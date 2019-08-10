North Bay BMX hosting state races Sunday
The North Bay BMX is hosting state races from 9 to 11 a.m. Sunday, Aug. 11 at its bicycle motocross facility off Kennedy Park in south Napa.
Casual Tennis Napa plays three days a week
Connect with other tennis players casually, just for the fun of it. Casual Tennis Napa meets Saturday mornings, Tuesday mornings and Thursday evenings, weather permitting. For the current meeting time and location, check Casual Tennis Napa on Facebook or email casualtennisnapa@comcast.net.
’Brother Can You Spare a Dime’ trips to Giants games continue Sept. 15
For the 61st year, the “Brother Can You Spare a Dime” community baseball outings program is again taking groups of special and deserving youngsters, senior citizens and the general public to San Francisco Giants baseball games for the 2019 season.
A group of tickets each game are donated free of charge to a local youth organization and the remaining tickets are sold to Napa seniors and local Giants fans.
Motor coach transportation is provided for the entire group along with refreshments and entertainment on the road.
The remaining games are on Sept. 15 against the Miami Marlins, and Sept. 29 against the Los Angeles Dodgers.
For more information or to request tickets, call Ryan Gregory at (707) 337-4962.
Big Game car raffle to benefit Vintage and Napa athletes
For the first time ever, the booster organizations at Vintage High and Napa High are joining forces to fundraise for their athletic programs, as Hanlee’s of Napa has donated a 2019 Volkswagen Jetta to be raffled off for a drawing at halftime of this year’s football Big Game on Nov. 1.
Tickets are $20 each and may be purchased from a student-athlete or parent or at the front office of each school from Sept. 1 until the week of the game. No online purchase option will be available.
The raffle is anyone age 18 and older who is a legal U.S. resident physically residing in the United States. There is no limit as to how many tickets a person can purchase.
Vintage and Napa thank Hanlee's for its generous donation of the car, which is valued at $23,000 (including tax and license).
Prolific Prep needs host families
Prolific Prep, a nationally ranked basketball academy based in Napa, is looking for host families for some of their incoming players the upcoming 2019-20 school year. School at Napa Christian starts on Aug. 21 and ends June 6.
Some of the incoming players looking for housing include a freshman from Haiti, a senior from Iowa, a senior from Mali, a sophomore from Mongolia, and a junior from Senegal.
For more information, contact Program Director Philippe Doherty at 415-385-6151.