The Napa Valley Fishing Report: Check out a Best Bass Tournament

Napa Angler Bob Davis… paid off on my promise last week that the big bass were on their way. Look at this 8.5-pound Delta largemouth bass he caught using plastic worms on a drop shot rig. He targeted the Rio Vista area, where they caught and released 25 bass.
Here’s what Randy Pringle, the Fishing Instructor told the Hot Sheet about bassing in the Delta right now: “The top water bite is starting to come on with the ima Little Stick, but I am not seeing the fry clouds in the shallows. The wind will scatter the balls of fry, and it takes some time for them to get together once again. I have been using a couple of different baits on a slow presentation including the 10-inch Power Worm in earth tones with the lightest weight possible. I want the lightest weight possible for a slow fall to keep the bait in the strike zone.”
More On Randy… He has been a key ingredient in the development and operation of the Best Bass Tournament program of bass tournaments in local waters, where we can watch the action at the weigh-ins and see the winners rejoice. Take your kids; it is a thrilling time and might propel them into bass fishing. The BBT slogan is “Bringing the fun back to tournament fishing.”
Go to bestbasstournaments.com to learn more. With tournaments as close as Clear Lake and the Delta, it’s time to go have a look.
And, Off To Costa Rica… with 13-year-old Napa angler Matt Tollefson for the results of just one day’s worth of tuna fishing. Thanks, Jerry Foster, for keeping us updated on Matt’s angling adventures. I’m hoping on my next trip through life I can come as Matt Tollefson, my new angling hero.
Readers, you have seen Matt in this space before — and I’m sure that we’ll see him again. He also fooled some mahi mahi on that Costa Rica trip.
While we are in the warm water zone… Napa’s Wayne Ryan sent me this photo of a 700-pound Mako shark caught on a fly. That has got to be the epitome of fly fishing. Ryan Johnson at RJ’s Fly Trips (rjsflytrips.com) is guiding a hosted San Diego Mako shark trip June 10-13 that might put you on to one of these monsters. It’s your ultimate test fly guys and gals. Only three spots remain, so sign up soon — and take your camera.
As I understand it, part of your trip fee will go to Cast Hope (casthope.org/about). Just read their mission statement: “Cast Hope is a 501 C (3) nonprofit organization positively impacting kids and their mentors in California and Western Nevada through free fly fishing and outdoor experiences. Through our program, clients build mentoring relationships, fly fishing skills. Outdoor knowledge, sustainable practices and personal values. Cast Hope’s gift of the outdoors empowers each mentoring pair to grow closer as they participate in healthy hobbies together.”
All The Way Back Home… May is Sac River trout time at the Ryan house, for my 29th straight year of fishing that Redding stretch just below Shasta Dam with pro river guide Kevin Brock (800-995-5543). We’ll hit it for two days, twice in May.
These are big, colorful, wild, resident rainbows that live there year-round because they love the consistently cold water that flows out of the bottom of the dam. It’s not unlikely for two anglers to catch and release 35 to 40 trout a day up to 4 or 5 pounds. Our top weight was 7 pounds caught at Ryan’s Riffle some years ago by my fishing partner, Stan Press.
