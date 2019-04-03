The St. Helena High baseball team put together a strong all-around game to beat visiting Clear Lake, 8-1, in a North Central League I contest on Tuesday.
From the first pitch, the Saints’ bats were alive, their fielding was clean and their pitching was dialed in.
They scored two runs in each of the first four innings to give starting pitcher Caleb Granados all the room he needed to work with. Granados pitched a complete game, allowing only four hits and two walks while striking out five and needing fewer than 100 pitches to do so.
“Everything was pretty much working, I felt, especially my curveball and slider. Those were really working today,” Granados said. “It felt good.”
His one blemish came when he balked in a run in the fifth, but that was the only run the junior allowed as he picked up his second win of the season.
“He was great. I mean, so happy for him to go the distance,” said St. Helena head coach Darrell Quirici. “Should’ve had a shutout except for that knee-buckle balk that cost him the one run they got. … I’m very impressed with way he threw. With him and Stacy (Nelson) throwing how they are, I’m confident that we can compete with any team we face.”
In the postgame huddle, Quirici preached the importance of stringing wins together, which the Saints (6-7, 2-1 NCL I) have now done for the first time this season. They topped Middletown on Friday in an exciting 5-2 win and followed that up with Tuesday’s thorough whupping of the Cardinals (2-7, 0-3 NCL I), and haven’t lost a game in two weeks.
“You got to get a streak going,” Quirici said. “It’s been win, loss, win, loss, but now we’ve got two in a row – well, two and a tie, anyway – so right now we’re climbing that ladder, and I’m proud of the way the kids are responding. They’re working hard in practice, which is all we ask, and they come out and just play the game.”
That hard work paid off immediately on Tuesday as the Saints jumped on Clear Lake for two runs in the first.
Granados walked with one out and then advanced to third on a Stacy Nelson single. Both runners scored a batter later on a throwing error by Clear Lake to give St. Helena a 2-0 lead.
The second and third innings held more of the same for the Saints. Caleb Jeske recorded an RBI single in the second and Granados scored another run on a sacrifice fly later in the frame. In the third, Jackson Dena, making his varsity debut, roped a one-out double that scored two to make it 6-0. It was the second hit of the game for the junior, who finished 3 for 3 with two RBIs and a run scored.
“It was exciting,” Dena said about his debut. “It felt like more competition and it felt like I had more weight on my shoulders. But honestly it kind of felt the same because I’ve been doing it for a while, but it did feel like it had more meaning to it.”
In between the Saints’ constant scoring, Granados was dealing. He worked out of jams with runners on second and third in the second and third innings to keep the Cardinals blanked on the scoreboard.
By the fourth inning, the Saints had already chased Clear Lake starter Darius Ford, whom they tagged for seven hits and six runs. In all, they totaled a season-high 11 hits.
St. Helena extended its lead in the fourth by scoring two more runs on another Clear Lake throwing error, this time with the bases loaded. When Nelson chopped a grounder to short, the Cardinals tried to flip for two but the throw to second sailed wide and into foul territory down the first-base line. That scored Liam Gilson from third and Jeske from second to make it 8-0. From there, the Saints did what they needed to do to close the game out and did so effectively.
With a two-game winning streak now to their name, the Saints feel things are finally starting to click after an up-and-down preseason. Their pitching has carried them in league so far, with Nelson and Granados solidifying themselves at the top of the rotation. With their hitting and defense finally finding a groove, the Saints are as confident as they’ve been all season.
“It feels good to now get on a roll and figure that, hey, we can do this going forward,” Granados said.
The Saints will look to extend their winning streak to three in a row on Friday when they host Lower Lake at 4 p.m.