With the season not even over, Napa’s Rob Krider has snatched the H-Street autocross state title while racing a Honda in the five-race California Autocross Championship series.

Krider went undefeated in the first four rounds, earning 100 points for the perfect season.

“Winning early isn’t uncommon in racing championships,” he said. “I assure you Max Verstappen will have the Formula 1 world title wrapped up way before the final race at Abu Dhabi in November, although I am by no means comparing myself to a world champion racecar driver. I mean, c’mon. I actually work on my own racecar.”

Krider won the Sports Car Club of America Tire Rack National Tour Points Championship in 2022 after racing all over the country, as far away as New York, Indiana and Texas. For 2023, he decided to “keep things local” and participate in the California Autocross Championship. The series utilizes points from multiple time trial events across the state to tabulate a champion for multiple racing classes.

“The series has five races but, they drop the lowest score from each driver’s season,” explained Krider. “Since I won the first four events, my dropped score will be the Round 5 at Thunderhill Raceway in Willows, which won’t happen until October.”

Krider credits his undefeated season to good car preparation and support from industry partners like Smart Racing Products and Carbotech Performance Brakes.

“We have this Honda running really good right now,” he said. “It handles well, it stops well, and that’s thanks to us using the right parts on this car, like racing brake pads from Carbotech.”

With the state championship wrapped up, what does the rest of the season look like for the team? “Victory lap at Thunderhill,” said Rob’s father, Jim Krider. “Rob will still go to Round 5 to compete, but there will be no pressure on him. He can just cruise. The results there are irrelevant on the season championship.”

“True,” said Rob. “But, we still want to win. That’s just part of racing. You always want to win.”

Krider state title marks his 13th career championship since he began racing in 1991 while attending Vintage High School.

He currently has 126 first-place finishes earned in a variety of racing styles, from road racing, drag racing, autocross, rallye and circle track to demolition derby.

“I’ve won numerous national championships and regional championships, but this is the first time I’ve ever won anything at the state level,” he said. “It’s cool.”

When asked what his favorite championship to date has been, he doesn’t hesitate to answer.

“My 2018 NASA Honda Challenge victory at the Circuit of the Americas in Austin, Texas to earn the national championship,” he replied. “I’ll never forget winning that race. I have a tattoo of checkered flags on my back to commemorate it.”

The tattoo he is referring to has been nicknamed his “champ stamp” by members of the Double Nickel Nine racing team.

“Yes, the crew loves to give me a hard time about the tattoo,” Krider said. “It’s not on my lower back, but up on my shoulders, I assure you.”

When not being chastised by teammates about his tattoo choices, Krider is busy making plans and concentrating on the rest of the season with his car partner Sam “Terp” Galindo. They have a new challenge on the horizon, the 50th Annual Tire Rack SCCA Solo Nationals in Lincoln, Neb., in September. The Solo Nationals is the annual mecca of time trial autocross racing with over 1,300 competitors scheduled to attend what is considered the largest motorsports competition in the world.

“Nebraska is always a challenge for our team,” said Jim Krider. “It’s just so far away, we don’t have a lot of seat time on the surface to get the setup just right. As a California team we are just a little behind the locals who run the surface all year long.”

Team members will have to rely on their years of experience and car-setup skills to overcome the challenges they face in Nebraska.

“We will setup the car in California and then re-align it when we get to the event using Smart Strings and Smart Camber to ensure the car is perfect before the clocks start,” said Rob Krider. “Then, once the clocks are going, all that’s left to do is drive like a maniac and leave nothing on the table. It’s a long tow back to California if you lose.”

Krider Racing/Double Nickel Nine Motorsports is sponsored by Smart Racing Products, Carbotech Brakes, I/O Port Racing Supplies, AJ’s Auto Repair, T.E.M. Performance, B & G Tires, Sampson Racing Communications, Tactical Ops Brewing, Bay Ex, Autopower, Pure Power, Economy Stock Feed, Sanger Tire, C.J. Fix Bookkeeping, and Cadet Blues-the novel.

For more information on the team, visit dnnmotorsports.com or follow KriderRacing on Instagram.

