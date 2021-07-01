The Napa Valley Fishing Report: Clear Lake bass activity 'busted out'

*Possible minimum total of 11,185 bass caught and released in Clear Lake, in June.

Coming Up Soon… will be Clear Lake water temperatures of 80 degrees and up. That triggers the top water and rubber frog bite. It’s when the bigger bass come out to play, and is my favorite time to fish. A popper or frog chugged briskly in a calm pool calls up the big bass. They launch right out of the water to grab that lure. Pull too early and you’ll come up empty. Feel the weight first, and then set that hook hard and fast. Jim Barfield always called it “pull some lips.” Gotta start early in the morning to be ready to cast at first light. Once the sun gets up over the water, that bite peters out pretty quickly.

*But don’t despair. Right at 1 o’clock in the afternoon, plunk a white rubber frog up into little openings in the tule line. Jim Munk taught me that 15 years ago. It still works. Get their heads turned and started out before they can wrap around a tulle stalk and just wait you out.

Got It Wrong… two years in a row; don’t listen to me next year. I told my readers to wait 10 days before booking a trip so the party boats could have a chance to figure out how to attack the new season. WRONG! The ocean king salmon season opened last Saturday, and the fishing was good right out of the box.