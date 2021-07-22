The Napa Valley Fishing Report: Green River a sleeper with trout and scenery

Just to change things up, Kate caught a 19-inch rainbow on a hopper in the wade-only Channels section of the river. Steve mentioned that accurate casting was an imperative to get to the fish that were swimming tightly against cut banks.

Size Matters… follow along at home. Here’s a quick way to visualize the fish sizes you read about in the column. When you look at page 1 of your Register, Star or Calistogan sports section, the width of that page, from fold on the left to page edges on the right is 11 inches. This dimension can give you a whole new appreciation for an 18-, 19- or 21-inch trout. Tell me what you think.

Berryessa Kokanee Action… is up and down. Starting with the "up” news, the Hot Sheet said “Lake Berryessa is producing the largest kokanee in the state right now …” Then came the kicker, “… but getting them to strike and to the net is another story.” Don’t drive yourself crazy trying to go it alone. Call Troy Barr at T-Roy’s Guide service (372-7599) for a booking. They are specialists on koke fishing at Berryessa.

Still want to do it yourself? Go over to Sweeney’s Sports on Imola where to team there keeps a close eye on the best koke rigs and bait of the minute.