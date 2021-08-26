The Napa Valley Fishing Report: Big trout in Idaho, tuna on North Coast

While Checking His... remote northern Idaho borders, W. Scott Snowden, King of the House of Pescadero, caught this major 19-inch cut bow trout on Henry's Lake. This is a challenging water for fly angling, and should be on your bucket list. Go for the most beautiful of the trout family, the brook trout. I caught one on Henry’s Lake years ago.

Everyone Who Went... “got all they wanted” is the way Kenny Priest (kenny@fishingthenorthcoast.com) described the non-stop albacore tuna action up on the North Coast in Dave Hurley’s Aug. 20 Hot Sheet. He went on to tell us that on Friday, his clients scored 76 tuna by noon. A Brookings boat was limited out at 75 fish for three anglers by 8:30 a.m. Weights reported ranged from 8 pounds to the high 30s.

Apparently, the action was good up and down the North Coast to Brookings, with Crescent City the hottest spot. Put this one on our bucket list, too. But you gotta be ready to go when those tuna decide to ride warmer ocean currents in closer to shore. Reports of good results ranged from just 20 miles out — up to 34 miles northwest of Trinidad — and up to 45 miles out. Those are close in numbers, so be ready.