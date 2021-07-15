The Napa Valley Fishing Report: Barbecue salmon on cedar planks

Salmon, Salmon, Salmon… The 2021 ocean season opener continues to deliver lots of big fish. Here is Napa angler Ed Lieberman with a couple of beauties that he caught fishing out of Berkeley for the first time last week.
Ed told me he BBQ’d them on cedar planks. You’ve got to try it. My first experience was magic. We were on the beach in Oregon where our hosts used ancient tribal methods to roast the salmon. They wired the fillets to cedar planks and shoved the planks right into the sand surrounding the big roaring fire. Napa Valley chardonnay never tasted so good.
Try it at home. Here’s a link to thekitchen.com — bit.ly/3ibZWvf — where Emma Christensen can walk you through the details.
Rough ocean conditions call for trolling right now, but I’d hope some flat ocean conditions will school up the salmon for mooching.
Don’t Forget… late July through early August are prime time for halibut showing up along the Marin County beaches. It’s the perfect diversion from salmon, salmon, salmon. Thanks for reminding us, Dave Hurley, in your July 13, 2021 Hot Sheet. Add in the thrill of catching a big, mean shark in the bay to get your kids “hooked” forever.
Captain Craig Hanson on the Argo out of San Francisco’s Fisherman’s Wharf has always touted sharking for kids with no sea sickness in the Bays. The Argo is a newly refurbished six-pack with plenty of room and all the amenities. Call Craig for a booking at 415-361-7757.
Next Up… from Napa. The fruit really doesn’t fall far from the tree. Look at this catch by Scott Muelrath fishing in Belize. He hooked this 75-pound tarpon on a fly just as the sun went down. Scott’s dad, Don, operates Fly Fishing Adventures outfitters right here in Napa. You can research trips and book ‘em without leaving town — or trying to figure out the details on some remote website. Call Don at 888-347-4896 to arrange your own booking session, face to face.
Over in Sonoma County… my special friend, Anne Vercelli, continues to figure out the bass situation on Lake Sonoma. Here she is with a limit of largemouth bass. The good news here is that Anne is a trained chef who will make those fish taste special — right on her own grill.
Lake Sonoma is a beauty, rimmed by green hills and with a string of “boat in” campsites. It doesn’t get any more special than to boat in to your own little, remote camping grounds with only the local birds and critters for neighbors. While you are there, rig for catfish, too. They grow big, pull hard, and will fall for some really stinky bait (think chicken livers).
Lest we forget: I met Anne more than 30 years ago when her dad, Joe, and I were colleagues at Inglenook in Rutherford. Joe taught me how to taste varietals and understand those little nuances that can highlight their differences.
California Delta’s… triple-digit temperatures have caused water temperatures to stay high, and the resultant “heat chimney” wind gusts make it tough to fish effectively. This is no time to play hero in such a large uncharted area. Be safe out there, and let the lower temperatures we have seen during this week settle things down. Then rig up with plastic frogs. It’s that time of year when the big largemouth bass will go after a chugged frog. Pull too fast on a bite, and lose the fish. Wait till you feel the fish, and then strike with a sideways sweep for max leverage.
This Just In… from the Palace. As promised last week, your royal scribe will be posting new appointments to the King’s Court — and warrants of appreciation for local merchants.
1. Doug Roberts, Court Barrister
2. Evan Blasingame, Royal Fishing Club Master
3. Royal Warrants, Sweeney’s Sports in Napa and Steves Hardware in St. Helena.
Email Bill Ryan at acorn_3@comcast.net