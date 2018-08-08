Burwash tennis camp at Silverado Aug. 9-12
Peter Burwash International will host a four-day intensive tennis camp Aug. 9-12 at Silverado Resort and Spa in Napa. It is part of the World Camp Series, which is held at some of the most beautiful and highly rated exclusive tennis destinations in the world.
In addition to Silverado staff members Quinn Saine, Joey Coleman, John Weston and Dellich, guest PBI coaches confirmed for the camp include Fabio Vasconcellos and Zack Miskel.
The PBI World Camps are open to all levels and participants are paired with comparable players. The Silverado camp features over 20 hours of world class instruction with PBI professionals, drills, round robins, gifts, photographs, and a welcome dinner.
Since 1975, PBI has provided quality tennis instruction and tennis management services for many of the world’s best resorts, hotels and clubs. Using simplicity checkpoints and fundamentals that provide individualized instruction, PBI has taught over 3 million students from beginners to professionals.
Visit pbitennis.com/tennis-camps for more information.
Silverado Fall Junior League taking sign-ups until Aug. 12
The Silverado Resort and Spa Fall Junior Golf League is taking sign-ups until Aug. 12.
There will be two age groups: boys and girls ages 8-12, and boys and girls ages 13-17. All matches will be held on Sunday afternoons.
Players can form their own teams or the league will assign them to teams, which will consist of no more than four players and no fewer than three.
The tournament format will be a two-person scramble team match play. Upper division players will play from the white tees and lower division players will play from league-assigned tees. Girls in the upper division will play from the burgundy tees.
All players must have some golf experience as well as their own equipment.
There is a registration fee of $125 per player. To register, email Tom Sims, head golf professional at Silverado Resort and Spa, at tsims@troon.com or call 707-257-5434.
Carmen Policy, Keena Turner on hand for Aug. 15 event
A special event on Aug. 15 to raise money for “Brother Can You Spare a Dime” will feature special guests Carmen Policy and Keena Turner talking sports, championships and the San Francisco 49ers’ upcoming season.
The event will be held on Wednesday, Aug. 15 at the Westin Verasa, 1314 McKinstry St., Napa.
There is a 5:30 p.m. reception, which will be followed by dinner at 6:30 p.m. by La Toque’s Chef, Ken Frank. The event will conclude at 9 p.m.
Tickets are $150 per person.
The event will benefit “Brother Can You Spare a Dime,” a kids baseball outings program of the Kiwanis Club of Napa. The program, which began in 1958, takes groups of kids, senior citizens and the general public to see San Francisco Giants games. A number of tickets are donated free of charge each game to a local youth organization and the remaining tickets are sold to Napa seniors and local Giants fans.
Policy is a former 49ers President and Chief Executive Officer. His work in football administration spans four decades. He joined the 49ers as vice president and counsel in 1979 and played a key role in San Francisco’s Super Bowl victories in 1982, 1985, 1989, 1990 and 1995. He worked in the organization’s front office through 1998, rising from vice president and legal counsel while helping shape the 49ers into a championship team with his day to day management.
Turner played for the 49ers from 1980 to 1990 as a linebacker, and was a four-time Super Bowl champion. He is now Vice President of Football Affairs for the 49ers.
Tickets for the event can be purchased at bit.ly/2O7w2rh. For more information, contact Ryan Gregory at (707) 337-4962 or ryan@kgplanningpartners.com