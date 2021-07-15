The Napa Valley Fishing Report: Barbecue salmon on cedar planks

Next Up… from Napa. The fruit really doesn’t fall far from the tree. Look at this catch by Scott Muelrath fishing in Belize. He hooked this 75-pound tarpon on a fly just as the sun went down. Scott’s dad, Don, operates Fly Fishing Adventures outfitters right here in Napa. You can research trips and book ‘em without leaving town — or trying to figure out the details on some remote website. Call Don at 888-347-4896 to arrange your own booking session, face to face.

Over in Sonoma County… my special friend, Anne Vercelli, continues to figure out the bass situation on Lake Sonoma. Here she is with a limit of largemouth bass. The good news here is that Anne is a trained chef who will make those fish taste special — right on her own grill.

Lake Sonoma is a beauty, rimmed by green hills and with a string of “boat in” campsites. It doesn’t get any more special than to boat in to your own little, remote camping grounds with only the local birds and critters for neighbors. While you are there, rig for catfish, too. They grow big, pull hard, and will fall for some really stinky bait (think chicken livers).