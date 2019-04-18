The Club Solano Volleyball 13-1 Maroon team secured a national tournament bid for the second time by winning the prestigious Far Western Volleyball National Qualifier on Monday at the Reno Convention Center.
Club Solano went undefeated in the rigorous three-day event, which started Saturday morning and concluded with a stunning 23-25, 25-23, 17-15 sweep of No. 1 seed SoCal VBC of Southern California in the final.
The title earned Club Solano a trip to the nationals, set June 27 through July 6 in Indianapolis.
Team members are Jada Cuffie, Anaya Thrower, Kaelynn Martin-Falls, Arianna Pacheco, Therese Himbing, Sophia Mason, Khaycee Jamias-Cadenas, Kaylie Reyes, Francesca King, Alissa Projillo, Ranessa Rualo, assistant coaches Ryan Brown and Judy Reyes, and head coach Mark Reyes.
Maroon accomplished the same feat last year in the 12-and-under division.