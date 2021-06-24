The Napa Valley Fishing Report: Donner Lake produces big trout

Ocean Salmon Time, Again… starting tomorrow. It’s that magic season that fills party boats and six-packs up and down the coast. Yep, get your BBQ out, cleaned and prepped — but no need to rush to book an early salmon hunt. Lots of things in flux in those early days; give the captains a week or 10 days to sort them out and establish a workable pattern. Then go pound them, and send pix of your big ones to me.

Some early signs indicate a much better than expected salmon season. That’s good news; the ocean season last year was also good. Somehow, though, the 2020 season petered out in the rivers and just whimpered to a close.

That’s my favorite salmon time, up on the Feather or Sac where even I can’t get mal de mer. Got my personal-best king salmon from the Feather years ago, a 45-pound moose. River guide Kevin Brock (800 995-5543) manned the net. The 2021 river season for kings opens July 16, but for years we have had the most success right after Labor Day. Of course, the unknown question is the negative effect of low flows and water temperatures that are too high. Stay tuned.

Meanwhile… look at this set of major halibut scores, as reported in Dave Hurley’s Hot Sheet. With thick flatties to 30 pounds, the Bay/Golden Gate fleet has been taking advantage of the live bait now on sale.