The Napa Valley Fishing Report: Clear Lake bass bite slows

Clear Lake Bass Bites Seem… to have slowed down in the past month. Last time we fished there, two of us caught and released 100 bass — 50 each — in about 12 hours of bait-in-the-water fishing over two days. Biggest fish I caught was 8 pounds, still the largest fish of close to 2,000 bass pro guide Bob Myskey has netted so far this year.

My son, Alex, and his good friend, Matt Novak, joined me for a two-day trip last week. Look at these numbers: only 30 fish caught, or 10 each, and the biggest was just 4 pounds. What a difference a month makes!

I’m sure you will appreciate the marvelous experience it was for me to be in fish camp with Alex and Matt. We reminisced, and one story worth re-telling was the time we vacationed on Maui. One day, Matt caught the only fish after a long troll, a sizeable ono. We cooked it on the beach that night under a moonlit sky. It’s funny how a couple of beers disappeared from my cooler in the dark. You might know the ono as a wahoo from southern waters here.