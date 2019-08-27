CALISTOGA — Sprint car racing returns to Calistoga Speedway this coming Labor Day weekend with the track’s summer-ending tradition, the Louie Vermeil Classic, offering a new twist.
For the first time in its 12-year history, the race will be an all-sprint car program at the Napa County Fairgrounds track.
The winged sprint cars of the King of the West/Fujitsu series in Northern California will join the traditional, non-winged sprint cars of the Southern California-based United States Auto Club/California Racing Association Amsoil series on the half-mile oval for two nights of racing on Saturday, Aug. 31 and Sunday, Sept. 1.
Adding suspense to the weekend, at least four Northern California drivers who predominantly race winged cars have accepted the challenge to take on the Southern California drivers by racing without wings, while chasing a bonus for any driver who can win both main events in the same night.
Among them is the former champion of the winged King of the West series, Bud Kaeding, who has won the Louie Vermeil Classic twice in a traditional, non-winged car.
“I enjoy non-winged racing, but we just don’t have many opportunities to do that anymore in Northern California,” said Kaeding, a three-time winner of the Oval Nationals in a non-winged machine.
Two Sonoma County drivers who are regulars on the King of West tour, Geoff Ensign of Sebastopol and Chase Johnson of Penngrove, also have accepted the challenge of racing a non-winged car against the Southern California regulars.
“I love racing without a wing,” said Ensign, a former Petaluma Speedway champion who has raced in the Louie Vermeil Classic the last eight years.
“With two races on the same night,” added Johnson, who won in a traditional sprint car earlier this year in UASC’s Western States series, “why wouldn’t we drive a non-winged car.”
Hollister’s Ryan Bernal, one of the most successful drivers in the USAC Western States non-winged machines before making the transition to the winged cars of the King of the West series, looks forward to returning to Calistoga, where he holds the track record for non-winged sprint cars.
“The Louie Vermeil Classic has been one of my favorite races since I was younger,” he said, “and I always wanted to put my name in the winners list.”
The USAC/CRA sprint cars are led by six-time champion Damien Gardner, who races in Southern California but lives in the Bay Area city of Concord and is in a heated points battle with second-generation racer Brody Roa of Garden Grove in an effort to win his seventh series title.
Louie Vermeil supported and directed sprint car racing at Calistoga Speedway for 50 years, operated the Owl Garage in Calistoga, and was a founder and former president of the Northern Auto Racing Club, now known as the King of the West Series.
The Classic weekend begins Friday night with an induction dinner for the Calistoga Speedway Hall of Fame. Racing on Saturday and Sunday will include a full program for both sprint car series, with qualifying beginning at 6 p.m., followed by heat races and main events.
On Saturday, there will be live music at the fairgrounds pavilion, along with wine tasting with 25 local vintners and vendors from 1 to 4 p.m. On Sunday, beer tasting from local craft breweries will take place from 1 to 4 p.m.