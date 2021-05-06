The Napa Valley Fishing Report: Check out a Best Bass Tournament

Napa Angler Bob Davis… paid off on my promise last week that the big bass were on their way. Look at this 8.5-pound Delta largemouth bass he caught using plastic worms on a drop shot rig. He targeted the Rio Vista area, where they caught and released 25 bass.

Here’s what Randy Pringle, the Fishing Instructor told the Hot Sheet about bassing in the Delta right now: “The top water bite is starting to come on with the ima Little Stick, but I am not seeing the fry clouds in the shallows. The wind will scatter the balls of fry, and it takes some time for them to get together once again. I have been using a couple of different baits on a slow presentation including the 10-inch Power Worm in earth tones with the lightest weight possible. I want the lightest weight possible for a slow fall to keep the bait in the strike zone.”

More On Randy… He has been a key ingredient in the development and operation of the Best Bass Tournament program of bass tournaments in local waters, where we can watch the action at the weigh-ins and see the winners rejoice. Take your kids; it is a thrilling time and might propel them into bass fishing. The BBT slogan is “Bringing the fun back to tournament fishing.”