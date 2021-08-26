The Napa Valley Fishing Report: Big trout in Idaho, tuna on North Coast

While Checking His... remote northern Idaho borders, W. Scott Snowden, King of the House of Pescadero, caught this major 19-inch cut bow trout on Henry's Lake. This is a challenging water for fly angling, and should be on your bucket list. Go for the most beautiful of the trout family, the brook trout. I caught one on Henry’s Lake years ago.
Everyone Who Went... “got all they wanted” is the way Kenny Priest (kenny@fishingthenorthcoast.com) described the non-stop albacore tuna action up on the North Coast in Dave Hurley’s Aug. 20 Hot Sheet. He went on to tell us that on Friday, his clients scored 76 tuna by noon. A Brookings boat was limited out at 75 fish for three anglers by 8:30 a.m. Weights reported ranged from 8 pounds to the high 30s.
Apparently, the action was good up and down the North Coast to Brookings, with Crescent City the hottest spot. Put this one on our bucket list, too. But you gotta be ready to go when those tuna decide to ride warmer ocean currents in closer to shore. Reports of good results ranged from just 20 miles out — up to 34 miles northwest of Trinidad — and up to 45 miles out. Those are close in numbers, so be ready.
Sure, You'd Like To Mooch... up your Golden Gate king salmon. But some days you just have to tie on the heavy weights and troll for them. Captain Jerad Davis on the Salty Lady did just that and put his clients onto 23 salmon to 32 pounds above Point Reyes last week. Evidence like bait and hard marks are in place, so Captain Steve Mitchell of Hook'd Up Sport Fishing thinks it is only a matter of time before the salmon bite.
Put this trip on your bucket list, too. Grilled salmon is succulent, combining that mouth-filling meat flavor with the char accents. I like mine with a few capers tossed on top.
Closer In… The Hot Sheet tells us that Berryessa continues to deliver the largest kokanee in the state, with fish over 20 inches and approaching 3 pounds. Go find the “big ones” on the bottom from 70 to 130 feet deep in the main lake with Silver Skalez Koko Leaf spoons, Apex lures and Rocky Mountain Tackle spinners tipped with Pautzke's Fire Corn with Fire Gel on the hardware behind an RMT 5.5 dodger.
Top water bass action is available early, but it closes quickly when the sun gets up over the water.
We Went Bassin’... on Clear Lake on Wednesday and Thursday, looking for some big hogs to hit on top water lures. Stay tuned for the count; I'm looking for an 11-pounder.
