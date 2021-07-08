The Napa Valley Fishing Report: Drum roll for our Fishing Royalty

Out-Of-Town Readers… of my two fishing reports frequently ask about this Napa Valley Band of Fishing Brothers that has sprung up around angling since I began my first column, “Fishing Is My Day Job” in the St. Helena Star in April of 2002.
I’m going to rack them up in Royal Fashion; hope you get a chuckle out of the result. If I left you out, it wasn’t intentional. Send me a note and we’ll find the perfect spot for you in the Royal Court. And so the tale begins, with the quills of your Royal Scribe sharpened and poised:
May I Present… our Queen and King: Their Royal Majesties, Joann and Scott Snowden, celebrating the 36th anniversary of their marriage and their annual fly fishing trips to Hot Creek Ranch.
*Queen Joann learned to fly fish quickly and competes with the King every year.
* King Scott was born to the task. I learned that when he took me into the soccer field and taught me how to cast a fly rig. This was in preparation for our week-long adventure in Venezuela, where we fly fished for giant, ferocious and beautiful peacock bass.
No Question About… close advisors to the Royal Couple. Based upon their long and dedicated service to angling, here are “Lady In Waiting,” Lora Trinchero, and “Lord Chamberlain,” Stan Press. Youth members of the Court are led by Princess Liesl Wolf Heinemann and Prince Matt Tollefson. Both of these young anglers have shown a true dedication to their craft, resulting in widespread success in both salt and fresh water.
*Stay tuned for the further unfolding of this story about more royalty — people you know, right before your eyes.
Before We Get On… to the local action, let’s all pay attention to The Hot Sheet’s warning about the negative effects of warmer water on fish survival that the drought is causing. Dave Hurley recapped the advice of some expert guides in the area.
John Crotty of Almanor Fishing Adventures said it best: “A friendly reminder to all fishermen — the warm temps put additional stress on these fish, especially the larger guys. I am a big advocate for catch and release and encourage the release of all trophy fish. If you catch a once-in-a-lifetime fish and choose to release it, please take extra precautions when handling. Don’t get your fingers close to the gills, keep the fish in the water for a quick picture, and release ASAP. Return it gently to the water via your coated net. If it struggles, grab it firmly by the tail belly down and get water passing through the gills…”
More Big Salmon… early in the season right out of Spud Point, which is just north of Bodega Bay on Highway 1. St. Helena angler Reed Skupny sent us this fine photo of Woody Davis and the 30-pound Chinook salmon he caught while fishing with Matt Hardin and Captain David Harbets, who had them slow trolling at about 80 feet deep with herring as the bait.
Why Cover San Luis Obispo?… It’s simple: local anglers Liesl Wolf-Heinemann and David Ryan go to school at SLO. This week’s Hot Sheet told of some good numbers of varied rockfish caught there. The assortment included vermilions, Boccaccio and coppers. Dividends were ling cod to 13 pounds.
California Delta Doings… in a nutshell. Go black bass fishing. Both smallmouth and largemouth bass are on the chew. Get yourself an experienced Delta guide for a bunch of reasons. One, hot summer weather can create dangerous winds in the big rivers. Two, the system is huge and affected every hour by tide changes that can vary widely depending on where you are at the time. Three, all of those sloughs look the same to me.
Randy Pringle, the Fishing Instructor, is gearing up for The Ultimate Frog Challenge Tourney at Russo’s Marina on July 31 and Aug. 1. That will be followed by the Snag Proof Open frog tournament, also at Russo’s Marina, Aug. 7-8. These are big bass magnets; get your kids interested in fishing by taking them to a weigh-in, where they can see the winners and feel the excitement in the crowd.
