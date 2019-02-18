Evolve Prep Volleyball training starts Feb. 25
Evolve Prep Volleyball, offered through the Napa Parks and Recreation Department, will soon begin three weeks of training, meeting twice a week.
The 12-and-under age group will meet Mondays at Las Flores Community Center, 4300 Linda Vista Ave., starting Feb. 25 and Sundays at Napa High starting March 3, from 3 to 5 p.m. each day.
The 13- to 16-and-under age groups will meet Thursdays at Las Flores starting Feb. 28, and Sundays at Napa High starting March 3, from 3 to 5 p.m. daily.
For more information or to register, visit evolvevbnapa.weebly.com or call Napa Parks and Rec at 257-9210.
Fastpitch softball registration open online
Softball players can register for the Napa Valley Girls Fastpitch Association season at nvgfa.com by clicking the “Register Here!” link. Regular fees of $175 per player are available through Feb. 28. The discount code “Softball19” will save $25 off registration costs.
Late registration will be March 1 through March 31. The season runs from April 1 through July 26.
Trinity Prep needs girls soccer coach
Trinity Prep is looking for a girls soccer coach for the spring 2019 season. High school coaching experience is preferred, and the candidate should have the ability to meet all CIF, league and school requirements to coach.
Those interested should contact athletic director Jim Klaczak at jklaczak@kolbetrinity.org or 707-258-9030.
Napa High boosters’ crab feed and auction Feb. 23
The Napa High School Athletic Boosters’ Blue for Gold Crab Feed and Auction fundraiser is scheduled from 5 to 11 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 23 in the Generations Room at Yountville Community Center, 6515 Washington St.
The club supports each of the 20 sports offered at the school and proceeds from the feed allow the club to make expenditures for the student athletes and ensures they have the means to strive for excellence. The crab and steak dinner will include a salad, dessert dash and dancing. Attendees must be age 21 or older. Those interested may also purchase a table and/or become a sponsor for the event.
The event sold out last year, so early ticket purchase is encouraged.
Visit bit.ly/2RBeEkj or nhsathleticboosters.org for tickets, donation form and sponsorship opportunities.