The Napa Valley Fishing Report: Drum roll for our Fishing Royalty

Out-Of-Town Readers… of my two fishing reports frequently ask about this Napa Valley Band of Fishing Brothers that has sprung up around angling since I began my first column, “Fishing Is My Day Job” in the St. Helena Star in April of 2002.

I’m going to rack them up in Royal Fashion; hope you get a chuckle out of the result. If I left you out, it wasn’t intentional. Send me a note and we’ll find the perfect spot for you in the Royal Court. And so the tale begins, with the quills of your Royal Scribe sharpened and poised:

May I Present… our Queen and King: Their Royal Majesties, Joann and Scott Snowden, celebrating the 36th anniversary of their marriage and their annual fly fishing trips to Hot Creek Ranch.

*Queen Joann learned to fly fish quickly and competes with the King every year.

Quality journalism doesn't happen without your help. Subscribe today! Support local news coverage and the people who report it by subscribing to the Napa Valley Register. Special offer: $1 for your first 3 months!

* King Scott was born to the task. I learned that when he took me into the soccer field and taught me how to cast a fly rig. This was in preparation for our week-long adventure in Venezuela, where we fly fished for giant, ferocious and beautiful peacock bass.