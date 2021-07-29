The Napa Valley Fishing Report: Halibut catching tide-dependent

Two Tens And A Twenty… sounds like the start of a BBQ recipe to me. But Brent Randol, one of St. Helena’s elite anglers, brought home that much fresh halibut, 40 pounds, from Humboldt Bay. Pro guide Mike Stratman out of Eureka manned the net. Book your trips with Mike at 707-601-8757.

The best halibut catching is absolutely tide-dependent, so give Mike a big window for when you can fish so he can try to make the best match possible.

Top Water Bass Bite… on tap soon. When lake water hits 80 degrees, get out your rubber frogs, Spooks and Ricos. It is my favorite time of the year to fish, and it will last right into the fall. All of these “top water” lures sit high on the surface, and drive the big bass nuts when you chug them with short, quick rod tip moves. On the cast, let your lure sit still a minute while the ripples dissipate, just to see if a big one will attack. Then start your retrieve with short, vigorous snaps of your rod tip. Try to get that “spitting action” from this move to happen without moving the lure too far from the strike zone.