairman Duey Green at 707-225-1059.
Casual Tennis Napa plays three days a week
Connect with other tennis players casually, just for the fun of it. Casual Tennis Napa meets Tuesday mornings, Saturday mornings and Thursday evenings, weather permitting. For the current meeting time and location, check Casual Tennis Napa on Facebook or email casualtennisnapa@comcast.net.
Napa SIR plays golf weekly at local courses
Along with bocce, bike riding and camping, Napa SIR (Sons in Retirement) Branch 149 offers weekly golf weekly at local courses. Contact Larry Yost, the director of golf for Area 7 SIRs, at (707) 492-6078 or lyost48@aol.com for additional information.
Napa City Golf Group taking signups
The Napa City Golf Group is accepting new members for 2019. The group has been in existence since 1968 and plays monthly tournaments at a variety of courses.
All play levels are welcome to enjoy some lightly competitive fun. Annual dues are $65, with $19 rates for juniors. Courses played last year included Silverado Resort and Spa, Rancho Solano Golf Course, Eagle Vines Golf Club, Haggin Oaks Golf Complex in Sacramento, and one in Carson City.
Contact Cory Roche at three-putts@att.net for more information, or send fees to P.O. Box 3704, Napa, CA 94558.
Napa Valley Swim Team taking signups
The Napa Valley Swim Team is currently accepting new members for its year-round program - swimmers of all ages and ability levels, competitive and noncompetitive. The club is offering an introductory special for the summer. From May 1 through July, monthly dues will be half off for new members, with a further discount for swimmers registering for the entire three months; the first week of August will be free of charge. The offer excludes the Tadpole program.
The club will hold open placement evaluations and registration for new swimmers from 5 to 6 p.m. April 26 at the Napa Valley College pool. For more information or to arrange a placement evaluation on another date, email napavalleyswim@yahoo.com or call 257-7946. The NVSTis a nonprofit USA Swimming team and has existed for over 60 years. Visit its pages on Facebook and Instagram or at napavalleyswim.com for more information.