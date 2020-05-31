Tennis: 'Am I next?' Coco Gauff asks about killings of black Americans

As the video fades to black, it says “I am using my voice. Will you use yours?”

Along with the video, Gauff added the message “All lives will not matter until black lives matter” to the TikTok post.

She reposted the video to Twitter, adding the hashtag #blacklivesmatter.

On Instagram, Gauff posted an array of 24 faces of black people who have been killed.

“When will it stop? When will we be seen as human and not a threat? Rest in Peace to all of the beautiful souls whose lives were ended short due to racism. All lives will not matter until society proves they actually care about black lives,” she wrote.

The Instagram post had more than 68,000 likes on Sunday.

The video has had more than 20,000 views on TikTok and 119,000 views on Twitter.

In 2019, Gauff became the youngest qualifier in Wimbledon history at age 15. She took the tennis world by storm, winning her way into the fourth round, before losing to eventual champion Simona Halep. Later that year, she made it to the third round at the U.S. Open.

All those achievements came before she turned 16 in March.