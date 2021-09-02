The Napa Valley Fishing Report: Clear Lake bass bite slows

Clear Lake Bass Bites Seem… to have slowed down in the past month. Last time we fished there, two of us caught and released 100 bass — 50 each — in about 12 hours of bait-in-the-water fishing over two days. Biggest fish I caught was 8 pounds, still the largest fish of close to 2,000 bass pro guide Bob Myskey has netted so far this year.
My son, Alex, and his good friend, Matt Novak, joined me for a two-day trip last week. Look at these numbers: only 30 fish caught, or 10 each, and the biggest was just 4 pounds. What a difference a month makes!
I’m sure you will appreciate the marvelous experience it was for me to be in fish camp with Alex and Matt. We reminisced, and one story worth re-telling was the time we vacationed on Maui. One day, Matt caught the only fish after a long troll, a sizeable ono. We cooked it on the beach that night under a moonlit sky. It’s funny how a couple of beers disappeared from my cooler in the dark. You might know the ono as a wahoo from southern waters here.
We have been served wonderfully… by our pro guide, Bob Myskey (274-0373), for more than 20 years. One of his qualities that speaks loudly to me is his honesty. The day Matt, Alex and I caught only five total bass, Bob said, “I just couldn’t find ‘em.” Believe me, after fishing with dozens of guides around the world, I can tell you that most of them will try to wiggle out of any responsibility — or pass the blame back to the anglers. Thanks, Bob. That’s why we will always call you first.
By the way, when it is tough to get booked with Bob some days during busy seasons, let him recommend alternates. He has two protégés, Jeremy and Ed. We have fished with both of them without losing a beat. In fact, Ed taught me more about fishing the “Carolina rig” than I ever knew.
Thanks to Dave Hurley over at the Hot Sheet, here’s a heads-up on Clear Lake water levels. They are so low that there is only one launch ramp operating, the Fifth Street ramp in Lakeport. But you still have excellent bass waters available close by at Lake Berryessa and the California Delta.
Good News… about flatties. Today is the day the California Department of Fish and Wildlife reopens the 2021 halibut fishery here. It expects it to remain open until Nov. 15 or until the quota is reached, estimated at 21,000 net pounds.
Halibut pack it all in for every sport angler. They are strong, smart, good fighters, and big. They perform even better as your neighbors watch you load ’em up on the grill. Better book your favorite halibut boat ASAP.
Fish For Free… Tomorrow, Sept. 4, is the second day of 2021 that you can take your friends fishing without them having to buy a California fishing license. All fishing regulations — such as bag and size limits, gear restrictions, report card requirements, fishing hours and stream closures — remain in effect.
They Are Back… The invasive quagga and zebra mussels spread easily from one water body to another by attaching to watercraft, equipment and nearly anything else that has been in an infested water body. They mess up machinery and equipment but are really dangerous because they can eat everything on water bottoms, leaving our native fish to die.
Here’s what the CDFW tells us are the best defenses:
CLEAN — Inspect exposed surfaces and remove all plants and organisms
DRAIN — all water, including water contained in lower outboard units, live wells and bait buckets
DRY — Allow the watercraft to thoroughly dry between launches. Watercraft should be kept dry for at least five days in warm weather and up to 30 days in cool weather.
Please Join Me… in sending a few bucks in a contribution to the Restore The Delta by giving restorethedelta.org/donate a click. While you are at it, please drop a line to our local representatives, State Senator Bill Dodd and Assemblymember Cecilia Aguiar-Curry, to tell them to take action to stop those fake Wall Street farmers in Southern California to use modern methods of crop irrigation that can save California millions of gallons of water a year.
Here’s All You Need To Know… about helping your kids celebrate California Biodiversity Day 2021 — right here in Napa County at our own Bothe-Napa Valley State Park, 3801 St. Helena Hwy, Calistoga. Click on bit.ly/3DHIg4E and start the younger generation on a full lifetime of action to help us keep our planet clean.
Bill Ryan writes about people and topics of interest to the Napa Valley fishing community.
Email Bill Ryan at acorn_3@comcast.net