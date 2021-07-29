The Napa Valley Fishing Report: Halibut catching tide-dependent

Two Tens And A Twenty… sounds like the start of a BBQ recipe to me. But Brent Randol, one of St. Helena’s elite anglers, brought home that much fresh halibut, 40 pounds, from Humboldt Bay. Pro guide Mike Stratman out of Eureka manned the net. Book your trips with Mike at 707-601-8757.
The best halibut catching is absolutely tide-dependent, so give Mike a big window for when you can fish so he can try to make the best match possible.
Top Water Bass Bite… on tap soon. When lake water hits 80 degrees, get out your rubber frogs, Spooks and Ricos. It is my favorite time of the year to fish, and it will last right into the fall. All of these “top water” lures sit high on the surface, and drive the big bass nuts when you chug them with short, quick rod tip moves. On the cast, let your lure sit still a minute while the ripples dissipate, just to see if a big one will attack. Then start your retrieve with short, vigorous snaps of your rod tip. Try to get that “spitting action” from this move to happen without moving the lure too far from the strike zone.
On the strike, you must “feel the weight of the fish” before setting the hook with a long hard sweep. Strike earlier, before that fish clamps down on it and you come up empty. OK, got ’im! Now you gotta get him to the net. The big ones want to jump into the air, where they can shake their heads and come loose (they learn that at Clear Lake by catching red¬wing blackbirds on the fly). When you see that line flatten out, it’s telling you the bass is aiming for the surface. So plunge your rod tip straight down deep into the water to try to force the bass back down. Watch the angle of the line for a clue to what’s next.
I like the Rico popper because it is beautifully engineered in Japan. The thin-ness of its lip is so sharp that it lets you pop a “spit” with only short-distance chugs, keeping the lure in the strike zone for the fish to see at target on. Yep, they cost over $30 each, but it is money well spent. In fall 2019 at 7:30 a.m., I caught a personal-best largemouth bass on Clear Lake that weighed in at 10.1 pounds. Pro guide Bob Myskey (274-0373) manned the net. My fishing partner, Stan Press, and I caught and released 11 big bass in that same area in 45 minutes.
Good News… reported Dave Hurley’s July 27 Hot Sheet from The Recreational Boating and Fishing Foundation (RBFF) and DICK’S Sporting Goods: The RBFF just included two women wavemakers from Northern California — kayak/multi-species angler Annie Nagel and Western Outdoor News columnist Clara Ricabal.
By the way, I like the honest stance of DICK’S Sporting Goods. When they stopped selling guns to support gun safety, I bought a new fishing jacket from them to say “Thanks.”
Ten Deadly Scenarios To Avoid In The Backcountry… just flashed up on my computer screen from Outdoor Life. Here’s your link: bit.ly/3xaJ7Go
I have included a version of “be careful out there” in my columns every year. Every family I know, including my own, has members that push the limits as they recreate in any season. Our modern “toys” and equipment have spurred us on; our buddies challenge us to take that extra risk. OK, I’m not asking you to pull back, but to be sure your planning and preparation gives you a big edge in coming home safely. In every one of these 10 scenarios, preparation, training and proper equipment can simply save your life — even while you are out there “on the edge.”
My uncles Joe, Sam and Edward were outdoor enthusiasts way back when I was a kid in rural Rhode Island. They introduced me to “Outdoor Life” and its words of wisdom then. I’m still learning from O.L.
Postfly… Endless Summer Tournament adds to our angling pleasure. It was founded by Brian at bit.ly/3xaJtgc and is the largest fly-only tournament that lets you fish anywhere you want , for virtually whatever you want, for an entire month.
Sound too good to be true? Who’s ready to sign up and find out? Check it out.
Bill Ryan writes about people and topics of interest to the Napa Valley fishing community.
Email Bill Ryan at acorn_3@comcast.net